‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

First released in July 2022, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is the Netflix Original series from DreamWork Television based on the hit kids animated franchise of the same name. Now months later, we can confirm Netflix will be releasing a season 2 of the show in due course.

Developed for television by Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight sees Po partnering up with an English knight named Wandering Blade to find a collection of four power weapons.

The series notably bought back Jack Black to reprise the role of Po and featured the voice talents of Rita Ora, Nolan North, Della Saba, Chris Geere, Amy Hill, and James Hong.

If you think that was a quick renewal for an animated project, you’d be right and wrong simultaneously. While the show is returning for a season 2, it’s likely doing so as part of an initial upfront order where Netflix commissioned an upfront number of episodes.

That’s the case with most Netflix DreamWorks projects which typically run anywhere from 3 to 6 seasons in total.

The second season will also have a slightly expanded second season upping its episode count from 11 to 12.

Here’s a rundown of the episode titles in season 2:

The Liar and the Thief

One Last Job

Doom and Groom

The Pinging

Mister Mastadon

Hide the Lightening

The Beast

An Uphill Battle

The Mad Scientist

Apok-ta-pokalypse Now Part 1

Apok-ta-pokalypse Now Part 2

As you can see, the series concludes in season 2 with a climatic two-part event with an episode name inspired by the seminal movie Apocalypse Now.

Season 2 kicks off with Po and the gang arriving in India searching for Rukhiini’s old friend Diya. They hope to find help on their quest for Tianshang’s weapons there.

Deepti Gupta has been cast as Diya in the new season. Gupta is known for her work in Netflix’s The Politician, HBO’s Barry, and she starred in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Jasmine Chiong, Shane Lynch, Ben Mekler, Cristopher Amick, and Joy Regullano continue as writers on the show.

No release date has been confirmed as of yet, although we expect the next season to hit Netflix within the next few months. It was excluded from the December 2022 lineup, meaning we’ll likely see it drop in January 2023 or soon after.