Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Ending With Season 3 on Netflix in September 2023

DreamWorks Television has confirmed that Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 3 will be the series last, with all episodes of the final batch of episodes dropping on Netflix globally on September 7th.

Based on the hit movie franchise, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is the first Netflix Original Kung Fu Panda series but the third overall from the animation studio. Season 1 debuted in July 2022, with the second batch of episodes (including a stand-alone special) dropping earlier this year in January 2023.

Jack Black came over from the movie franchise to voice his iconic Po, with the cast rounded out by big names such as Rita Ora, Chris Geere, and Della Saba.

Animation Magazine got the exclusive first look at the final season of the Netflix show in early August. They also got the expanded synopsis for the new season:

“As the quest to destroy the powerful Tianshiang weapons points them toward England, Po and the Dragon Warriors’ voyage turns treacherous when faced with menacing pirates from Mr. Ping’s past. With English knights hot on their heels, old enemies will resurface and Blade will have to face one of her most challenging opponents yet — her mum! When their mission takes an unexpected turn, the Dragon Knights must summon the Ancient Masters if they want to save the world from destruction”

Netflix’s synopsis is a little shorter and is as follows:

“In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.”

Season 3 will be an expanded season consisting of 19 episodes to conclude the adventures of Po and the gang.

Speaking to us in January 2023, one of the show’s creators and animation veteran, Peter Hastings, told us about season 3:

“We hope the gang will continue their globe-trotting and get to Medieval England, but with some exciting complications along the way. A fun aspect of developing the story is bringing in new characters as well as diving deeper into the lives of the established ones. Sometimes we agree on a story destination, and then figure out how the heck we are getting there. Lots of great surprises come from that process.”

DreamWorks Television confirmed that this would be the final season in a Tweet in early August 2023:

New enemies, old foes, familiar faces, and… the Queen of England? 👑 All that and more in the final season of #KungFuPanda #DragonKnight streaming on @netflix September 7th 🐼💥 pic.twitter.com/AMrxyz0a3F — DreamWorksTV (@DreamWorksTV) August 3, 2023

So, while there won’t be a season 4 of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, who’s to say there’ll never be more Kung Fu Panda series adventures in the future? What we do know is that it won’t be long until Kung Fu Panda returns to the big screen with Kung Fu Panda 4 hitting theaters in 2024 and will come to Netflix in the US via a Universal Animation first window deal.

Now let’s round out the preview with some more first looks at the third and final season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight:

Are you looking forward to watching the final season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.