With all three seasons of the Kuroko’s Basketball anime now on Netflix, it was only a matter of time that Netflix would follow up the series with the release of the movie, Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game. Fans will be excited that Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game is coming to Netflix in November 2021.

Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game is a Japanese anime movie directed by Shunsuke Tada, and written by Noboru Takagi and Tadatoshi Fujimaki. A sequel to the Kuroko’s Basketball anime, the movie earned an impressive ¥1 billion at the Japanese box office when it was released to theatres in March 2017.

When is Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game coming to Netflix?

We have confirmation that Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game is coming to Netflix on Monday, November 15th, 2021.

If you check the Netflix app on your phone, you can find the movie listed on the coming soon page. If you click the remind me icon, you will be notified when the movie arrives.

What is the plot of Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game?

When the American street basketball team Jabberwock comes to Japan and humiliates a team, they begin to mock Japanese basketball, enraging the father of Riko, the coach of the Seinen Highschool Basketball Team. In order to get revenge and bring honor back to Japanese basketball, Riko’s father gathers a team made up of the Generation of Miracles, and Kuroko and Kagami. Naming themselves the Vorpal Swords, they begin their revenge match against Jabberwock.

Who are the cast members of Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game?

Below are the cast members of Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game for Team Vorpal Swords and Team Jabberwock.

The Vorpal Swords:

Role Japanese Dub English Dub Kuroko Kensho Ono Khoi Dao Aomine Junicho Suwabe Benjamin Diskin Akashi Hiroshi Kamiya Aleks Le Kise Ryouhei Kimura Erik Scott Kimerer Kagami Yuuki Ono Zeno Robinson Midorima Daisuke Ono Daman Mills Murasakibara Kenichi Suzumura Robbie Daymond Hyūga Yoshimasa Hosoya Alan Lee Takao Tatsuhisa Suzuki Sean Chiplock Wakamatsu Kohsuke Toriumi Jonah Scott

Jabberwock:

Role Japanese Dub Nash Gold Jr. Hikaru Midorikawa Jason Silver Tetsu Inada Zack Shuhei Matsuda Nick Shuhei Sakaguchi Allen Toru Sakurai

What is the runtime?

Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game has a runtime of 90 minutes.

Are you excited for the release of Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!