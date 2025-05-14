Kurt Johnstad Delivers Updates on ‘Rebel Moon’ 3 and LAPD Netflix Movie With Zack Snyder

Kurt Johnstad, the co-writer of Rebel Moon for Netflix alongside Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, recently joined the Minutemen Podcast this week to discuss a myriad of different topics, including the world of Rebel Moon and the recently announced LAPD thriller he’s working on with Zack Snyder. Here’s what was said about the future of both projects.

What’s going on with Rebel Moon 3? After all, it’s now been over a year since Part Two: The Scargiver hit our screens. Kolstad remains optimistic and says some work has been done on the show so far. “We outlined movies 3, 4, 5, and 6… very detailed outlines, and Zack has literally plotted out the whole world,” he said, adding, “We know where we can go… we’ve written… detailed outlines.”

Another point he made is how ambitious the next films are: “The scope and scale of the middle of the movie and certainly the final… I have no idea how [Zack] can actually film this, because it was so… the scale was so massive.”

Talking about the plot of future entries, Johnstad said, “The second movie was to find the princess. And the third movie is to make sure that the princess is where she should be — sitting on the throne and properly ruling… over the Mother World.”

As for why it’s taking so long for Netflix to pull the trigger, Kolstad responds, “I don’t know… those decisions are way above me — like how those things are made and where the money is going to come from.”

Kolstad also mentions that the project is not a priority for him or Snyder, suggesting that upcoming projects like the MMA/boxing film Brawler and the new LAPD thriller are taking up much of their bandwidth.

Ending on a somewhat optimistic note, he says, “With some luck and an act of God, we’ll get to go back to that world.”

These comments shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Rebel Moon parts one and two delivered an OK viewership performance with the R-rated versions having completely missed the charts entirely, so getting a third film up and running never seemed like much of a priority, especially given the change of leadership at Netflix Film. Indeed, last November, we heard from sources that Netflix had no plans for further movies at that time.

Speaking about the LAPD thriller, which was announced by The Hollywood Reporter late last year, Johnstad said, “Zack and I are working on that right now… we’re in the third act of that film. We probably have maybe another month of writing and then that will be done.”

While not many plot points are revealed, it suggests it’s more of a traditional cop movie set in Los Angeles that’s realistic and gritty with car chases and other action. When asked whether this will be filmed before Brawler, Johnstad said he was unsure, “I don’t know which will go first — if Brawler will go first or the police movie will go first. But both are very different and super exciting.”

The full Minutemen Interview can be found embedded below:

While the Rebel Moon film franchise might be on ice for the moment, more Rebel Moon can be enjoyed elsewhere.

Super Evil Megacorp’s mobile game recently rolled out in a beta format to those who signed up, with a wide launch expected for this year. Last month, the franchise was also announced to be getting a comic book expansion in the form of a new prequel series scheduled for release in July from Titan that will “delve into the story of the Netflix films’ cyborg sword master Nemesis, played on-screen by Doona Bae.”

Are you looking forward to the new LAPD movie on Netflix? Do you hope Netflix moves forward with Rebel Moon 3? Let us know in the comments.