‘Rebel Moon’ Director’s Cuts Flop on Netflix Top 10s; Third Movie Seems Unlikely

It may be time to call time on Rebel Moon. The R-rated movies with extended runtimes have failed to capture a new audience, with Rebel Moon—Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon—Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness failing to chart in the global Netflix top 10s after their opening weekend. 

In the week of July 29th to August 4th, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie was the top spot with 12.8M views for its opening three days, while The Marksman (a movie only available 5 countries) rounded out the top 10 with 3.6M views. 

That suggests that both R-rated movies had less than 3.6M views in their opening weekends, down from 23.9M for the first movie in December and 21.4M in April for part 2. 

As a reminder for the Netflix top 10 breakdowns for the first and second PG-13 versions of the movies: 

Week in Top 10 Rebel Moon Part 1 Hours Rebel Moon Part 1 Views Rebel Moon Part 2 Hours Rebel Moon Part 2 Views
1 54,100,000 23,900,000 44,200,000 21,400,000
2 77,000,000 (+42%) 34,000,000 38,800,000 (-12%) 18,800,000
3 25,100,000 (-67%) 11,100,000 12,300,000 (-68%) 6,000,000
4 8,900,000 (-65%) 3,900,000 N/A N/A

Given the longer runtimes of these R-rated cuts, it was always going to be harder for the two movies to feature in the top 10s given that views are the number of hours watched divided by the runtime, but even not reaching 3.6M is a damning indictment.  

Looking at FlixPatrol, which tracks the daily top 10s in most Netflix regions, they state that movies have been featured in the daily top 10s. Part One has been featured in 41 countries’ top 10s so far. Perhaps because of that shorter runtime, part two featured in 56 countries albeit towards the lower end of the charts. 

Flixpatrol Heatmap Of Popularity Rebel Moon R Rated Cuts

FlixPatrol popularity heatmap for Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood (top) and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness (bottom)

Of course, many Snyder fans passionately argue online that Netflix effectively got four movies for the price of two, but even looking from a birds-eye view, these numbers are a far cry away from Netflix’s biggest movie hits of all time. 

What does all this mean? Well, despite Snyder having plans for up to six (!) Rebel Moon films in total, Netflix’s appetite, given the lukewarm numbers, may suggest the franchise now goes into stasis and heads in another direction. 

The marketing campaign for these R-rated cuts was relatively muted compared to what’s come before it. The first PG-13 cut of the movie, in particular, received a limited theatrical run, extensive marketing, and even a primetime release slot (a first for Netflix). 

Reviews haven’t exactly helped the two R-rated cuts either despite there not actually being very many of them. Screeners were difficult to get hold of (hence why our review only went online this morning), with only a handful of outlets and YouTubers ultimately granted an opportunity to watch ahead of last Friday. Reviews have been trickling in, though, and critics still aren’t keen, with the first movie clocking in with a 36% rating on RottenTomatoes from critics.

In our review posted this morning, we gave the two movies a 2 out of 5, concluding, “For the most loyal of Snyder fans only. Mere sci-fi action fans can wait for something more worthy of the bloated runtimes.”

What do you think? Is it lights out for Rebel Moon on Netflix?

