‘Look Both Ways’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is set to release Look Both Ways (previously known as Plus/Minus) from director Wanuri Kahiu in August 2022 with Lili Reinhart set to lead the cast. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie that hits Netflix on August 17th, 2022.

Multi-award-winning director Wanuri Kahiu is behind the project who won several African Academy awards for her first movie From a Whisper but it was her movie Rafiki that made her a globally recognized name. Rafiki was selected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Kahiu was also nominated and won awards at the Dublin International Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival, among others.

Other than Plus/Minus, Kahiu is set to direct The Thing About Jellyfish that will start Millie Bobby Brown, also reportedly set for Netflix.

Speaking to the Golden Globes about what attracted her to the project, Wanuri Kahiu said:

“It is an incredible story about women’s resilience. On the one hand, it is a story about a young mother. A young single mother, who is trying to figure out how her life works and how she pursues her passion. On the other hand, it is a story about a young artist doing everything that she can to get a break in the industry that is so hard to get into as a young woman. On both sides, it is about women striving for excellence and that is what drew me to it. Either through motherhood or artistry, it is about women striving for excellence. That is the most important thing and that is the big takeaway and why I wanted to be part of the project.”

Debutante screenwriter April Prosser has done the screenplay. CatchLight Studio’s Jessica Malanaphy is also the producer, while Reinhart and Alyssa Rodrigues of Screen Arcade are the executive producers. Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Grand Electric’s Eric Newman who produced the very successful Power Project with Netflix will produce as well.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Look Both Ways:

What is the plot of Look Both Ways ?

The official logline for Netflix’s Look Both Ways was shared by the streamer on the day of the announcement:

“On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys throughout her twenties, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovers herself.”

Who is cast in Look Both Ways on Netflix?

In March 2021, Netflix announced that Look Both Ways (known as Plus/Minus at the time) would be led by Lili Reinhart as the character named Natalie. Reinhart is known for her roles in such projects as Riverdale, Hustlers, Chemical Hearts and more.

It took a couple of months but several actors have been confirmed to be joining Lili Reinhart in the cast of Look Both Ways:

Danny Ramirez (best known for Assassination Nation) will play Gabe

(best known for Assassination Nation) will play Gabe David Corenswet (We Own This City)

(We Own This City) Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums)

(The Royal Tenenbaums) Nia Long (Big Momma’s House)

(Big Momma’s House) Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry)

(I’m Sorry) Aisha Dae (The Bold Type)

(The Bold Type) Taylor Murphy (Everybody Wants Some!!)

Danny Ramirez is likely the love interest of Reinhart’s character Natalie. The actor was most recently seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Joaquin Torres, and played the role of Mario Martinez in On My Block.

Where did Look Both Ways film? When did production take place?

The production for Netflix’s Look Both Ways (which at the time was filming under the name of Plus/Minus) took place between June 21st through to August 2022 in Austin, Texas in the USA. It’s also reported that some filming took place in Los Angeles, California. Filming had wrapped up in Austin by August 3rd.

that’s a wrap on TX filming on Netflix’s “Plus/Minus” 🥳 through summer texas heat, thunder delays, pee-mo fires, & all else—we made it! what a special group of talented & good humans I got to ride alongside with on this incredible journey. until next time, mi amigos 🤠💖 pic.twitter.com/gGmqp9jfkf — Amanda Moon (@aamoon13) August 3, 2021

Lili Reinhart took to social media to celebrate the “official wrap” of the movie on August 8th, 2021 with the caption:

That’s an official wrap on Plus/Minus these beautiful people mean so much to me, an Instagram caption could never do them justice. Thank you @netflix for allowing us to play and trusting me as your leading lady and executive producer. I can’t wait for you all to see what we put our hearts into this summer.”

The movie also had reshoots in the early parts of 2022 according to North Hollywood Buzz which took place in Vancouver, Canada. According to the outlet:

“The dual timeline flick will be on location in downtown Vancouver at the Vancouver Public Library tonight and in nearby Pacific Coffee Roasters on Sunday afternoon and in Acquafarino Restaurant on Sunday night.”

When will Look Both Ways be released on Netflix?

As stated right above, the movie is set to release on Netflix on August 19th, 2022 globally. The movie is labeled as “Suitable for ages 12 and up”.

Are you looking forward to the release of Look Both Ways on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!