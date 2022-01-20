Every Eric Newman (Grand Electric) Movie & Show Coming to Netflix

Back in March 2018, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless signed a comprehensive overall deal with Netflix off the back of Narcos and Bright. Since then, Eric Newman has signed a separate deal with Netflix and has a huge catalog of titles both on Netflix and coming soon. Let’s dig into that library now.

Newman is among the dozens of other creators and production companies that work with Netflix under first-look or overall deals. Some of the most prolific names include Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy (who features in this list), and The Obamas.

Before working exclusively with Netflix, Newman produced high-profile movies such as Children of Men, The Last Exorcism, and 2014’s Robocop.

Eric Newman Produced Titles on Netflix

Hemlock Grove – Ran for 3 seasons between 2013 and 2015 – Served as executive producer

– Ran for 3 seasons between 2013 and 2015 – Served as executive producer Narcos – Ran for 3 seasons between 2015 and 2017 – Served as showrunner and executive producer.

– Ran for 3 seasons between 2015 and 2017 – Served as showrunner and executive producer. Bright (2017) – Will Smith fantasy movie – Served as producer.

– Will Smith fantasy movie – Served as producer. Narcos: Mexico – Ran for 3 seasons between 2018 and 2021 – Served as executive producer.

– Ran for 3 seasons between 2018 and 2021 – Served as executive producer. Project Power (2020) – Jamie Foxx superhero movie – Served as producer.

– Jamie Foxx superhero movie – Served as producer. True Story (2021) – Limited Series

Every Eric Newman Project Coming Soon to Netflix

We’ve tried to list the projects below in order of release but of course, it’s mostly done by available information. Towards the end we’ll list projects that were announced a long time ago with unknown developments.

In the majority of projects below, Eric Newman is continuing to work with long-time collaborator Bryan Unkeless who together ran Screen Arcade. They split into separate companies in 2020 with separate Netflix deals.

Along for the Ride (2022)

Based on the novel by Sarah Dessen, Netflix is adapting the romantic drama with Sofia Alvarez writing and directing.

The movie concluded production and is due out on Netflix in 2022. It’s set to star Andie MacDowell, Katie Bosworth, and Dermot Mulroney.

Escape from Spiderhead (2022)

One of the big-budget action-thriller movies coming to Netflix in 2022 is Escape from Spiderhead which stars Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth is of course already attached to one major action franchise for Netflix in the form of Extraction but he’s having another go at it here.

Joseph Kosinski is on board to direct the project and alongside Hemsworth, we’ll see Jurnee Smollett, Miles Teller, Tess Haubrich and BeBe Bettencourt.

Newman serves as a producer on the movie.

Plus/Minus (2022)

Lili Reinhart of Riverdale fame will head up this new fantasy Netflix movie that’s being directed by Wanuri Kahiu. It’s about a girl called Natalie who a day before graduation has her life split into two parallel realities. In one reality she becomes pregnant and move back home to Texas. In the other reality in which she moves to L.A. to pursue her career.

Plus/Minus is in post-production as of early 2022 and is expected to release later in the year.

Painkiller (Limited Series)

Newman serves as an executive producer on this new mini-series that explores the origins of the opioid crisis. The show itself is being run by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Among the cast assembled for Painkiller includes Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Dina Shihabi, Taylor Kitsch, and Jack Mulhern.

The show wrapped filming in late 2021 and is expected to arrive in 2022.

The Watcher (Limited Series)

Teaming up with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Newman serves as an executive producer on this horror mystery series that’s being headlined by Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Naomi Watts.

The series, in production until late February 2022, is about a married couple moving into their dream home is being threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker, signed- “The Watcher”.

We’ve got more on The Watcher in our comprehensive preview.

Griselda (Limited Series)

We were among the first outlets to announce that Netflix would be teaming up with Eric Newman for another drug kingpin series akin to Narcos (although we’ve been stressed it’s very much unrelated to Narcos).

Sofía Vergara will be playing the lead role of Griselda Blanco (pictured above) and the limited series will recount her life as the leader of one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Rebel Moon

Grand Electric will be teaming up with Zack Snyder’s The Stone Quarry for Snyder’s huge upcoming fantasy sci-fi epic that’s currently set to star Sofia Boutella.

Details are still slim with filming expected to begin in 2022.

Here’s what we know about the story so far:

“The people of a galaxy sends a young woman to seek out warriors from other planets to help them from the tyrannical armies that are terrorizing their peaceful colony.”

90 Church

Netflix alongside Eric Newman will be adapting Dean Unkefer’s novel 90 Church: The True Story of the Narcotics Squad from Hell.

We exclusively revealed that Dave Bautista and Kit Harington are on board to star in the drama that will see the creation of a new FBI-esque department in New York.

Bad Dad

Newman and Unkeless were announced to be producers on an adaptation of the children’s novel by British author and actor, David Walliams.

Since we first heard of the project back in 2020, we’ve had no word on its progress.

The Upper World

Based on the sci-fi novel by Femi Fadugba, The Upper World was first announced back in 2020 but we’re not sure what’s going on with its production.

Daniel Kaluuya is on board to star in the movie.

Here’s what you can expect should the movie see the light of day:

“Esso is caught in a deadly feud and on the verge of expulsion when he realizes he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future.”

Bright 2

At the time of release in 2017, Bright was one of the biggest movies Netflix had ever produced and released and although its legacy isn’t quite as rosy as most within Netflix would’ve wanted, a sequel was announced but where it is in production is unknown.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton were announced to return with David Ayer, T.S. Nowlin, and Evan Spiliotopoulos returning to write.

Three Musketeers

One project that’s gone quiet since its original announcement back in March 2019 is a modern adaptation of Three Musketeers.

The project was going to see Eric Newman producing alongside Scott Glassgold with Harrison Query writing.

What’s your most anticipated movie or series coming from Eric Newman’s Grand Electric? Let us know in the comments.