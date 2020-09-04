‘Lost in Space’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Lost in Space is returning to Netflix for its third and final season in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far about Lost in Space season three including when it’s getting back to filming, what we can expect, and who’s set to appear.

The excellent sci-fi series serves as a reboot for the original TV series that ran in the 1960s and subsequent late 90s movie. It’s been an underappreciated sci-fi gem often losing mindshare to the likes of Stranger Things.

Season two released on Christmas Eve 2019.

Read on for the most comprehensive preview of everything we know about season 3 of Lost in Space.

Has season three of Lost in Space been renewed?

Official renewal status: Renewed in March 2020

After three months of waiting, Netflix’s NX on Netflix account alongside the shows official Twitter confirmed that the sci-fi series would be coming back.

However, the news of a third season also came with the news that the third will also be tying up the story and will be the final entry.

Alert! Alert! More @lostinspacetv is coming! The third and final season of the Robinson family's saga has been confirmed for 2021! pic.twitter.com/F7duXqYxV7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 9, 2020

Naturally, this displeased many fans of the show but ultimately, it’s good that the series is getting a full conclusion as opposed to be left on a cliffhanger.

Some small petitions have popped up asking Netflix for more seasons but it’s likely a done deal.

In a statement, Zack Estrin (the showrunner for Lost in Space) addressed the final season news by saying the following:

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Where is Lost in Space season three in production?

Current production status: pre-production (last updated: 06/25/2020)

The show is waiting until COVID-19 restrictions to lift before it can start filming.

In June 2020, we found out that the plan for the moment (assuming productions aren’t shut down again) that the series is due to begin filming in September 2020 and wrap in January 2020.

Filming for season three is yet again due to take place in a brand new location. As you may know, season one was filmed in Vancouver whereas season two was filmed in Iceland. According to our source, Burnaby in British Columbia, Canada is set to be the filming location of season three.

In September 2020, we got the first signs of life that season three is back in production. According to our source, filming is not due to get underway until September 9th, 2020 and will conclude filming on January 14th, 2021.

Crew members, including Zack Estrin, have already begun turning up on set which is carrying out stringent on-set precautions due to COVID-19.

When will Lost in Space season three release on Netflix?

So far, only a broad 2021 release date has been confirmed thus far.

However, with filming wrapping in January, we do not currently expecting the final season to be available until at least later in the year. Our current best guess is late summer to fall 2021.

What to expect from season three of Lost in Space & burning questions

Warning: spoilers ahead – watch season two before progressing.

Before we get into what we can expect storywise from season three, let’s quickly recap the finale of season two named “Ninety-Seven”.

Judy, Will, and Penny all escaped from the invading robot army

One of the bigger cliffhangers that are left from season two is the Jupiter Transport carrying the children coming into contact with the Fortuna, the long lost ship mentioned throughout Lost in Space.

Now… can we talk about this s2 cliffhanger? pic.twitter.com/wKFTIWBdel — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 11, 2020

Verging into fan theories for a second, some have suggested that Grant Kelly may be alive and some have even suggested that Netflix may recruit some of the old cast members to reappear in the final season.

Thanks to the fact we know the series is moving filming location, we can take a guess that we’ll be on a brand new planet for the duration of season three. All we know for the moment, however, is that they’re in an unknown star system.

Another big question we have leftover from season two is regarding Dr. Smith. Although it seemed to be over for the character, her body was never recovered. As smart as she was, we just can’t believe that was her ultimate demise and could see a return. We also will likely learn of the fate of Maureen and John who were last seen in the robot stack.

Everything Else We Know About Season three of Lost in Space

In March 2020, alongside the announcement of season three, Zack Estrin signed a multi-year output deal with Netflix. The showrunner has had some big hits previously including Prison Break, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. No new Netflix projects from the creator have been announced yet.

In June 2020, an IMDb entry revealed a new smaller character coming into season three played by Lex Elle who will play the role of Park.

In late July 2020, it was announced that the series picked up an Emmy nomination for Visual Effects.

Congrats to our spectacular Visual Effects team for their #Emmy nomination! Thank you for giving us the most incredible creatures and the most dazzling planets in the whole universe! pic.twitter.com/4hBk10JOVa — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) July 29, 2020

While you’re waiting, you may be looking to watch the original Lost in Space series but unfortunately, that’s no longer available on Netflix and instead can now be found on Hulu in the US.

Are you looking forward to catching the final season of Lost in Space on Netflix? Let us know in the comments and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating every time we get more news on the series.