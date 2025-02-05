K-Dramas Netflix News

‘Love Untangled’ Netflix K-Drama Romance: Q3 2025 Release & First Look

Love Untangled is coming to Netflix in Q3 2025.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Love Untangled Netflix K Drama First Look Q Preview

Picture: Shin Eun Soo in Love Untangled – Netflix

A throwback to the late 90s, Love Untangled features an exciting ensemble of actors that will feature in Netflix’s romantic-comedy movie. Confirmed to be coming to Netflix in Q3 2025, we’ve got our first look at the film with Shin Eun Soo and Gong Myung in action.

Love Untangled is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romance film directed by Namkoong Sun and written by Ji Chun Hee and Wang Doo Ri. The film is produced by bombaramfilm. 

When is Love Untangled coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Love Untangled is coming in Q3 (July-September) 2025!

For now we await Netflix to make an official announcement for the release date.

What is the plot of Love Untangled?

It is set in 1998 and follows a student, Park Se-ri, who has always been frustrated with her curly hair and believes that if she has any hope of confessing her feelings to her crush, she must first conquer and straighten her hair. She enlists the help of Han Yun-seek, a transfer student, who gets swept up in Park Se-ri’s romantic venture.

Love Untangled Netflix K Drama First Look Q

Picture: Gong Myung in Love Untangled – Netflix

Who are the cast members of Love Untangled?

Shin Eun-soo plays Park Se-ri. The actress has starred in supporting roles in Netflix Originals such as A Model Family and Do Sol Sol La La Sol, but this is her first leading role in a Netflix film.

Shin Eun Soo Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Shin Eun-soo in Do Sol Sol La La Sol – Netflix.

Gong Myoung plays Han Yun-seok. The actor was last seen on Netflix in the movie 20th Century Girl, where he played the guest tole of Jung Woo Ho. His last significant role on Netflix came back in 2019 in the popular K-drama Be Melodramatic. He will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Mercy for None.

Gong Myung Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Gong Myoung in Be Melodramatic – Netflix

Cha Woo-min plays Kim Hyeon. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix title, but not only is she starring in Love Untangled, but he will also star in the series Melo Movie in a supporting role. His role as Kim Hyeon is Park Se-ri’s crush and the most popular student in the school.

Cha Woo Min Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Cha Woo-min in Weak Hero Class – Playlist Studio

Youn Sang-hyun plays Baek Seong-rae. The actor’s first role was in the Netflix period K-drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella. His role as Baek Seong-rae is a classmate of Se-ri, a desk mate, and aids her in her crush confession plans.

Youn Sang Hyun Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Youn Sang-hyun in Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Kang Mi-na plays Ko In-jeong. The actress was recently seen in Welcome to Samdal-ri and has appeared in other K-dramas found on Netflix, such as Café Minamdang, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, and Hotel del Luna.

Kang Mi Na Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Kang Mi-na in My Roommate is a Gumiho – Drama House

What is the production status of Love Untangled?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming took place in South Korea between September 24th, 2024, and December 15th, 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Love Untangled on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - K-Dramas

'Wall to Wall' Netflix K-Drama Movie: First Look & Coming Q3 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Wall to Wall' Netflix K-Drama Movie: First Look & Coming Q3 2025
'Dear Hongrang' Netflix Period K-Drama: Q2 2025 Release & First Look Article Teaser Photo

'Dear Hongrang' Netflix Period K-Drama: Q2 2025 Release & First Look
'Lost in Starlight' Netflix's First Animated Korean Movie: Q2 2025 Release & First Look Article Teaser Photo

'Lost in Starlight' Netflix's First Animated Korean Movie: Q2 2025 Release & First Look
'Weak Hero Class 2' K-Drama is Coming to Netflix in Q2 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Weak Hero Class 2' K-Drama is Coming to Netflix in Q2 2025

Recommended from What's on Netflix

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

‘Karma’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller: First look, Q2 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

‘Karma’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller: First look, Q2 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Every Harlan Coben Series on Netflix in 2025 and What’s Coming Next

Every Harlan Coben Series on Netflix in 2025 and What’s Coming Next