Madelaine Petsch and ‘Wednesday’ Star Owen Painter Among Four Joining ‘The Watcher’ Season 2 Cast

Four years after scoring a season two renewal, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s horror series The Watcher is back in production in New York this fall, and the show has just cast four new faces, including Wednesday alum Owen Painter.

Horror-mystery series The Watcher first aired on Netflix back in 2022. Initially billed as a limited series, the story is adapted from the New York Magazine article The Haunting of a Dream House by Reeves Wiedeman. It follows the Brannock family as they move into what appears to be their suburban dream home. However, shortly after moving in, their lives are driven to misery. They begin to receive ominous letters from someone calling themselves ‘The Watcher’… and then things get more sinister, from psychological torture to sacrifices.

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The Watcher Season 1 was a successful debut outing at Netflix, spending 5 weeks on the Global Top 10 English TV list and hitting the Top 10 in more than 90 countries. Per our engagement tool, the series has 211,100,000 total hours viewed and has had 11,900,000 views in 2026 so far.

The Watcher was one of a few big series to come out of Ryan Murphy’s five-year production deal with Netflix signed back in 2018 for a reported $300 million overall. Other projects include The Politician and the Monster anthology. That deal expired in 2023, with Murphy moving to Disney, but he still retains the right to continue working on his Netflix projects, with The Watcher Season 2 among them.

Season 2 has seen a slight shuffle for the creative team. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are back as creators and executive producers, with Brennan officially noted as the showrunner for season 2. Additionally, star Naomi Watts has been elevated to Executive Producer, alongside returning EPs Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless.

Filming is scheduled to kick off as soon as next week, with shooting on location in New York going through March 9th, 2027 setting up for a potential late 2027 premiere if we’re lucky.

Who are the four new series regulars in The Watcher Season 2?

As production on Season 2 begins this fall, The Watcher has added four more big names to the cast as series regulars: Madelaine Petsch (The Strangers, American Horror Story), Evan Adams (I Am Your Driver, Valley of the Shadow), Owen Painter (The Shards, Wednesday) and Quintessa Swindell (Prime Target, Black Adam).

Roles were not disclosed, but as we covered at the top of the month, season 2 is expected to have a major subplot around a college fraternity.

They join almost all of the returning core cast. This includes Naomi Watts (Nora Brannock), Bobby Cannavale (Dean Brannock), Jennifer Coolidge (Karen Calhoun), Margo Martindale (Maureen), and Isabel Gravitt (Ellie Brannock). There’s one noticeable omission from the returning cast in Luke David Blumm, who played Nora and Dean’s son Carter in Season 1. Netflix has not provided a reason why Blumm is not returning, but is seems most likely due to narrative purposes.

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest updates on The Watcher. In the meantime, check out our big list of series to look out for throughout 2027.