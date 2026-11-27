After four long years in limbo, cameras are finally rolling on season 2 of The Watcher, and we’ve now got our first look at Naomi Watts back in character as Nora Brannock on the streets of New York City. Here’s what the new set photos show, plus the latest we’re hearing on episode counts, cast, and where the story is headed.

If you’ve been following along with our coverage, you’ll know this one has been a rollercoaster. We first revealed the series back in 2021, it was renewed for season 2 within a month of debuting in October 2022, and then… nothing. For years. So much so that we wrote last year that the show likely wasn’t coming back at all.

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Happy to be proven wrong on that one! Signs of life emerged over the summer, Netflix officially confirmed the Brannocks’ return in early October, and filming got underway in New York on October 27th.

What do the new set photos show?

The new batch of photos shows Watts shooting scenes across what appear to be two separate setups on brownstone-lined streets in the city. [KC: add neighbourhood and shoot date from the Backgrid caption]

In the first, Nora is seen stepping out of the heavy wooden front doors of a townhouse marked number 145, keys in hand. She’s sporting a beige trench coat with a brown scarf draped over the shoulders, a cream knit, a brown pleated skirt, tan suede boots, and a large tan suede bag. Crew members can be seen resetting between takes in a couple of the shots.

The second look is considerably moodier. Here she’s wrapped up in a long dark belted coat with a paisley neck scarf, black lace-up boots, and a black leather bag, striding down a tree-lined sidewalk with a rather troubled expression. Safe to say all is not well in Nora’s world.

The city setting is the interesting part. Season 1 was, of course, all about suburbia, with 657 Boulevard (filmed in Rye, Westchester County) as much a character as anyone in the cast. But remember how that first season wrapped up: the Brannocks sold up and moved back to the city, even if neither Dean nor Nora could quite stay away from the house. These photos would suggest season 2 picks up with the family in their new city life, at least to begin with.

Bobby Cannavale has also been spotted on set in the city in the past few weeks, per videos doing the rounds on social media, although local press coverage of the shoot has otherwise been surprisingly thin so far.

What else do we know about The Watcher season 2?

Production listings have been updated in recent weeks with a few new nuggets:

Filming is scheduled to run through March 9th, 2027 , entirely in New York.

, entirely in New York. The season is budgeted in the region of $5 to $7 million per episode .

. The updated logline confirms the season “follows the Brannocks in the wake of Season 1’s ambiguous finale.”

That last point matters because, as we reported before the official announcement, casting breakdowns pointed to a storyline set around a college fraternity, featuring a pledge named Raj, a senior frat brother called Stash, and a freshman named Jane whose night out takes a terrifying turn. Our working theory remains that this ties into Ellie Brannock heading off to college.

On the cast front, Watts and Cannavale are joined by returning stars Isabel Gravitt, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge, while Madelaine Petsch, Owen Painter, Evan Adams, and Quintessa Swindell are the headline newcomers. We’ve also got new faces including Veronica Dunne, Mia Kaplan, Langston Lee, and Linda Reiter as series regulars, although Netflix has yet to confirm those names or any character details.

Behind the camera, Ian Brennan is showrunning, with Ryan Murphy executive producing alongside Watts herself, who has been bumped up to EP this time around. Max Winkler, who has directed on Murphy and Brennan’s Monster, is also listed among the executive producers.

When will The Watcher season 2 be on Netflix?

No official word just yet. With filming not wrapping until March 2027, we’re still expecting the show to land in the latter half of 2027 at the earliest. An October drop to mirror season 1 would certainly make sense. We’ve got it listed in our preview of Netflix series coming in 2027.

Are you looking forward to returning to the world of The Watcher? Let us know in the comments down below.