20 New Netflix Series To Keep On Your Radar For 2027

With 2026 winding down and Netflix’s slate for the rest of the year largely locked, it’s time to look ahead. 2027 is shaping up to be a busy one for the streamer, with a dozen or so finished series sitting in post-production, a handful still shooting through to Christmas, and a few that have already missed their 2026 slots and rolled over.

We’ve been tracking all of them for months through production listings, set photos and the occasional Netflix announcement, and we’ve pulled out the 20 new English-language series we think should be on your radar for the year ahead. If you’re after the movie side of things, we’ve already run through 20 big Netflix movies expected in 2027, and our full 2027 release schedule has everything else, including the returning shows we’re leaving out here.

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A few caveats before we jump in: we won’t cover returning shows here (with one exception we’ll explain when we get to it), and we’re not yet going to dive deep into Netflix’s international slate; this is made up purely of US and UK (i.e., English-language) titles.

Now I will say at this point, I’m not particularly blown away by the 2027 series slate as it stands, although clearly someone at Netflix is, given that series executives were less impacted by the recent round of layoffs. A lot of safe options, in my opinion, but naturally, I hope there are a few surprises and a few that can turn me into a fan. Also lots of limited series (which can be quite fleeting in terms of engagement) again, rather than the starts of major franchises that can be Netflix’s bread and butter for the next half-decade and beyond. Lots of book adaptations and arguably lots of TV shows targeting Emmys and the dreaded Coastal elites.

Despite all that and in no particular order, here are 20 new series we think should be on your radar for 2027.

Myron Bolitar (Season 1)

Showrunners / Writers: David E. Kelley & Kyle Long | Director: Greg Yaitanes

Based on: The Myron Bolitar novels by Harlan Coben

Cast: Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero, Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, Jamie McShane, Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens, Melissa Benoist, Ben McKenzie, Bebe Neuwirth, Griffin Dunne, Jamie Hector, Sandrine Holt, Quincy Isaiah, Charlie Tahan, Amanda Warren

Genre: Detective Mystery, Sports Drama

Every Harlan Coben show on Netflix so far has been a limited series set outside the United States. Myron Bolitar breaks both rules. Announced as part of Coben’s 2022 output deal, it adapts his longest-running book franchise, with David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Suits writer Kyle Long showrunning and Greg Yaitanes (House of the Dragon) directing. Per Netflix’s logline, after an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron reinvents himself as a sports agent, using charm, smarts and a ruthless partner to navigate the dirty world of pro sports. Coben told Brian Williams it’s the first of his shows built with a second season in mind.

Colin Woodell (The Continental) leads as Myron, with KJ Apa as his fixer, Win Lockwood, and Diane Guerrero as right-hand woman Esperanza Diaz. Jabari Banks, Melissa Benoist, Chloe Fineman, Ben McKenzie, Bebe Neuwirth and Griffin Dunne feature, and the character names suggest season 1 draws on 1996’s Drop Shot. Filming ran in New York and New Jersey from late July to early November 2026, which points to a back-half-of-2027 debut. This is one of two Coben series coming in 2027, with the other being The Woods, another UK production that also has the accolade of another first, since it’s the second time that particular novel has been adapted for the streamer.

Scooby-Doo: Origins

Showrunners / Writers: Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg | Director: Toby Haynes

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Maxwell Jenkins, Paul Walter Hauser, André Benjamin, Sara Gilbert, Sherilyn Fenn, Cathy Moriarty, Bruce McGill, Rusty Schwimmer, Peter Macon, Wynn Everett, Sauriyan Sapkota, Maxwell Simkins, Jona Xiao

Genre: Mystery Comedy, Family

Ordered in March 2025 and tracked here ever since, Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo goes back to the gang’s very first case. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get tangled up in a mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy who may have witnessed a supernatural murder, teaming up with scientific townie Velma and handsome new kid Freddy to solve it. Showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Cowboy Bebop) and executive producer Greg Berlanti are behind it, with Andor veteran Toby Haynes directing the premiere.

Mckenna Grace is Daphne, having voiced a younger version in Scoob!, alongside Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred. Paul Walter Hauser reportedly plays Scooby’s original owner, with André Benjamin, Sara Gilbert and Sherilyn Fenn among the adults. The headline is the dog: June’s first look confirmed a real Great Dane will play Scooby for the first time, which sent the show surging up our most anticipated charts. Filming ran in Atlanta from late April to September, and Netflix has already committed to 2027. Summer feels right.

Assassin’s Creed

Showrunners / Writers: Roberto Patino & David Wiener | Director: Johan Renck

Based on: The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise by Ubisoft

Cast: Toby Wallace, Claes Bang, Lola Petticrew, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Zachary Hart, Nabhaan Rizwan, Noomi Rapace, Sean Harris, Ramzy Bedia, Corrado Invernizzi, Sandra Guldberg Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Mirren Mack, Louis McCartney

Genre: Action Thriller, Historical Epic

Six years after Netflix and Ubisoft first teamed up, the live-action Assassin’s Creed is finally in the can. Original showrunner Jeb Stuart left in 2023, and the project went quiet until Netflix ordered it to series in July 2025 under Roberto Patino (Westworld) and David Wiener (Halo). The logline describes a secret war between two shadowy factions, one bent on controlling mankind’s future and the other fighting for free will, but the real reveal came when cameras rolled in Rome: this is an original story set in 64 AD under Nero, not a retelling of any game.

Toby Wallace (The Society) leads an ensemble that includes Claes Bang, Lola Petticrew, Nabhaan Rizwan, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford and Zachary Hart, with Noomi Rapace, Sean Harris and Louis McCartney recurring. Character names are under wraps, though an early synopsis pointed to a new assassin uncovering a conspiracy around Nero’s rise and his advisor Seneca. The seven-month shoot at Cinecittà Studios wrapped in mid-October, and with heavy post-production ahead, late 2027 is the realistic target for Netflix’s biggest game adaptation since Arcane.

Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke

Creator / Writer / Director: Tyler Perry | Producers: Angi Bones, Tony Strickland

Cast: Tyler Lepley, Mike Merrill, Da’Vinchi, Brock O’Hurn, Eltony Williams, Joe Hunter, Karen Obilom, Brittany S. Hall, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez, Judi Moon

Genre: Drama, Workplace Ensemble | Episodes: 16

With Beauty in Black heading into its final season, Netflix unveiled Tyler Perry’s next series in March: a 16-episode firefighter drama he created, wrote and directs himself. The logline promises a group of firefighters navigating their high-stakes profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships and the emotional toll of saving lives, which is Chicago Fire territory, a genre Netflix has largely left to the networks until now. It’s the second series from Perry’s first-look deal, which runs through October 2027.

Perry regular Tyler Lepley (Harlem) leads as Owen, with Mike Merrill (Straw), Da’Vinchi (BMF) and Brock O’Hurn (The Righteous Gemstones) alongside him. The fun casting is Chief Bailey, played by Joe Hunter, a real fire captain who finished third on Survivor 48. Karen Obilom, Brittany S. Hall and Judi Moon round out the firehouse. Filming ran at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta from mid-February to mid-October 2026, and given how Beauty in Black was handled, expect those 16 episodes to land in two halves across 2027.

The Secret of Secrets

Creators: Carlton Cuse & Dan Brown | Showrunner / Writer: Carlton Cuse | Director: Rupert Wyatt

Based on: The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown

Cast: Morgan Spector, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Corey Stoll, Rob Delaney, Abbey Lee, Mamoudou Athie, Anamaria Marinca, Ben Levi Ross, Richard Sammel, Elena Saurel

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Robert Langdon is back, and for the first time he’s not Tom Hanks. Netflix ordered an adaptation of Dan Brown’s sixth Langdon novel in May 2025, months before the book was published, with Lost and Locke & Key veteran Carlton Cuse co-creating with Brown and Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) directing. The symbologist races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her manuscript, whose discoveries could change humanity’s understanding of the mind. It’s the second shot at Langdon on TV after Peacock’s The Lost Symbol lasted one season.

Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) takes over the tweed jacket, and his real-life wife Rebecca Hall plays scientist Katherine Solomon, the couple’s first series together. Cherry Jones, Corey Stoll, Rob Delaney and Abbey Lee are regulars. Like the novel, it’s set largely in Prague, where cameras rolled in late August for a shoot scheduled to run to mid-March 2027. That makes this the most tentative entry here. Late 2027 is possible if Netflix moves quickly, but early 2028 wouldn’t surprise us.

Rabbit, Rabbit

Creator / Showrunner / Writer: Peter Craig | Director: Philip Barantini

Cast: Adam Driver, Regina Hall, Will Poulter, Odessa Young, Clarence Maclin, Alison Pill, Brian d’Arcy James, Reed Birney, Annie Golden, Patch Darragh, April Matthis, C.J. Wilson, Susannah Flood

Genre: Hostage Thriller, Limited Series

Adam Driver hasn’t headlined a series since Girls, which makes this a big get. Ordered straight to series in October 2025, the limited series comes from creator Peter Craig (The Town, Top Gun: Maverick), with Philip Barantini directing every episode in his first project since Adolescence swept the Emmys. When an escaped convict is cornered at a truck stop, he takes hostages to bargain for his freedom, but the standoff escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives and an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI negotiator trained in “tactical empathy.” MRC produces, with Driver also executive producing.

Driver is the convict, J-Will, and Regina Hall (One Battle After Another) is Poppy, the negotiator on the other end of the line. Will Poulter and Odessa Young are the other regulars, with Sing Sing’s Clarence Maclin, Alison Pill and Brian d’Arcy James filling out the truck stop. Filming ran in Jersey City from mid-March to early July 2026, and with a contained story and a director who moves fast, this is one of the safer bets here for the first half of 2027.

The Boys from Brazil

Creator / Writer: Peter Morgan | Director: Alex Gabassi

Based on: The Boys from Brazil by Ira Levin

Cast: Jeremy Strong, Gillian Anderson, August Diehl, Daniel Brühl, Lizzy Caplan, Shira Haas, Paul Ben-Victor

Genre: Historical Thriller, Limited Series | Episodes: 5

Peter Morgan’s first series since The Crown is a bold reimagining of Ira Levin’s 1976 novel, last adapted as the 1978 film with Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier. Greenlit as a five-part limited series in November 2025, it spans three decades, from the aftermath of World War II to the 1970s, following Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann on a lifelong crusade that has cost him nearly everything. When a young protégée undercover in Brazil uncovers a shocking plan, Liebermann races to expose Meinhardt, a sadistic Nazi scientist believed long dead who is orchestrating the rise of a Fourth Reich.

Jeremy Strong (Succession) is Liebermann, with August Diehl (Inglourious Basterds) as Meinhardt, Daniel Brühl as Von Harteneck, Lizzy Caplan as Hannah Liebermann and Shira Haas (Unorthodox) as Anna Koehler. Gillian Anderson reunites with Morgan after playing Thatcher in The Crown. Crown and Black Doves director Alex Gabassi helms every episode for Orchid Pictures and World Productions. Filming ran from December 2025 through the summer across the UK, Germany, Bulgaria and Spain, and production has wrapped. At five episodes with a prestige pedigree, early-to-mid 2027 looks likely, and this will be one of Netflix’s big awards plays for the year.

Kennedy

Showrunner: Sam Shaw | Writer: Eric Roth | Directors: Thomas Vinterberg, Jessica Hobbs

Based on: JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956 by Fredrik Logevall

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson, Joshuah Melnick, Imogen Poots, Eddie Marsan, Wyatt Russell, Toby Huss, Ben Miles, Hera Hilmar, Caitlin FitzGerald, Denis O’Hare, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Lydia Peckham

Genre: Historical Drama, Biopic | Episodes: 8

Netflix’s most ambitious period drama since The Crown comes from an appropriately heavyweight team: Castle Rock creator Sam Shaw showruns, Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth wrote the pilot, and Oscar winner Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) directs the first and last episodes. Greenlit in October 2025 and inspired by Fredrik Logevall’s Pulitzer-winning JFK biography, the first season begins in the 1930s and charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden-boy older brother. The “first season” framing is deliberate: this is built to run.

Michael Fassbender is patriarch Joe Sr., with Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) as Rose, Nick Robinson as Joe Jr. and newcomer Joshuah Melnick as Jack. The supporting cast is a who’s who of the era, with Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson, Wyatt Russell as Charles Lindbergh, Eddie Marsan as J. Edgar Hoover and Toby Huss as FDR. Filming ran across the UK from January 2026 under the working title Victura, with London and Liverpool standing in for Boston, and wrapped on a beach in South East England in June. With post-production well underway, this is one of the firmer 2027 bets on the list.

The Twin

Director: Jeremy Lovering | Writers: Sarah Dollard, Hanna Jameson, Scout Cripps, Kam Odedra

Based on: The Norwegian series Twin by Kristoffer Metcalfe

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Mackenzie Davis, Iain De Caestecker, Gary Lewis, Thalia Dudek, Noof Ousellam

Genre: Crime Noir, Limited Series | Episodes: 6 | Runtime: 60 minutes

Coming to Netflix: January 1st, 2027

The one title on this list with a confirmed date, and it’s a big one. Netflix UK’s New Year’s Day slot has belonged to Harlan Coben for three years running, but with The Woods only wrapping in October, the retitled The Twin takes the January 1st berth instead. Formerly The Undertow, the six-part crime noir remakes the Norwegian series Twin, which starred Kristofer Hivju, and moves the action to the Scottish Highlands. Jamie Dornan plays both Adam, trapped in a loveless marriage to Nicola, and his free-spirited estranged twin Lee, who comes crashing back into their lives. When a split-second accident leaves Adam dead, Nicola and Lee make a pact: Lee assumes his brother’s identity, and the two spend a week trying to keep the secret while the police close in.

Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) is Nicola, with Iain De Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Gary Lewis as series regulars. Jeremy Lovering (In Fear) directs every episode for Complete Fiction and wiip, with Dornan also executive producing. Filming wrapped in the Highlands, Sutherland and Mull back in mid-2024, so this has sat on the shelf for a while after missing its 2026 slot. Still, a finished Dornan thriller dropping on New Year’s Day is about as safe a bet as this list gets.

The God of the Woods

Showrunners / Writers: Liz Hannah & Liz Moore | Directors: Cory Finley, Quyen Tran, Liz Hannah, Meera Menon

Based on: The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Cast: Maya Hawke, Kerry Condon, Nell Fisher, Benjamin Walker, Damon Gupton, Ella Rubin, Susannah Perkins, Autumn Molina, Tracy Letts, John Gallagher Jr., Lola Kirke, Colton Ryan, David Furr, Chris Henry Coffey, Andrew Polk, Cliff Chamberlain

Genre: Mystery Drama, Literary Adaptation | Episodes: 8

Of all the book adaptations on this list, this is the one with the biggest built-in readership. Liz Moore’s 2024 novel was one of the breakout crime hits of the decade so far, and Netflix’s version came together quickly: Maya Hawke was the first name attached in early May 2026, with the formal order and a wave of casting following at the end of the month.

Set in the Adirondacks in 1975, it follows the fallout when 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar vanishes from her wealthy family’s summer camp, fourteen years after her older brother disappeared in the same woods, with the Van Laars’ money and influence unraveling as the two cases collide.

Filming ran in and around Newburgh, New York, from early June to late September 2026, and the cast has wrapped. Eight episodes and a contained shoot put mid-2027 well within reach, and a summer-camp mystery landing in the summer would be tidy scheduling. Netflix lists it as a series rather than a limited one, but with a standalone novel as the source, treat it as one and done unless Moore has more Van Laars in her. The show got a recent shout-out by Netflix bigwigs, so expect a bit of push from Netflix’s side.

Charlie Brooker’s Blackmere

Creator / Writer: Charlie Brooker | Writers: Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier, Joel Morris | Director: Al Campbell

Executive Producers: Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Jessica Rhoades

Cast: Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell, Lena Headey, Rory Kinnear, Abbie Murphy, Maximilian Osinski, Nadia Albina, Endy McKay, Brendan Patricks, Tomi May

Genre: Crime Comedy, Limited Series | Episodes: 4

Coming to Netflix in early 2027, Charlie Brooker’s first scripted Netflix series outside of Black Mirror is, in Netflix’s own words, “an absurd comedy disguised as an incredibly serious crime thriller,” and from what we’ve seen, it’s not subtle. We first caught it filming in Manchester in September 2025 under the codename Project Codename, with Netflix pitching it with a straight face as a “profoundly serious, stunningly original” thriller about tormented detective John Blackmere, who leaves the rain-soaked Northern city of Bleakford for London to avenge his partner’s death and catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of victims.

The writers’ room is essentially the A Touch of Cloth reunion, with Jason Hazeley, Joel Morris, Daniel Maier and Cunk on Earth’s Ben Caudell joined by Karen Pirie creator Emer Kenny, and Brooker’s long-time collaborator Al Campbell (Death to 2020) directs every episode for Broke and Bones.

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) is Blackmere, and he’s surrounded by actors who have played this genre dead straight: Georgina Campbell, Lena Headey and, as confirmed alongside the title and first look at Netflix’s UK Upfront in September, Rory Kinnear, who appears in the opener. The four-parter has sat finished for a while, having shot across Manchester and London from late summer 2025. Brooker’s plate is full, with Black Mirror season 8 filming since August, so expect this to land first, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it slotted into the quieter weeks of January or February. Four episodes is slight, but as Brooker put it in the announcement, “Please watch my show. I am begging you.”

Ghostbusters: Night Shift

Showrunners: Ben Hibon & Elliott Kalan | Executive Producers: Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Dan Aykroyd, Amie Karp

Studios: Sony Pictures Animation, Ghost Corps, Flying Bark Productions

Voice Cast: Jack Quaid (reportedly)

Genre: Animated Action Comedy, Horror

One of the animated titles on this list, and the one that’s been a long time coming. Netflix and Sony first announced an animated Ghostbusters series in June 2022, ordered it in August 2024 and then said very little until Ben Hibon joined Elliott Kalan (Mystery Science Theater 3000) as co-showrunner at Annecy 2025. A year later, at the same festival, we got the title, the premise and a 2027 window (and a deep-dive first look).

It’s set in New York in 1994, five years after the original team took the Statue of Liberty for a walk, with the firehouse run-down and a new wave of supernatural terror forcing a group of scrappy, untrained young New Yorkers, who are “kinda sorta responsible for the problem,” to strap on proton packs. Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, who steered Afterlife and Frozen Empire, executive produce alongside Dan Aykroyd, and this is firmly in canon with the films. The separate animated Ghostbusters movie Sony has in the works (for Netflix) is unrelated.

The new team is Belladonna the goth, Mitzi the punk, Zoe the kid, Travis the con man and Mike the engineer, with Jack Quaid understood to be voicing Travis, though Netflix hasn’t formally named anyone. We saw a good chunk of it at Annecy in June, including a Terror Puppy whose urine sets things on fire, a PKE meter built from PlayStation parts and a spray-painted van standing in for Ecto-1, and the showrunners told us they want it “properly frightening” in a way the recent films weren’t. Flying Bark (Stranger Things: Tales From ’85) handles the CG animation and comes with the polish you’d expect. The monster designs and the grimy ’90s New York were the highlights of our Annecy debrief. With no episode count or date yet and a work-in-progress clip shown only in June, this feels like a back-half-of-2027 title, and a Halloween run would be the obvious play.

Motel Transylvania

Studio: Sony Pictures Animation

Based on: The Hotel Transylvania film franchise

Genre: Animated Family Comedy

The second Sony Pictures Animation series on this list is the one we know the least about, which is odd for a show that was supposed to be out already. Motel Transylvania was announced in June 2024 as part of Netflix’s animation slate with a 2025 target, then since quietly slipped a full two years when Sony confirmed a 2027 date last Halloween alongside a single first-look image of a gremlin wrecking crew. The premise is a road trip: Drac and Mavis leave their Transylvanian haunts behind to open a brand-new resort for humans and monsters in the California desert. Vampires and sunshine, what could go wrong. It’s the second TV spin-off of the films after Disney Channel’s two-season Hotel Transylvania: The Series, and the first to come out of Sony Pictures Animation itself rather than a licensee.

What we don’t have, sixteen months out from the original date, is a showrunner, a writer, an episode count or a single voice. Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez led the films, with Brian Hull taking over Drac for Transformania, but the franchise has swapped voices between projects before and nothing has been confirmed either way. Netflix lists it as a 30-minute CG comedy, production is understood to be complete, and we flagged it in our Halloween 2026 lineup as a 2027 title. Given the brand and the long gap since the last film, September/October 2027 is the obvious slot, and it wouldn’t surprise us if Netflix paired it with Ghostbusters: Night Shift for a Sony-flavored spooky season or maybe wanted to keep the two far separated – it’s anyone’s guess. Keep an eye on our animated series tracker for cast news when it finally lands.

Mercenary: An Extraction Series

Creator / Showrunner / Writer: Glen Mazzara | Directors: Louise Hooper, Tim Southam

Executive Producers: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, Scott Nemes, Chris Castaldi

Cast: Omar Sy, Boyd Holbrook, Natalie Dormer, May Calamawy, Waleed Zuaiter, Ed Speleers, Emma Appleton, Sacha Dhawan, Pip Torrens, Ross McCall, Jojo Macari, Theo Ogundipe, Sam Woolf, Aaron Heffernan

Genre: Action Thriller | Episodes: 8

Netflix’s first attempt at spinning one of its film franchises into a live-action series comes from the biggest of them. Both Extraction movies sit in Netflix’s all-time most-watched lists, and with Extraction 3 now officially on the way too. Ordered in early 2025 with Omar Sy announced as the lead that March, the eight-parter is run by Glen Mazzara (The Shield, The Walking Dead), with Extraction director Sam Hargrave and the Russo brothers among the long list of executive producers. Sy is Kalidou Diallo, a mercenary trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers on a mission to rescue hostages from a Libyan oil field, and Netflix is promising the “emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters” alongside the gunfire. Hemsworth isn’t involved, and nothing suggests Tyler Rake will show up.

Filming ran from mid-September 2025 to the end of March 2026, starting in Dublin and Wicklow before moving to Morocco in December, which is when the title and first look at Sy arrived. With the shoot long finished, this is a strong first-half-of-2027 candidate, and with Extraction 3 now filming in Australia (not to mention a Korean spin-off) for a late 2027 release, Netflix has a chance to bookend the year with the franchise.

All the Sinners Bleed

Showrunner / Writer / Director: Joe Robert Cole | Executive Producers: Higher Ground Productions, Amblin Television, S.A. Cosby | Score: Hans Zimmer

Based on: All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Cast: Sope Dirisu, Nicole Beharie, John Douglas Thompson, Daniel Ezra, Andrea Cortés, Murray Bartlett, Leila George, Giancarlo Esposito, David Lyons, Kelly Jenrette, Cranston Johnson, Mackenzie Astin, Donald Elise Watkins, Amy Madigan

Genre: Crime Thriller, Southern Noir | Episodes: 9 | Runtime: 60 minutes

The pedigree on this one is hard to argue with. S.A. Cosby’s 2023 novel was one of the most acclaimed crime books of the decade and made Barack Obama’s summer reading list, so it tracks that the Obamas’ Higher Ground is producing alongside Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. Netflix announced the nine-episode order at its May 2025 Upfront with Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole as showrunner.

Titus Crown, a former FBI agent haunted by his past and his devout mother’s death, is the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county in Southern Virginia, and when a school shooting exposes a serial killer who has been quietly preying on Black communities for years in the name of God, the investigation drags every buried secret in Charon County into the light.

Filming began in Atlanta on November 3rd, 2025 and wrapped in mid-May 2026. Nine episodes and a Zimmer score mean a long post, but spring to summer 2027 looks achievable, and this has the look of a title Netflix will want in the Emmy window. Cosby hasn’t written a sequel, so treat it as a one-season story unless it’s a hit.

Untitled Roald Dahl Series (Tales of the Unexpected)

Writer / Creator: Danny Brocklehurst | Directors: Runyararo Mapfumo, Ben Gregor | Executive Producers: Suzanne Mackie, Gabriel Silver

Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Toby Jones, Naomi Scott, Carmen Ejogo, Clarke Peters, Josh Finan, Michael Socha, Christine Tremarco, Arthur Hughes

Genre: Dark Comedy Thriller, Anthology Drama | Episodes: 6

Five years after Netflix bought the Roald Dahl Story Company outright, this is the first project to go strictly for the grown-ups. We broke the news in August when Nicola Coughlan was spotted on set near Manchester under the working title Zoltar, and Netflix confirmed it two days later at the Edinburgh TV Festival as “Untitled Dahl Stories for Adults.” Danny Brocklehurst, lead writer on three of Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations, including Fool Me Once, is weaving Dahl’s twisted short stories into one serialized tale about a young couple marooned in a faded seaside town, who must get past con men, adulterers, murderous mothers and snake charmers before their own fate is sealed. It’s a smarter route than a straight remake of the 1970s ITV anthology, and the producer is Orchid Pictures, Suzanne Mackie’s Crown offshoot that also has The Boys from Brazil on this list.

The cast is fantastic: Coughlan, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Toby Jones, Naomi Scott, Carmen Ejogo, Clarke Peters, Josh Finan, Michael Socha and Christine Tremarco, with Arthur Hughes alongside Coughlan in the police station scenes. Coughlan, baby bump and all, is understood to be Mary Maloney in Lamb to the Slaughter, and Jones’s clerical collar in Bolton points to Mr Boggis from Parson’s Pleasure. Everyone else’s story is a guessing game for now. Sex Education’s Runyararo Mapfumo and Ben Gregor split directing duties, and filming has hopped along the North East coast through Scarborough, Whitby and Saltburn, with a mid-August to mid-December shoot.

Trinity

Creator / Showrunner / Writer: Jed Mercurio | Director: Michael Cuesta

Executive Producers: Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville, Wendy Mericle, Michael Cuesta | Studios: 20th Television, Hat Trick Mercurio

Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard Madden, Marcia Gay Harden, JD Pardo, Bruce Greenwood, Robert Wisdom, James Remar, Kirk Acevedo, Ben Cotton, Jason Ralph, Mark O’Brien

Genre: Political Thriller, Military Drama | Episodes: 8 | Runtime: 60 minutes

This one was supposed to be on last year’s list (and still could hit in December, but there’s no indication yet).

It reunites Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio with Richard Madden, eight years after that BBC thriller became one of the biggest UK dramas Netflix has ever carried internationally, and it’s the closest thing to a direct follow-up either has made since. Announced in June 2025, the eight-parter follows a heroic naval officer who becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic Secretary of Defense, only to discover he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy as geopolitical tensions escalate toward crisis. Michael Cuesta (Homeland) directs the opening two episodes, and Disney’s 20th Television produces for Netflix, as it did on The Beast in Me.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, in her sixth major Netflix original, is Commander Katherine Decker, second-in-command of the nuclear submarine USS Kansas, and Madden is Secretary Webb Preston, a politician with a tech background whose innovation and purpose are seen as a threat. Marcia Gay Harden is Margaret Vandenburg, matriarch of a politically wired business empire, with JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.) as Lieutenant Commander Tom Reyes and James Remar as President Paul Barnard, plus Bruce Greenwood, Robert Wisdom and Kirk Acevedo recurring. Filming ran at North Shore Studios in Vancouver from July 7th to late October 2025, so it has been sitting in post for a year.

Untitled Peaky Blinders Sequel Series

Creator / Writer: Steven Knight | Directors: Mike Barker, Anna Zackrisson | Executive Producers: Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy

Studios: Kudos, Garrison Drama

Cast: Jamie Bell, Charlie Heaton, Lashana Lynch, Jessica Brown Findlay, Conleth Hill, Lucy Karczewski, Samuel Bottomley, Lucie Shorthouse, Daniel Monks, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee

Genre: Period Crime Drama | Episodes: 6 per season, two seasons ordered

We said no returning shows, and we’re bending that rule once, because this isn’t season 7. Announced by Netflix and the BBC in October 2025, Steven Knight’s two new six-part series jump forward to 1953, with Birmingham rebuilding after the Blitz and the race to control that reconstruction becoming, in Knight’s words, “a brutal contest of mythical dimensions.” A new generation of Shelbys takes the wheel, Cillian Murphy stays on only as an executive producer, and the whole thing picks up from The Immortal Man, the film Netflix released in March. It’s the closest thing on this list to a sure thing commercially, and the only one already guaranteed a second season.

Jamie Bell leads as Duke Shelby, now running the Peaky Blinders, with Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Tommy’s grown-up son Charles. June’s full cast reveal added Conleth Hill as Clemmy Keeler, patriarch of the rival Keeler family, with Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch and newcomer Lucy Karczewski in undisclosed roles, and Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee back as Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs. Mike Barker (The Testaments) and Anna Zackrisson direct. Filming began in Stoke-on-Trent in early March 2026 before settling at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham. As with the original run, BBC One and iPlayer get it first in the UK and Netflix carries it everywhere else, so British subscribers will be waiting. Mid-to-late 2027 is our expectation for season 1.

The Lords’ Day

Writers: Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley | Director: Ben Chanan | Executive Producers: Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, Damson Idris

Based on: The Lords’ Day by Michael Dobbs

Cast: Damson Idris, Harry Lawtey, Arsema Thomas, Timothy Spall, Gemma Whelan, Sophie Willan

Genre: Political Action Thriller | Episodes: 6 | Runtime: 60 minutes

There’s a neat symmetry here: Michael Dobbs wrote House of Cards, the novel behind Netflix’s first flagship original, and his 2007 thriller is now a Netflix UK series. We revealed in March that Damson Idris (Snowfall, F1) would star and executive produce, playing British spy Harry Jones, who is inside Parliament for the State Opening when a hostage siege locks the building down. Bad Wolf, the Industry and His Dark Materials outfit, produces, with Spooks and Humans writers Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley adapting and The Capture’s Ben Chanan directing every episode. Netflix’s version turns up the action and narrows the book’s ensemble to a lone-wolf lead, which puts it closer to Bodyguard than House of Cards, and that’s no bad thing.

July’s cast announcement brought in Harry Lawtey, a Bad Wolf regular from Industry, Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte), Timothy Spall, Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) and Alma’s Not Normal creator Sophie Willan, none with roles disclosed. Filming ran in the UK from spring 2026, understood to be based at Bad Wolf’s Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, and the show is now deep in post. Six episodes, one director and a contained siege story make this one of the more straightforward edits on this list, so mid-2027 looks right, and Netflix UK has leaned on exactly this kind of propulsive thriller since Bodyguard proved the appetite.

The Roman

Creators / Showrunners / Writers: Brian Koppelman & David Levien | Director: J.C. Chandor

Executive Producers: Martin Scorsese, Oscar Isaac, J.C. Chandor, Rick Yorn, Julie Yorn, Paul Schiff, Beth Schacter

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Betty Gilpin, Alec Baldwin, David Costabile, Kate Mara, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jimmy O. Yang, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Clancy Brown, Thomas Sadoski, Jason Schwartzman

Genre: Workplace Drama, Crime | Episodes: 8

Finally, something built to run. Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien’s first series since that show ended was quietly picked up by Netflix in December 2025 as an untitled Vegas drama, and the title, cast and Martin Scorsese’s name as executive producer all arrived together in June. Scorsese made Casino, so his involvement here through Sikelia Productions is more than a credit, and J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year, Triple Frontier) directs the first two episodes. The setup is pure Koppelman and Levien: the sharp-elbowed, present-day Las Vegas casino business, “a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city,” with Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, president of the hottest hotel casino in town, forced into long-odds moves to hold his position and take more ground. If it works, this is the kind of rolling ensemble drama Netflix has been short on.

Oscar Isaac plays Bobby Red and executive produces through his Mad Gene Media deal. Betty Gilpin (Death by Lightning) is his wife Marla, a highly connected lawyer, Alec Baldwin is Paul “Primo” Clark, the longtime chairman and surrogate father figure, and Billions alum David Costabile is rival operator Bill Saverick. Kate Mara is Holly Reeve, an entrepreneur with a complicated past with Bobby, Vincent D’Onofrio is MMA mogul Dominic Ward, who plays the casino bosses off against each other, and Jimmy O. Yang is Eton-educated rival Rich Tzu, with Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer) as rising casino host JC Griffin. Clancy Brown, Thomas Sadoski and Jason Schwartzman recur or guest. Filming began in Brooklyn in late July and runs through mid-December with a stop in Las Vegas itself. That late wrap makes 2027 a stretch rather than a certainty, so pencil in the final quarter of the year and don’t be surprised if it slips into 2028.

What have we missed? What new Netflix Original series is on your radar but not ours? Let me know!