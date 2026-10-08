Jennifer Coolidge Returns as Karen Calhoun in ‘The Watcher’ Season 2

The Watcher season 2 is gearing up for a production start and we just got more intel on who’s returning. Netflix has confirmed that Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge is returning as Karen Calhoun, the opportunistic real estate agent who sold the Brannock family their dream house — and then watched it curdle into a nightmare.

Coolidge joins the four returning stars Netflix confirmed only last week: Naomi Watts (Nora Brannock), Bobby Cannavale (Dean Brannock), Margo Martindale (Maureen “Mo”) and Isabel Gravitt (Ellie Brannock). Production begins this fall in New York.

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It’s quite the turnaround for a show that, for a long stretch, looked like it had quietly slipped into renewal purgatory. Netflix ordered a second season back in November 2022, alongside more Monster, but then things went quiet — so quiet that Ryan Murphy confirmed the show wouldn’t be back in 2024. Earlier this month, we reported that season 2 was finally gearing up for production, and within 24 hours, Netflix confirmed the Brannocks were coming home — killing off any lingering theory (which we suggested too based on casting calls) that season 2 would go the anthology route.

Why Karen’s return matters

Of all the season 1 characters, Karen arguably had the most unfinished business. After talking the Brannocks into overpaying for 657 Boulevard, she ended the season in possession of the house herself — and on the receiving end of the very paranoia she’d profited from.

Coolidge herself seemed keen to revisit her. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the season 2 renewal, she said she thought Karen “needs to be punished” for what she did in season 1. Four years on, it looks like she may finally get her wish.

Since we last saw her in Westfield, Coolidge’s star has only grown. She picked up Emmys and a Golden Globe for The White Lotus and more recently appeared in A Minecraft Movie, so landing her back on the call sheet is a genuine coup for Netflix.

Who’s back for The Watcher season 2 (so far)

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock (Watts is also now an executive producer)

as Nora Brannock (Watts is also now an executive producer) Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

as Dean Brannock Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun

as Karen Calhoun Margo Martindale as Maureen “Mo”

as Maureen “Mo” Isabel Gravitt as Ellie Brannock

There’s still no word on other season 1 favorites, including Mia Farrow, Richard Kind and Christopher McDonald, or on any new additions. Netflix also hasn’t released a season 2 logline yet, so what exactly happens in season 2 is up in the air.

Who’s behind the camera?

The Watcher is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, with Brennan serving as showrunner. Crystle Roberson Dorsey directs and executive produces.

The full executive producer slate is Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, Naomi Watts, Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman, Eric Newman & Bryan Unkeless, and Max Winkler.

The series is based on Reeves Wiedeman’s New York Magazine article, The Haunting of a Dream House.