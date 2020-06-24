‘Captain Underpants’ Space Spinoff Series Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Strap in cartoon lovers, we have another wacky adventure with Captain Underpants coming our way. Originally a series of books by children’s author Dave Pilkey, the Captain Underpants franchise has become hugely popular. Here’s what we know about the upcoming spin-off series, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space arrives on Netflix on Friday 10 July 2020.

As yet, we don’t have many details about the upcoming animated series. However, here’s what we know so far…

Since this series is a spinoff, we assume that it won’t follow on from the trajectory of the earlier series, The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants. As the new series is set in space, it looks like our underpants-clad friend is set for a brand new adventure.

Here is the limited synopsis provided by Netflix:

Best friends George and Harold – along with their classmates and tyrannical principal – are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Although the Captain Underpants series and movies have deviated from the content of the books, there’s a chance this series could make use of some original source material. Perhaps we’ll see some plot details from the 1999 novel, Captain Underpants and the Invasion of the Incredibly Naughty Cafeteria Ladies from Outer Space (and the Subsequent Assault of the Equally-Evil Lunchroom Zombie Nerds).

The release of this new Captain Underpants series represents Dreamworks’ output deal with Netflix coming to a close. While there may be a few more spin-off series, Dreamworks’ movies will no longer arrive on Netflix, and Dreamworks’ TV titles will now go to Hulu.

Are you looking forward to watching The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space?