‘Manifest’ Seasons 1-3 Coming to Netflix Internationally in 2021

News just broke about Manifest being renewed for a fourth and final supersized season but tucked away alongside the announcement is good news for those outside the United States and Canada. All three of the previous seasons are set to arrive on Netflix internationally by the end of 2021.

If you haven’t been following along the Manifest revival, you’ll want to check out our full season 4 announcement post but here’s the crux of the story. Netflix US and CA licensed Manifest back in June alongside the finale of season 3 airing on NBC. NBC opted to not renew but the show blew up on Netflix enough to justify bringing it back.

Getting international rights to the previous seasons of Manifest likely proved vital in Netflix’s efforts to renew the show. In all previous cases of revivals, it’s acquired global rights either in advance or after Netflix swoops in.

There are a couple of exceptions. Lucifer, which was renewed by Netflix for season 4 onwards, still isn’t available globally. Netflix UK is still missing the early seasons and Netflix Germany doesn’t have access to it at all.

But it does appear Netflix has managed to get the global distribution rights. In the press release announcing season 4, Netflix said:

“The deal also includes previous seasons of the Warner Bros. Television–produced series to premiere on Netflix around the world in the coming months”

It’s believed Netflix will be the sole home for Manifest once the rights expire from other networks or streamers in local territories.

For example, Sky carries the show exclusively at the moment in the United Kingdom on Sky One (soon to be called Showcase) and its Now streaming service.

No exact date for seasons 1-3 being on Netflix was announced. Likewise, we don’t know if the show will be added to Netflix simultaneously around the world either.

In the past few days, Now in the UK lists Manifest to be leaving on November 7th, 2021. Could this be when it hits Netflix? We’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, there’s only a few short months until seasons 1-3 of Manifest will begin streaming on Netflix around the world whether that’s in the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, Latin American, or Asia.

Are you looking forward to checking out Manifest on Netflix in the coming months? Let us know in the comments down below.