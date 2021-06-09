NBC’s ‘Manifest’ Coming to Netflix US on June 10th, 2021

Big news for those who love your network television coming to Netflix. Multiple seasons of the NBC series Manifest are set to come to Netflix in the United States from Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Created by Jeff Rake who is behind The Mysteries of Laura, Manifest began showing on NBC back in late 2018. Three seasons later, the future of the show is in jeopardy with a fourth season one of the few remaining to be confirmed by NBC for a fall 2021 release.

The supernatural drama follows a group of passengers and crew who went missing but suddenly reappear after five years.

Among the cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise and Jack Messina.

While Netflix only lists “seasons” coming to Netflix rather than which seasons are coming. We’re currently assuming that only seasons 1 and 2 are set to be added but given season 3 airs on NBC on June 10th (the same day as Netflix getting the show), it could be all three. Check in with our What’s New on Netflix section tomorrow for more.

As we mention, season 4 of the show has yet to be confirmed. Deadline spoke to Warner Brothers Television group chairman Channing Dungey last month who said they’d “love for the show to continue on NBC” and “we are still in conversations with NBC and keeping our fingers crossed”. The show was initially pitched with a six-season arc.

The show is produced and distributed by Warner Brothers Television who rarely licenses its network shows to Netflix anymore with much of its focus and efforts going to bolster HBO Max’s lineup.

So if you’re wanting to jump to conclusions about what this means, here’s a few guesses we have. The licensing effort to Netflix could be an attempt at building up the audience for Manifest in an effort to make the show more attractive for renewal to NBC or of course, pitch the show to Netflix taking over the reins. It could mean that the show’s chances of renewal are over but for now, that’s all speculation and we’ll just have to see how the next few weeks and months play out for Manifest.

Only Netflix in the United States is currently set to get Manifest and it wasn’t included in the initial June 2021 lineup for the month. Hulu and Peacock also stream Manifest but only in a catch-up capacity.

Are you looking forward to Manifest coming to Netflix tomorrow? Let us know in the comments down below.