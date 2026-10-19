Manifest Spin-Off ‘Arrivals’ Begins Filming in January 2027: First Character Details Revealed

The Manifest universe is about to start production on its next chapter, and we now have our first look at the new characters at the heart of Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery.

It’s been a little under two months since Netflix used 828 Day to announce Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, the first spin-off from the cult NBC drama Manifest that Netflix rescued back in 2021. Since then, the project has been in pre-production, and we can now share when and where cameras will roll, plus character breakdowns for the show’s ensemble cast.

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As a quick reminder, original Manifest creator Jeff Rake is back as co-creator and co-showrunner, joined by Margaret Easley and Laura Putney, both former co-executive producers on Manifest. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke executive produce through Compari Entertainment, along with Len Goldstein and Jacqueline Levine, with Tall Baby Productions and Warner Bros. Television also attached.

Here’s the logline:

When a mysterious plane crash-lands in Denver, the passengers emerge with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they’re here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they’re trying to solve.

When and where is Arrivals filming?

According to the latest production listings, Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery is set to film in Vancouver, British Columbia, from January 19th, 2027, to June 9th, 2027.

That’s a shoot of almost five months. This is a notable change for the franchise because Manifest was primarily shot in New York, where its story was set. Arrivals instead moves its story to Denver (the team did location scout here, however) and its production north of the border to Vancouver, one of the busiest production hubs for Netflix series. The shooting location is not a surprise, we recently covered that with the creators booting up a behind-the-scenes show on social media.

Episodes are listed at around 60 minutes each, but the episode count hasn’t been confirmed. For context, the final season of Manifest was a supersized 20 episodes split into two parts. We’d be surprised if Arrivals gets anything close to that, and a more typical Netflix order of 8 to 10 episodes seems far more likely for a first season.

Libby Goldstein and Junie Lowry-Johnson are leading casting. That’s worth noting for Manifest fans because the duo cast the original series.

Meet the characters of Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery

No actors have been announced yet, but casting breakdowns give us a first look at the new ensemble. As always with early breakdowns, names and details may change before the cameras start rolling.

Series regulars

Zoe (female, 27): She’s our social worker lead. She is smart, compassionate, and courageous, and she grew up in foster care longing for a family of her own. She believes in the universe and horoscopes, but she struggles to trust other people.

(female, 27): She’s our social worker lead. She is smart, compassionate, and courageous, and she grew up in foster care longing for a family of her own. She believes in the universe and horoscopes, but she struggles to trust other people. Mike Deaver (male, 20s to early 30s): He’s a former Air Force helicopter pilot who now works for the Department of Homeland Security, and he looks set to be the “novice DHS agent” from the logline. He’s clean-cut and morally grounded, but a past mistake still haunts him. He teams up with Zoe.

(male, 20s to early 30s): He’s a former Air Force helicopter pilot who now works for the Department of Homeland Security, and he looks set to be the “novice DHS agent” from the logline. He’s clean-cut and morally grounded, but a past mistake still haunts him. He teams up with Zoe. Wes (male, 50s): He’s weathered and guarded, but he’s also warm, honorable, and fiercely protective of his family. He lives off the grid with Sloane and Joe, whom he has raised for years.

(male, 50s): He’s weathered and guarded, but he’s also warm, honorable, and fiercely protective of his family. He lives off the grid with Sloane and Joe, whom he has raised for years. Sloane (female, 19): She’s tough, loving, resourceful, and cautious, and she shares a close bond with Joe. She also has a pulmonary condition that requires an inhaler.

(female, 19): She’s tough, loving, resourceful, and cautious, and she shares a close bond with Joe. She also has a pulmonary condition that requires an inhaler. Billy (male, 20s): He’s Zoe’s wealthy, charming ex-boyfriend. He’s a commitment-phobic playboy with a complicated past, but he’s a good man underneath it all.

(male, 20s): He’s Zoe’s wealthy, charming ex-boyfriend. He’s a commitment-phobic playboy with a complicated past, but he’s a good man underneath it all. Selena (female, 50s): She’s a strong, commanding natural leader who has history with Wes. She’s tough on the outside and deeply compassionate underneath, and she’s willing to make difficult choices to protect her team.

Recurring

Director Gary Bolton (male, 50s): He’s a by-the-book DHS director who trusts facts, rules, and procedure, and he’s risk-averse and focused on keeping control.

(male, 50s): He’s a by-the-book DHS director who trusts facts, rules, and procedure, and he’s risk-averse and focused on keeping control. Francisco (male, 40s to 50s): He’s a hardworking family man who feels he deserves more from life. He’s fiercely loyal and willing to bend his morals to protect his family.

Our first observation is that Joe is mentioned twice but doesn’t have a breakdown of his own. That suggests the role is either still under wraps or being cast separately. Given how close Wes, Sloane, and Joe are, our money is on Joe being central to the mystery.

Our second observation is that Wes has apparently been living off the grid and raising two young people “for years.” Combined with his history with Selena, that strongly hints that some characters know far more about what’s going on than they’re letting on. If you remember how Manifest played with time, it’s tempting to wonder whether Wes’s family has more to do with the plane than it first appears.

The setup will also feel familiar to Manifest fans. Zoe and Mike, an outsider and a government insider, mirror the dynamic that made Michaela and Jared’s investigations such a big part of the original series. Bolton, meanwhile, sounds like he’ll be a bureaucratic obstacle in the same vein as the NSA in the mothership show.

Will any of the original Manifest cast return?

Nothing has been confirmed either way. None of the character breakdowns point to returning Manifest characters, and Netflix has framed Arrivals as a new story with a new group of characters set in the same world. A cameo or two from the Flight 828 passengers can’t be ruled out, but don’t expect the Stone family to be leading this one.

When could Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery release on Netflix?

With filming wrapping in June 2027 and a heavy dose of visual effects likely in the mix, we wouldn’t expect Arrivals to hit Netflix until early 2028 at the earliest. A late 2027 release isn’t impossible if Netflix fast-tracks post-production, but that would be ambitious. For now, Arrivals is unlikely to feature on our Netflix 2027 release schedule.

In the meantime, Netflix has plenty of reasons to be bullish on this franchise. Manifest has racked up 130 million views, and its fourth season spent nine weeks on the Global Top 10 English TV list, hitting #1 in over 90 tracked countries. That’s a far cry from the days when we were tracking its surprise run on the Netflix US top 10s as an NBC cancellation, before the show eventually rolled out to Netflix globally.

All four seasons of Manifest are streaming on Netflix now if you need to catch up or want a rewatch before Arrivals touches down.

Are you excited to see the Manifest universe expand? Let us know in the comments.