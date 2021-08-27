‘Manifest’ Extends Impressive Run on Netflix Top 10s

With the surprise season 3 addition to Netflix US last weekend, the show has once again surged back to the top of the 10 TV charts in the US this week. Below, we’ll provide an updated look at the impressive run in the top 10s.

For a quick recap in case you’ve not been caught up in the mania surrounding Manifest so far. The show which aired on NBC was canceled on the network over the summer. On the day the season 3 finale aired, the first two seasons were licensed to Netflix from Warner Brothers Television which gave hope that a season 4 could come to Netflix.

After dominating headlines, Netflix top 10s, and even Nielsen charts, the show is bigger than ever.

With that said, the show began losing steam in the US top 10s towards the end of July as newer shows took its place higher up the charts. It dropped out of the US top 10s completely in mid-August 2021.

However, as the chart below shows, the show has now shot straight back up to the top of the US top 10s after the addition of season 3 last weekend.

According to FlixPatrol, as of August 27th, the show has now spent 72 days in the US top 10 in 2021.

The show has also acquired the second most amount of points in the US TV top 10s in 2021 too. In total, it’s scored 532 which puts it ahead of Ginny & Georgia at 465 points but almost certainly unable to catch CoComelon at 1,410 points. That means Manifest is the second most popular TV show on Netflix US in 2021.

As a reminder, season 3 is set to come to Netflix Canada later in August 2021. The show has been out of the top 10s there since August 18th.

We still have had no indication that other Netflix regions are set to get the show which remains a huge barrier to any revival at Netflix.

We’ll have a full recap of all the Manifest season 4 news in due course recapping the entire timeline but for now, let us know if you’re enjoying Manifest on Netflix in the comments.