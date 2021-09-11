Marlon Wayans Halloween Netflix Movie ‘Boo!’: What We Know So Far

Likely set to release as part of Netflix’s Halloween 2022 slate, Netflix will once again team up with Marlon Wayans to produce his next movie called Boo!. The movie is described as an action-comedy that will explore the relationship between father and daughter in a fun adventurous Halloween setting. The project will also be exciting for Stranger Things fans as Priah Ferguson will star in it as well.

Netflix’s Boo! will be directed by Jeff Wadlow who is known for his work on Kick-Ass 2, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Truth or Dare and more. The script for Boo! is written by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger (The Happytime Murders), John R. Morey (Family Guy).

Wayans will produce along with Rick Alvarez for Ugly Baby Productions. Nathan Reimann will also produce. Wadlow will exec produce. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Boo!:

What’s the plot of Boo!?

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Boo! as seen in Deadline:

The story follows a teenage girl, who after accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father (Wayans).

Who is cast in Boo!?

In Netflix’s Boo!, Priah Ferguson will star as the girl who accidentally unleashed an ancient evil spirit. Ferguson has become a fan-favorite to Netflix viewers as Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things. Marlon Wayans will portray the father. Wayans is known for many iconic comedy movies like Scary Movie, White Chicks, Little Man and most recently starred in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

What’s the production status of Boo!?

Netflix’s Boo! is set to enter production in October 2021 in Atlanta, US according to issue 1261 of Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for the Marlon Wayans Halloween movie Boo!?

Although Netflix hasn’t set an official release date for Boo!, it would make perfect sense if the movie to be released around Halloween 2022, especially since the production schedule would allow this as well.