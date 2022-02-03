Netflix Unveils Slate of 87 New Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix has just unveiled most of their movie lineup for 2022 including huge new movies such as Spiderhead, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, The Adam Project, and others. Here’s a full A-Z list of the new movies announced to release at some point in 2022.
Alongside the slate of 87 movies listed below, Netflix unveiled a sizzle trailer that has many of the projects listed below seen for the first time. Netflix has also released a bunch of release dates for movies including Rescued by Ruby scheduled for March among others.
Let’s kick you off with that sizzle trailer:
Netflix boasts movies from a huge lineup of directors in 2022 including:
- Anthony Russo
- Carrie Cracknell
- Dev Patel
- Edward Berger
- George C. Wolfe
- Guillermo Del Toro
- Jean-Pierre Jeunet
- JJ Perry
- Joe Russo
- John Lee Hancock
- Judd Apatow
- Kenya Barris
- Kim Farrant
- Louis Leterrier
- Matthew Reilly
- Millicent Shelton
- Niki Caro
- Noah Baumbach
- Nora Twomey
- Paul Feig
- Richard Linklater
- Sally El Hosaini
- Scott Cooper
- Shawn Levy
- Tobias Lindholm
- Tyler Perry
Among the stars that will feature in Netflix’s 2022 movie slate includes:
- Adam Driver
- Anthony Mackie
- Carey Mulligan
- Chris Rock
- Christian Bale
- Colin Firth
- Colman Domingo
- Dakota Johnson
- Don Cheadle
- Eddie Redmayne
- Emma Corrin
- Florence Pugh
- Greta Gerwig
- Henry Golding
- Jack O’Connell
- Jason Segel
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jesse Plemons
- Jessica Chastain
- John Boyega
- Lily Collins
- Mila Kunis
- Noomi Rapace
- Queen Latifah
- Rebel Wilson
- Regé-Jean Page
- Teyonah Parris
Is Netflix releasing one movie a week in 2022?
The answer is technically, yes.
In reality, however, we won’t see exactly one movie released every week. Instead some weeks we may see no movies (such as one week in January and the first week in February).
All this is to say that movies won’t be evenly distributed throughout the year with some weeks being more heavy on new movies and other weeks more heavy when it comes to Netflix’s TV lineup.
Does this list represent the full list of Netflix Original movies coming in 2022?
Not at all. It does represent most of Netflix’s internal slate of movies. Netflix also acquires a lot of movies to release under its Netflix Original banner.
We’re keeping track of every Netflix Original movie released in 2022 here.
List of Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022
This list also notably omits a huge number of other movies on the way to Netflix. They’re missing some of February’s lineup for instance including Fistful of Vengeance. That is to say, this list is far from the complete list of upcoming movies in 2022.
|Title
|Genre
|Release Date
|13: The Musical
|Family
|TBA
|20th Century Girl (Korea)
|Romance
|TBA
|A Jazzman’s Blues
|Drama
|TBA
|A Perfect Pairing
|Romance
|March 11th
|Against the Ice
|Drama
|March 2nd
|All Quiet on the Western Front (German)
|Drama
|TBA
|Along for the Ride
|Romance
|April 22nd
|Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood
|Animated + Anime
|TBA
|Athena (France)
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Beauty
|Drama
|TBA
|Bigbug (France)
|Comedy
|February 11th
|Black Crab (Sweden)
|Thriller + Horror
|March 18th
|Blonde
|Drama
|TBA
|Boo!
|Family
|TBA
|Brazen
|Thriller + Horror
|January 13th
|Bubble (Japan)
|Animated + Anime
|April 28th
|Carter (Korea)
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Choose or Die
|Thriller + Horror
|April 15th
|Day Shift
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)
|Romance
|TBA
|Drifitng Home (Japan)
|Animated + Anime
|TBA
|End of the Road
|Thriller + Horror
|TBA
|Enola Holmes 2
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Falling for Christmas
|Romance
|TBA
|Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
|Animated + Anime
|TBA
|Home Team
|Comedy
|January 28th
|Hustle
|Drama
|TBA
|Interceptor
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Ivy & Bean
|Family
|TBA
|JUNG_E (Korea)
|Sci-fi
|TBA
|Khufiya
|Drama
|TBA
|Knives Out 2
|Comedy
|TBA
|Lady Chatterly’s Lover
|Romance
|TBA
|Love and Leashes (Korea)
|Romance
|TBA
|Love in the Villa
|Romance
|TBA
|Luckiest Girl Alive
|Drama
|TBA
|Matilda
|Family
|December 2022
|Me Time
|Comedy
|TBA
|Metal Lords
|Comedy
|TBA
|Monica, O My Darling (India)
|Comedy
|TBA
|Monkey Man
|Thriller + Horror
|TBA
|Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
|Thriller + Horror
|TBA
|Munich: The Edge of War
|Animated + Anime
|January 21st
|My Father’s Dragon
|Animated + Anime
|TBA
|Operation Mincemeat
|Drama
|TBA
|Persuasion
|Romance
|TBA
|Purple Hearts
|Romance
|TBA
|Qala (India)
|Drama
|TBA
|Rescued by Ruby
|Family
|March 17th
|Rustin
|Drama
|TBA
|Senior Year
|Comedy
|May 14th
|Seoul Vibe (Korea)
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Shirley
|Drama
|TBA
|Slumberland
|Family
|TBA
|Spaceman
|Drama
|TBA
|Spiderhead
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Tall Girl 2
|Family
|February 11th
|Texas Chainsaw Massacre
|Thriller + Horror
|February 18th
|The Adam Project
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|March 11th
|The Bubble
|Comedy
|TBA
|The Good Nurse
|Drama
|TBA
|The Gray Man
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|The Inheritance
|Thriller + Horror
|TBA
|The Mother
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|The Mothership
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|The Noel Diary
|Romance
|TBA
|The Pale Blue Eye
|Drama
|TBA
|The Royal Treatment
|Romance
|January 14th
|The School for Good and Evil
|Family
|TBA
|The Sea Beast
|Animated + Anime
|TBA
|The Seven Deadly Sins Grudge of Edinburgh (Japan)
|Animated + Anime
|TBA
|The Swimmers
|Drama
|TBA
|The Takedown (France)
|Comedy
|TBA
|The Weekend Away
|Thriller + Horror
|March 3rd
|The Wonder
|Drama
|TBA
|They Cloned Tyrone
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|Through My Window (Spain)
|Romance
|February 4th
|Troll (Norway)
|Horror
|TBA
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
|Comedy
|February 25th
|Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
|Romantic Comedy
|TBA
|We Have A Ghost
|Family
|TBA
|Wendell & Wild
|Animated + Anime
|TBA
|White Noise
|Drama
|TBA
|Windfall
|Thriller + Horror
|March 18th
|Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Korea)
|Action + Adventure + Sci Fi
|TBA
|You People
|Comedy
|TBA
You can find this list combined with even more movies currently in development at Netflix coming in 2022 and beyond in our dedicated Netflix movie preview.