Netflix Unveils Slate of 87 New Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix has unveiled a huge slate of upcoming movies for 2022 including the action movie The Gray Man, The Mothership, Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, Day Shift, Me Time and Pinnocchio.

by @kasey__moore
Published on February 3rd, 2022, 10:00 am EST

Netflix has just unveiled most of their movie lineup for 2022 including huge new movies such as Spiderhead, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, The Adam Project, and others. Here’s a full A-Z list of the new movies announced to release at some point in 2022.

Alongside the slate of 87 movies listed below, Netflix unveiled a sizzle trailer that has many of the projects listed below seen for the first time. Netflix has also released a bunch of release dates for movies including Rescued by Ruby scheduled for March among others.

Let’s kick you off with that sizzle trailer:

Netflix boasts movies from a huge lineup of directors in 2022 including:

  • Anthony Russo
  • Carrie Cracknell
  • Dev Patel
  • Edward Berger
  • George C. Wolfe
  • Guillermo Del Toro
  • Jean-Pierre Jeunet
  • JJ Perry
  • Joe Russo
  • John Lee Hancock
  • Judd Apatow
  • Kenya Barris
  • Kim Farrant
  • Louis Leterrier
  • Matthew Reilly
  • Millicent Shelton
  • Niki Caro
  • Noah Baumbach
  • Nora Twomey
  • Paul Feig
  • Richard Linklater
  • Sally El Hosaini
  • Scott Cooper
  • Shawn Levy
  • Tobias Lindholm
  • Tyler Perry

Among the stars that will feature in Netflix’s 2022 movie slate includes:

  • Adam Driver
  • Anthony Mackie
  • Carey Mulligan
  • Chris Rock
  • Christian Bale
  • Colin Firth
  • Colman Domingo
  • Dakota Johnson
  • Don Cheadle
  • Eddie Redmayne
  • Emma Corrin
  • Florence Pugh
  • Greta Gerwig
  • Henry Golding
  • Jack O’Connell
  • Jason Segel
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Jesse Plemons
  • Jessica Chastain
  • John Boyega
  • Lily Collins
  • Mila Kunis
  • Noomi Rapace
  • Queen Latifah
  • Rebel Wilson
  • Regé-Jean Page
  • Teyonah Parris

Is Netflix releasing one movie a week in 2022?

The answer is technically, yes.

In reality, however, we won’t see exactly one movie released every week. Instead some weeks we may see no movies (such as one week in January and the first week in February).

All this is to say that movies won’t be evenly distributed throughout the year with some weeks being more heavy on new movies and other weeks more heavy when it comes to Netflix’s TV lineup.

Does this list represent the full list of Netflix Original movies coming in 2022?

Not at all. It does represent most of Netflix’s internal slate of movies. Netflix also acquires a lot of movies to release under its Netflix Original banner.

We’re keeping track of every Netflix Original movie released in 2022 here.

List of Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022

This list also notably omits a huge number of other movies on the way to Netflix. They’re missing some of February’s lineup for instance including Fistful of Vengeance. That is to say, this list is far from the complete list of upcoming movies in 2022.

Title Genre Release Date
13: The Musical Family TBA
20th Century Girl (Korea) Romance TBA
A Jazzman’s Blues Drama TBA
A Perfect Pairing Romance March 11th
Against the Ice Drama March 2nd
All Quiet on the Western Front (German) Drama TBA
Along for the Ride Romance April 22nd
Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood Animated + Anime TBA
Athena (France) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Beauty Drama TBA
Bigbug (France) Comedy February 11th
Black Crab (Sweden) Thriller + Horror March 18th
Blonde Drama TBA
Boo! Family TBA
Brazen Thriller + Horror January 13th
Bubble (Japan) Animated + Anime April 28th
Carter (Korea) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Choose or Die Thriller + Horror April 15th
Day Shift Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico) Romance TBA
Drifitng Home (Japan) Animated + Anime TBA
End of the Road Thriller + Horror TBA
Enola Holmes 2 Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Falling for Christmas Romance TBA
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Animated + Anime TBA
Home Team Comedy January 28th
Hustle Drama TBA
Interceptor Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Ivy & Bean Family TBA
JUNG_E (Korea) Sci-fi TBA
Khufiya Drama TBA
Knives Out 2 Comedy TBA
Lady Chatterly’s Lover Romance TBA
Love and Leashes (Korea) Romance TBA
Love in the Villa Romance TBA
Luckiest Girl Alive Drama TBA
Matilda Family December 2022
Me Time Comedy TBA
Metal Lords Comedy TBA
Monica, O My Darling (India) Comedy TBA
Monkey Man Thriller + Horror TBA
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Thriller + Horror TBA
Munich: The Edge of War Animated + Anime January 21st
My Father’s Dragon Animated + Anime TBA
Operation Mincemeat Drama TBA
Persuasion Romance TBA
Purple Hearts Romance TBA
Qala (India) Drama TBA
Rescued by Ruby Family March 17th
Rustin Drama TBA
Senior Year Comedy May 14th
Seoul Vibe (Korea) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Shirley Drama TBA
Slumberland Family TBA
Spaceman Drama TBA
Spiderhead Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Tall Girl 2 Family February 11th
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Thriller + Horror February 18th
The Adam Project Action + Adventure + Sci Fi March 11th
The Bubble Comedy TBA
The Good Nurse Drama TBA
The Gray Man Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
The Inheritance Thriller + Horror TBA
The Mother Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
The Mothership Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
The Noel Diary Romance TBA
The Pale Blue Eye Drama TBA
The Royal Treatment Romance January 14th
The School for Good and Evil Family TBA
The Sea Beast Animated + Anime TBA
The Seven Deadly Sins Grudge of Edinburgh (Japan) Animated + Anime TBA
The Swimmers Drama TBA
The Takedown (France) Comedy TBA
The Weekend Away Thriller + Horror March 3rd
The Wonder Drama TBA
They Cloned Tyrone Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
Through My Window (Spain) Romance February 4th
Troll (Norway) Horror TBA
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Comedy February 25th
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com Romantic Comedy TBA
We Have A Ghost Family TBA
Wendell & Wild Animated + Anime TBA
White Noise Drama TBA
Windfall Thriller + Horror March 18th
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Korea) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA
You People Comedy TBA

You can find this list combined with even more movies currently in development at Netflix coming in 2022 and beyond in our dedicated Netflix movie preview.

Kasey Moore

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom. Favorite shows on Netflix includes Mindhunter, Love, Death and Robots and Stranger Things.

