Netflix Unveils Slate of 87 New Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix has just unveiled most of their movie lineup for 2022 including huge new movies such as Spiderhead, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, The Adam Project, and others. Here’s a full A-Z list of the new movies announced to release at some point in 2022.

Alongside the slate of 87 movies listed below, Netflix unveiled a sizzle trailer that has many of the projects listed below seen for the first time. Netflix has also released a bunch of release dates for movies including Rescued by Ruby scheduled for March among others.

Let’s kick you off with that sizzle trailer:

Netflix boasts movies from a huge lineup of directors in 2022 including:

Anthony Russo

Carrie Cracknell

Dev Patel

Edward Berger

George C. Wolfe

Guillermo Del Toro

Jean-Pierre Jeunet

JJ Perry

Joe Russo

John Lee Hancock

Judd Apatow

Kenya Barris

Kim Farrant

Louis Leterrier

Matthew Reilly

Millicent Shelton

Niki Caro

Noah Baumbach

Nora Twomey

Paul Feig

Richard Linklater

Sally El Hosaini

Scott Cooper

Shawn Levy

Tobias Lindholm

Tyler Perry

Among the stars that will feature in Netflix’s 2022 movie slate includes:

Adam Driver

Anthony Mackie

Carey Mulligan

Chris Rock

Christian Bale

Colin Firth

Colman Domingo

Dakota Johnson

Don Cheadle

Eddie Redmayne

Emma Corrin

Florence Pugh

Greta Gerwig

Henry Golding

Jack O’Connell

Jason Segel

Jennifer Lopez

Jesse Plemons

Jessica Chastain

John Boyega

Lily Collins

Mila Kunis

Noomi Rapace

Queen Latifah

Rebel Wilson

Regé-Jean Page

Teyonah Parris

Is Netflix releasing one movie a week in 2022?

The answer is technically, yes.

In reality, however, we won’t see exactly one movie released every week. Instead some weeks we may see no movies (such as one week in January and the first week in February).

All this is to say that movies won’t be evenly distributed throughout the year with some weeks being more heavy on new movies and other weeks more heavy when it comes to Netflix’s TV lineup.

Does this list represent the full list of Netflix Original movies coming in 2022?

Not at all. It does represent most of Netflix’s internal slate of movies. Netflix also acquires a lot of movies to release under its Netflix Original banner.

We’re keeping track of every Netflix Original movie released in 2022 here.

List of Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022

This list also notably omits a huge number of other movies on the way to Netflix. They’re missing some of February’s lineup for instance including Fistful of Vengeance. That is to say, this list is far from the complete list of upcoming movies in 2022.

Title Genre Release Date 13: The Musical Family TBA 20th Century Girl (Korea) Romance TBA A Jazzman’s Blues Drama TBA A Perfect Pairing Romance March 11th Against the Ice Drama March 2nd All Quiet on the Western Front (German) Drama TBA Along for the Ride Romance April 22nd Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood Animated + Anime TBA Athena (France) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Beauty Drama TBA Bigbug (France) Comedy February 11th Black Crab (Sweden) Thriller + Horror March 18th Blonde Drama TBA Boo! Family TBA Brazen Thriller + Horror January 13th Bubble (Japan) Animated + Anime April 28th Carter (Korea) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Choose or Die Thriller + Horror April 15th Day Shift Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico) Romance TBA Drifitng Home (Japan) Animated + Anime TBA End of the Road Thriller + Horror TBA Enola Holmes 2 Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Falling for Christmas Romance TBA Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Animated + Anime TBA Home Team Comedy January 28th Hustle Drama TBA Interceptor Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Ivy & Bean Family TBA JUNG_E (Korea) Sci-fi TBA Khufiya Drama TBA Knives Out 2 Comedy TBA Lady Chatterly’s Lover Romance TBA Love and Leashes (Korea) Romance TBA Love in the Villa Romance TBA Luckiest Girl Alive Drama TBA Matilda Family December 2022 Me Time Comedy TBA Metal Lords Comedy TBA Monica, O My Darling (India) Comedy TBA Monkey Man Thriller + Horror TBA Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Thriller + Horror TBA Munich: The Edge of War Animated + Anime January 21st My Father’s Dragon Animated + Anime TBA Operation Mincemeat Drama TBA Persuasion Romance TBA Purple Hearts Romance TBA Qala (India) Drama TBA Rescued by Ruby Family March 17th Rustin Drama TBA Senior Year Comedy May 14th Seoul Vibe (Korea) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Shirley Drama TBA Slumberland Family TBA Spaceman Drama TBA Spiderhead Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Tall Girl 2 Family February 11th Texas Chainsaw Massacre Thriller + Horror February 18th The Adam Project Action + Adventure + Sci Fi March 11th The Bubble Comedy TBA The Good Nurse Drama TBA The Gray Man Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA The Inheritance Thriller + Horror TBA The Mother Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA The Mothership Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA The Noel Diary Romance TBA The Pale Blue Eye Drama TBA The Royal Treatment Romance January 14th The School for Good and Evil Family TBA The Sea Beast Animated + Anime TBA The Seven Deadly Sins Grudge of Edinburgh (Japan) Animated + Anime TBA The Swimmers Drama TBA The Takedown (France) Comedy TBA The Weekend Away Thriller + Horror March 3rd The Wonder Drama TBA They Cloned Tyrone Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA Through My Window (Spain) Romance February 4th Troll (Norway) Horror TBA Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Comedy February 25th Untitled Holiday Rom-Com Romantic Comedy TBA We Have A Ghost Family TBA Wendell & Wild Animated + Anime TBA White Noise Drama TBA Windfall Thriller + Horror March 18th Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Korea) Action + Adventure + Sci Fi TBA You People Comedy TBA

You can find this list combined with even more movies currently in development at Netflix coming in 2022 and beyond in our dedicated Netflix movie preview.