‘Matilda’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in the near future is the exciting film adaptation of the beloved West End production Matilda. Currently, details are few and far between but we’ll keep you updated with everything we know so far about Matilda below.

Matilda is an upcoming Netflix Original musical directed by Matthew Warchus, and based on the stage musical of the same name by writer Dennis Kelly.

Tim Minchin, the well-known comedian and musician is on board to compose the music for the movie too.

Carrying out the production of Matilda is Working Title Films. The studio is famous for its production of fellow musicals such as Billy Elliot, Les Miserables, and most recently the infamous film adaptation of Cats.

It’s one of the many Roald Dahl adaptations Netflix is currently working on which also includes an animated series by Taika Waititi.

When is Matilda coming to Netflix?

Originally, most predicted that the movie would be ready by the end of 2020. However, as with the majority of Netflix productions that were due to film in Q2 and Q3 of 2020, it was delayed.

Thanks to the information from the casting call, we know that rehearsals were originally expected to begin in June 2020 and that shooting for the musical was originally scheduled to begin in August 2020, and would have ended in December 2020.

In July 2020, a ProductionWeekly listing stated that:

“Filming has been rescheduled for early next year”

Meaning that 2021 is now the absolute earliest the movie will drop on Netflix.

What is the plot of Matilda?

The plot was announced alongside the initial reveal for the movie:

Matilda, a young, gifted, and incredibly intelligent five-and-a-half-year-old struggles with the stupidity of her family.

At school, Matilda makes friends with the lovely Miss Honey and is finally able to show her intellectual prowess. Unfortunately, the school is run by the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull who takes pride in giving harsh punishments to the students. When Matilda develops telekinetic powers, she enlists the help of Miss Honey and they work together to stop Miss Trunchbull.

Who are the cast members of Matilda: The Musical?

The biggest casting announcement is Harry Potter fan favorite, Ralph Fiennes has been cast as the evil headmistress of Crunchem Hall Primary School, Miss Trunchbull.

In every production of Matilda, Miss Trunchbull has been portrayed by male cast members. The film production is clearly continuing that tradition with the excellent Ralph Fiennes.

At the time of writing, there isn’t any official confirmation, but Emma Stone has been approached to portray the role of Miss Honey. Later, ProductionWeekly stated that Jodie Comer was also in contention.

None of the other cast members have yet been cast, but a casting call for the title character (Matilda) and supporting roles was available at the start of the year. Applications were to be submitted by the end of January, which means it’s highly likely our Matilda will be cast very soon.

The music of Matilda: The Musical

If you’re curious to learn more about the music of Matilda you can check out the full album from the Orginal London cast recording on Spotify:

If you don’t wish to be spoiled before the arrival of the musical on Netflix, we’d avoid listening to the album.

Alternatively, here’s a snippet of what to expect from Matilda with the live performance of Naughty at the 2013 Olivier Awards.

Are you excited about the Netflix release of Matilda? Let us know in the comments below!