Matt Spicer Netflix Comedy ‘Little Brother’: John Cena in the Cast & What We Know So Far

From Ingrid Goes West director Matt Spicer, his new Netflix comedy Little Brother will star WWE legend John Cena and comedian Eric Andre. Details are limited, but here’s everything we know so far.

Little Brother is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy film directed by Matt Spicer and written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel. The film is produced by David Bernad for Middle Child Pictures and Ruben Fleishcer.

What is the plot of Little Brother?

Netflix has provided a logline for Little Brother:

“A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears.”

Who are the cast members of Little Brother?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed: John Cena and Eric André.

So far, John Cena’s only Netflix appearances are on live television in weekly episodes of Raw and Smackdown. He also stars in hundreds of hours of WWE content on the Netflix library. His acting career has seen him star in the Fast & Furious franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Suicide Squad, Barbie, Bumblebee, and plenty more.

Eric Andre has starred in a handful of Netflix titles, such as The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Disenchantment, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and Bad Trip, which he also wrote and produced. His comedy special, Legalize Everything, is also on Netflix.

What’s the production status of Little Brother?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

At the time of writing, the film is in active development. It’s unclear when filming will begin, as John Cena has returned to in-ring action for the WWE (mostly promos). He’s currently on a “farewell tour,” which could end with the result of his match at Wrestlemania 41. However, we suspect he’ll be sticking around a little bit longer after the Premium Live Event.

Once John Cena has wrapped up his time with the WWE, filming should begin in the months following.

Are you looking forward to seeing John Cena in action in Netflix’s Little Brother? Let us know in the comments below!