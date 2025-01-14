Full List of Archived WWE Programming Domestic and International on Netflix in 2025

As the New Year arrives, WWE Raw will move to Netflix exclusively. For some countries, Netflix will be the exclusive home of even more live WWE content, including Premium Live Events such as SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. Starting on New Year’s Day and continuing through April (and beyond), a large selection of archived WWE content will become available to stream on Netflix Internationally, and a small number of compilation shows are also available in the US.

New On Netflix has been keeping a close eye on the selection of WWE content coming to Netflix, which has led them to discover multiple archived WWE content, including archived premium live events that will be coming in January 2025.

What’s also exciting is that the report from New On Netflix has confirmed that events such as the Royal Rumble will be added as a “series,” implying that there may be multiple years worth of the famous PPVs (Pay-Per-Views) and PLEs (Premium Live Events) being added to the library. However, the details of what will be available have not been confirmed by Netflix or WWE – so while it might not be every single SummerSlam since 1998 but we expect there to be a good number available.

As an update to New On Netflix’s earlier findings, we have now found an additional 20 titles (bringing the total to almost 60 including the weekly live shows) that will be available in early 2025 and have created the ultimate list of WWE content heading to Netflix in 2025. It is worth reminding readers that the archive content available in selected regions outside of the USA.

List of WWE Programming on Netflix US

WWE Road to Wrestlemania (Season 1) – “The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.”

– “The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.” WWE Superstar Profiles (Season 1) – “WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.”

– “WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.” WWE Raw Classics (Season 1) – “Big E hosts this collection of must-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.”

– “Big E hosts this collection of must-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.” WWE RAW Top 10 (Season 1) – “Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch, and more.”

– “Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch, and more.” WWE Legend Profiles (Season 1) – “Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle.”

– “Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle.” WWE Raw Vault (Season 1) – “WWE’s groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.”

– “WWE’s groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.” WWE Best of Raw 2024 Special (Season 1) – “Raw plays host to in-ring classics, jaw-dropping confrontations and shocking twists in this best of 2024 recap.”

– “Raw plays host to in-ring classics, jaw-dropping confrontations and shocking twists in this best of 2024 recap.” Raw (Weekly Episodes) N – The “Netflix Era” of Raw has begun with new weekly episodes available on the streaming service for the next ten years.

Archived WWE Programming on Netflix Internationally in January 2025:

Please Note: The following titles will only be added to Netflix in selected territories. The list below is confirmed for the United Kingdom and Australia and will be similar for other regions.

WWE Coming to Netflix Internationally on January 1st, 2025

Bad Blood – “Superstars seeing red look to settle their intense rivalries in vicious encounters, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match.”



– “Superstars seeing red look to settle their intense rivalries in vicious encounters, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match.” Battleground – “Superstars draw battle lines to settle heated rivalries and seize championship gold as they clash to claim victory at any expense.”



– “Superstars draw battle lines to settle heated rivalries and seize championship gold as they clash to claim victory at any expense.” WWE Best of Raw 2024 Special – “Raw plays host to in-ring classics, jaw-dropping confrontations and shocking twists in this best of 2024 recap.”

– “Raw plays host to in-ring classics, jaw-dropping confrontations and shocking twists in this best of 2024 recap.” Bragging Rights – “Raw and SmackDown Superstars clash in various matches with brand supremacy on the line.”



– “Raw and SmackDown Superstars clash in various matches with brand supremacy on the line.” Breaking Point – “Submissions reign supreme when WWE Superstars push each other past the limit.”



– “Submissions reign supreme when WWE Superstars push each other past the limit.” Capital Carnage – “London is calling the Superstars of WWE’s Attitude Era for an exclusive United Kingdom event. WWE Champion The Rock defends his title against X-Pac.”



– “London is calling the Superstars of WWE’s Attitude Era for an exclusive United Kingdom event. WWE Champion The Rock defends his title against X-Pac.” Capitol Punishment – “It’s not politics as usual when Superstars square off in this 2011 event from Washington, D.C.”



Clash at the Castle – “WWE’s top Superstars travel across the Atlantic to battle for championship glory and settle their bitter rivalries in the United Kingdom.”



– “WWE’s top Superstars travel across the Atlantic to battle for championship glory and settle their bitter rivalries in the United Kingdom.” Clash of Champions – “Every championship hangs in the balance as true contenders rise while pretenders fall by the wayside.”



– “Every championship hangs in the balance as true contenders rise while pretenders fall by the wayside.” Crown Jewel – “The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown square off in an international showdown featuring marquee matches and championship clashes.”



– “The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown square off in an international showdown featuring marquee matches and championship clashes.” Cyber Sunday – “The WWE Universe controls the Superstars’ fates, deciding which matches they will compete in for this interactive event.”



– “The WWE Universe controls the Superstars’ fates, deciding which matches they will compete in for this interactive event.” Day 1 – “WWE kicks off 2022 with a must-see Premium Live Event featuring the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown.”



– “WWE kicks off 2022 with a must-see Premium Live Event featuring the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown.” December to Dismember – “ECW brings its extreme brand of action to the WWE Universe with the one-and-only Extreme Elimination Chamber Match.”

– “ECW brings its extreme brand of action to the WWE Universe with the one-and-only Extreme Elimination Chamber Match.” Elimination Chamber – “WWE Superstars compete against heated rivals with title opportunities on the line inside the barbaric Elimination Chamber.”



– “WWE Superstars compete against heated rivals with title opportunities on the line inside the barbaric Elimination Chamber.” Evolution – “Women Superstars and Legends take center stage and make history in WWE’s first all-women Premium Live Event.”



– “Women Superstars and Legends take center stage and make history in WWE’s first all-women Premium Live Event.” Extreme Rules – “For one night, Superstars compete in the wildest and most extreme matches of the year where traditional WWE rules don’t apply.”



– “For one night, Superstars compete in the wildest and most extreme matches of the year where traditional WWE rules don’t apply.” Fastlane – “Superstar rivalries shift into high gear as they face imposing obstacles and unrelenting opponents on the road to glory.”



– “Superstar rivalries shift into high gear as they face imposing obstacles and unrelenting opponents on the road to glory.” Fully Loaded – “Top WWE Superstars of the late ’90s compete in hotly contested and highly personal showdowns that define The Attitude Era.”



– “Top WWE Superstars of the late ’90s compete in hotly contested and highly personal showdowns that define The Attitude Era.” Hell in a Cell – “WWE Superstars risk their careers to settle rivalries inside the unforgiving steel structure that surrounds the Hell in a Cell Match.”



In Your House – “Superstars come into your house in this ’90s pay-per-view series where WWE’s top names of the era compete in memorable matches.”



– “Superstars come into your house in this ’90s pay-per-view series where WWE’s top names of the era compete in memorable matches.” Invasion – “WWE faces its toughest test when rival companies WCW and ECW team up to stake their claim as the best in sports-entertainment.”



– “WWE faces its toughest test when rival companies WCW and ECW team up to stake their claim as the best in sports-entertainment.” Judgment Day – “It’s a day of reckoning for rival WWE Superstars looking to settle old scores inside the squared circle.”



– “It’s a day of reckoning for rival WWE Superstars looking to settle old scores inside the squared circle.” King of the Ring – “Superstars embark on a multi-match crusade in this legendary WWE tournament that will crown the King and Queen of the Ring.”



– “Superstars embark on a multi-match crusade in this legendary WWE tournament that will crown the King and Queen of the Ring.” Money in the Bank – “Superstars climb the ladder to WWE glory in the chase for the coveted Money in the Bank contract that guarantees a World Title opportunity.”

– “Superstars climb the ladder to WWE glory in the chase for the coveted Money in the Bank contract that guarantees a World Title opportunity.” New Year’s Revolution – “Superstars kick off the new year with an action-packed night of thrills and drama.”



– “Superstars kick off the new year with an action-packed night of thrills and drama.” No Mercy (UK) – “WWE Superstars invade the United Kingdom and clash inside the squared circle to settle their intense rivalries without remorse.”



– “WWE Superstars invade the United Kingdom and clash inside the squared circle to settle their intense rivalries without remorse.” No Mercy – “When the rivalry between two WWE Superstars grows too intense, it culminates in the ring in battles where opponents show no remorse.”



– “When the rivalry between two WWE Superstars grows too intense, it culminates in the ring in battles where opponents show no remorse.” No Way Out – “There is no turning back when WWE Superstars compete for the right to have their hand raised in victory.”



– “There is no turning back when WWE Superstars compete for the right to have their hand raised in victory.” NXT Vault – “The next generation of Superstars step forward in Premium Live Events, classic encounters and TakeOvers that define this trailblazing in-ring series.“

– “The next generation of Superstars step forward in Premium Live Events, classic encounters and TakeOvers that define this trailblazing in-ring series.“ One Night Only – “WWE brings The Attitude Era across the pond for its first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom, from Birmingham, England.”



– “WWE brings The Attitude Era across the pond for its first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom, from Birmingham, England.” Over the Edge – “WWE Superstars of The Attitude Era bring their best to the ring to battle their fiercest rivals.”



– “WWE Superstars of The Attitude Era bring their best to the ring to battle their fiercest rivals.” Over the Limit – “Intense “I Quit” Matches, No Disqualification brawls and other wild confrontations headline this chaos-inducing event.”



Payback – “Anything can happen when WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle with retribution on their minds.”



– “Anything can happen when WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle with retribution on their minds.” Raw Classics – “Big E hosts this collection of must-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.”

– “Big E hosts this collection of must-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.” Raw is Netflix – “After more than 30 years of unforgettable moments on Raw, WWE brings the live action and captivating drama to Netflix every Monday night.”

– “After more than 30 years of unforgettable moments on Raw, WWE brings the live action and captivating drama to Netflix every Monday night.” Raw Top 10 – “Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch and more.”

– “Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch and more.” Raw Vault – “WWE’s groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.”

– “WWE’s groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.” Rebellion – “WWE invades the United Kingdom as the top Superstars of The Attitude Era fight it out across the pond.”



– “WWE invades the United Kingdom as the top Superstars of The Attitude Era fight it out across the pond.” Road to WrestleMania – “The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.”

– “The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.” Rock Bottom – “The Rock defends his WWE Championship against Mankind on a night named after The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment.”



– “The Rock defends his WWE Championship against Mankind on a night named after The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment.” Royal Rumble – The Road to WrestleMania begins here with a marathon melee as Superstars fight to outlast WWE’s best in the legendary Royal Rumble Match.

– The Road to WrestleMania begins here with a marathon melee as Superstars fight to outlast WWE’s best in the legendary Royal Rumble Match. SmackDown Vault – “From Attitude Era origins to the modern day, these matches and milestones spanning over 25 years reinforce what it means to lay the SmackDown in WWE.”

– “From Attitude Era origins to the modern day, these matches and milestones spanning over 25 years reinforce what it means to lay the SmackDown in WWE.” St. Valentine’s Day Massacre – “There’s no love lost in this In Your House classic featuring the biggest Superstars of The Attitude Era.”



– “There’s no love lost in this In Your House classic featuring the biggest Superstars of The Attitude Era.” SummerSlam – “The action heats up when Superstars step inside the squared circle and take center stage at WWE’s Biggest Event of the Summer.”



– “The action heats up when Superstars step inside the squared circle and take center stage at WWE’s Biggest Event of the Summer.” Survivor Series – “Superstars square off in championship clashes, dream showdowns and the iconic WarGames Match at WWE’s Fall Classic.”



– “Superstars square off in championship clashes, dream showdowns and the iconic WarGames Match at WWE’s Fall Classic.” Taboo Tuesday – “The WWE Universe chooses opponents, match stipulations and even guest referees through online voting.”



– “The WWE Universe chooses opponents, match stipulations and even guest referees through online voting.” The Bash – “WWE Superstars collide for a night of high stakes and hard-hitting matchups.”



– “WWE Superstars collide for a night of high stakes and hard-hitting matchups.” The Wrestling Classic – “WWE’s best compete in a gigantic 16-Superstar tournament featuring the biggest names of The Golden Era.”

– “WWE’s best compete in a gigantic 16-Superstar tournament featuring the biggest names of The Golden Era.” This Tuesday in Texas – “WWE delivers an early holiday gift straight from the Lone Star State as The Undertaker defends the WWE Championship against Hulk Hogan.”

– “WWE delivers an early holiday gift straight from the Lone Star State as The Undertaker defends the WWE Championship against Hulk Hogan.” WrestleMania (Archive Events) – “The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE Coming to Netflix International on January 4th, 2025

SmackDown (Weekly Episodes) – “WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.”

WWE Coming to Netflix on January 7th, 2025

Raw (Weekly Episodes) – “WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.”

WWE Coming to Netflix on January 8th, 2025

NXT (Weekly Episodes) – “The brightest up-and-coming competitors collide in their pursuit of becoming the hottest Superstars in sports-entertainment.”

For more information on the weekly live events see our post here: Full Live WWE Netflix Schedule for January 2025

WWE Coming to Netflix Internationally on February 1st, 2025

Royal Rumble 2025 – Live Event – “The Road to WrestleMania begins here with a marathon melee as Superstars fight to outlast WWE’s best in the legendary Royal Rumble Match.”

WWE Coming to Netflix Internationally on February 7th, 2025

Armageddon – “It’s a battle between good and evil when competitors step between the ropes to settle their bitter conflicts.”



– “It’s a battle between good and evil when competitors step between the ropes to settle their bitter conflicts.” Great American Bash – “Superstars put their patriotic pedigrees on display when they engage in battle for the right to stand tall in this star-studded spectacular.”



– “Superstars put their patriotic pedigrees on display when they engage in battle for the right to stand tall in this star-studded spectacular.” Insurrextion – “WWE travels to the United Kingdom as Superstars put their ruthless aggression on display in a transatlantic showdown.”



– “WWE travels to the United Kingdom as Superstars put their ruthless aggression on display in a transatlantic showdown.” Night of Champions – “Champions and challengers make history with all eyes on the biggest prizes in WWE.”



– “Champions and challengers make history with all eyes on the biggest prizes in WWE.” Stomping Grounds – “WWE Superstars are out to dominate in thrilling throwdowns, featuring championship clashes and grudge matches.”



– “WWE Superstars are out to dominate in thrilling throwdowns, featuring championship clashes and grudge matches.” Vengeance – “WWE Superstars seek revenge when they have the opportunity to face their foes in the middle of the ring.

WWE Coming to Netflix on March 21st, 2025

Breakdown – “”Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Kane clash in a WWE Title Triple Threat Match in this classic Attitude Era event from 1998.”



– “”Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Kane clash in a WWE Title Triple Threat Match in this classic Attitude Era event from 1998.” Great Balls of Fire – “Goodness gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Samoa Joe challenges Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in this Raw Premium Live Event.”



– “Goodness gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Samoa Joe challenges Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in this Raw Premium Live Event.” Greatest Royal Rumble – “In one of the biggest international events in WWE history, Superstars compete in the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble Match.”



– “In one of the biggest international events in WWE history, Superstars compete in the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble Match.” One Night Stand – “WWE throws the rules out the window for one extreme night in celebration of the hardcore legacy of ECW.”



– “WWE throws the rules out the window for one extreme night in celebration of the hardcore legacy of ECW.” Roadblock: End of the Line – “Roman Reigns attempts to take the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at the final Premium Live Event of 2016.”



– “Roman Reigns attempts to take the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at the final Premium Live Event of 2016.” Super Show-Down – “The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown join WWE Legends to travel the globe and compete in dream showdowns.”



– “The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown join WWE Legends to travel the globe and compete in dream showdowns.” TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs – “It’s a night of destruction as competitors use tables, ladders and chairs to take down their opponents and reign supreme.”



– “It’s a night of destruction as competitors use tables, ladders and chairs to take down their opponents and reign supreme.” Unforgiven – “The desire for revenge drives WWE’s best Superstars as they compete with ruthless aggression to settle their differences.

WWE Coming to Netflix on April 19th, 2025

WrestleMania 41: Night One – Live Event – “The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE Coming to Netflix on April 20th, 2025

WrestleMania 41: Night Two – Live Event – “The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE Archive content currently missing

There are a couple of big events from WWE that we can’t currently find any information for which are shown below. We will update this article if we discover a date for them on Netflix.

Fatal 4-Way

The Big Event

