Mike Flanagan's 'Midnight Mass': Coming to Netflix in September 2021 & What We Know So Far

by @JRobinsonWoN on September 9, 2021, 4:51 am EST
Director and creator of Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan, is bringing another fantastic new horror series to the streaming service: Midnight Mass. Here’s the latest on the new horror epic that’s coming to Netflix in September 2021. 

Midnight Mass is a horror series that will be the fourth time Flanagan has produced content for Netflix (fifth time if you include The Haunting anthology as separate titles).

Working alongside Flanagan on the project is Trevor Macy and Jeff Howard as executive producers, the former of which has worked with Flanagan on several projects before.

The series was announced to be in development back in July 2019 when Mike Flanagan said:

“Thrilled to finally announce MIDNIGHT MASS… this one is very special to me.”

Subscribers can look forward to more projects from Flanagan and Intrepid pictures thanks to the multi-year deal Netflix has in place with the director including The Midnight Club which was announced in early May 2020.

Before we dig into what we know so far, a quick shoutout to Jhonartsy who designed the poster that we’ve used in our featured image above. He even got a nod of approval from Flanagan himself.

In August 2020, Mike Flanagan also uploaded the first official art for the series via the clapper (see below) and logo that replaced his cover photo.

midnight mass cover logo

This then led to the artist above taking artistic liberties (once again praised by Flanagan himself).

When is the Netflix release date for Midnight Mass?

With the release of the first teaser trailer, it has now been confirmed that Midnight Mass will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, September 24th, 2021.

Who are the cast members of Midnight Mass?

In February 2020, we got a huge information dump courtesy of IMDbPRO including most of the cast members that are set to appear in Midnight Mass.

midnight mass netflix cast grid

Cast grid for Midnight Mass

Here’s a full rundown of who is set to appear in the upcoming horror series and where you’ve seen them before.

Cast Member Known for
Kate Siegel Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Gerald’s Game
Hamish Linklater The Big Short, Battleship, Fantastic Four
Zach Gilford The Purge: Anarchy, The Last Winter, Dare
Annabeth Gish Mystic Pizza, Nixon, Beautiful Girls
Michael Trucco Next, Hush, Hunter Killer
Samantha Sloyan Hush, Grey’s Anatomy, No Shoulder
Henry Thomas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 11:14, The Haunting of Hill House
Rahul Abburi Good Game, Killer Ransom
Crystal Balint The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, Prison Break, Mech-X4
Matt Bledel Altered Carbon, Mad Men, The Umbrella Academy
Alex Essoe Starry Eyes, Doctor Sleep, House of Lies
Rahul Kohli Supergirl, Happy Anniversary, iZombie
Kristin Lehman The Chronicles of Riddick, The Loft, Motive
Robert Longstreet The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Old Man & The Gun
Igby Rigney Blue Bloods, Out of My Comfort Zone
Annarah Shephard N/A

The roles of cast members are just to be announced, but we expect to learn more in the near future.

You will have seen plenty of Midnight Mass cast members in previous titles by Mike Flanagan as the director is known for using the same actors on multiple occasions.

When does filming for Midnight Mass begin?

Filming for Midnight Mass was scheduled to begin on March 16th, 2020, and will run for a few months, ending on July 8th. Of course, it was among the many Netflix productions that were halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak and therefore placed on permanent hold.

Thanks to a brand new production schedule released in July 2020, we know that the filming dates for Midnight Mass (which goes under the working title of Crockett) were scheduled between August 17th, 2020, and wrap on November 1st, 2020.

Then, on August 17th, 2020 Mike Flanagan took to Twitter to confirm that they were on set and ready to go.

2020 has already been a very busy year for Flanagan thanks to the second season in The Haunting anthology. Filming for The Haunting of Bly Manor has been ongoing since late 2019 and is scheduled to end on February 25th, 2020.

Where is filming taking place?

According to our sources filming took place in Vancouver, Canada.

What is the plot of Midnight Mass?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.”

How many episodes will Midnight Mass arrive with?

When Midnight Mass was first announced it was confirmed that a total of seven episodes had been ordered.

As for the parental rating, we’re expecting it to be R-rated currently.

Everything else we know about Midnight Mass on Netflix

Here’s what else we know that didn’t fit into any of the above categories.

  • Mike Flanagan confirmed in July 2020 that he would be on the director’s seat for every episode, unlike Hill House which has multiple directors.

Are you excited for the release of Midnight Mass? Let us know in the comments below!

