Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Begins Filming in January 2022

Mike Flanagan, the incredible mind behind some of Netflix’s best horror shows is returning once again to adapt another classic horror novel. With Midnight Club deep into post-production, Mike Flanagan’s attention is firmly on the limited series The Fall of the House of Usher which begins filming in January 2022.

The Fall of the House of Usher is an upcoming Netflix Original horror series written, directed, and produced by Mike Flanagan. The series will be produced by Mike Flanagan’s and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, the same production behind all of Flanagan’s movies and TV shows.

What is the production status of The Fall of the House of Usher?

Official Production Status: Filming Scheduled/Pre Production (Last Updated: 09/12/2021)

Thanks to the information listed by Production Weekly we can confirm that filming is scheduled to begin in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, January 24th, 2022. Filming will take place over the course of four months, and is currently scheduled to end on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022.

What is the plot of The Fall of the House of Usher?

The synopsis of the series has been provided by issue #1276 of Production Weekly:

The drama is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities. The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.

Who are the cast members of The Fall of the House of Usher?

Our biggest mystery yet. Mike Flanagan is extremely well known for working with actors he has directed with in the past. Arguably the list of actors that have appeared in his projects is too big to list below, however, once the cast is announced we will definitely see a few familiar faces.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher?

Written by Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher was first published in 1839 in Burton’s Gentleman’s Magazine. The short story was then included in Allen Poe’s collection of published short stories in the book Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.

Other than Midnight Mass, all of the television shows written, directed, and produced by Mike Flanagan have been adaptations of horror novels:

Novel Author Published The Haunting of Hill House Shirley Jackson 1959 The Turn of the Screw* Henry James 1898 The Midnight Club Christopher Pike 1994

*The Turn of the Screw was adapted into the television series The Haunting of Bly Manor

When is the Netflix release date of The Fall of the House of Usher?

With filming taking place between January and May 2022, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see The Fall of the House of Usher released in 2022. It’s more than likely we’ll see the series drop sometime in early 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Fall of the House of Usher? Let us know in the comments below!