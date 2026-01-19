‘Million-Follower Detective’ Taiwanese Drama Coming to Netflix in February 2026

An exciting new crime thriller from Taiwan, titled Million-Follower Detective, is set to debut on Netflix on February 12, 2026. The series will star Ekin Cheng, Patty Lee, and SHOU. Here’s everything we know so far about Million-Follower Detective on Netflix.

Million-Follower Detective is an upcoming Taiwanese crime-thriller series written and directed by Su San Mao (How to Train Our Dragon). The series is the first Taiwanese project to land on Netflix in 2026. Zhang Yating is the series producer, with Chen Zhixuan and Wu Mengqian as executive producers.

In the press release, Su San Mao shared a statement with Netflix:

“I can’t wait to see ‘Millionaire’s Deduction’ finally go online. I hope it can meet everyone as soon as possible. The series will cover issues of the internet age, as well as timeless classic detective stories.” He especially hopes that viewers will see “the clash, cooperation, and reconciliation between two generations, and the long-awaited return of Ekin Cheng, who has been handsome for generations.”

When is Million-Follower Detective coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Million-Follower Detective will be released globally on Netflix on February 12, 2026.

What is the plot of Million-Follower Detective?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for the series:

“One million-follower internet celebrity, Wei Yan, fires a gun in protest outside a police station and confronts the officers. He is then countered by Officer Chen Chia-jen, who fires back. This shooting sparks widespread discussion online, leading to Officer Chen being heavily criticized and doxxed by netizens, and even being publicly interrogated live by fellow million-follower internet celebrity Lin Ting-yu, nicknamed “Youzi”. All of this coincides with the perfect prediction of an anonymous internet celebrity known as the “Baba Witch,” attracting the attention of female detective Li Hsin-ping from the Criminal Investigation Team. She realizes this is a serial murder case targeting internet celebrities, and the mysterious “Baba Witch’s” true identity instantly becomes a hot topic online. Officer Chen decides to join forces with Youzi’s online influence to find the real culprit, but his experience and intuition uncover Youzi’s hidden past.”

Who are the cast of Million-Follower Detective?

The lead cast members are Ekin Cheng, Patty Lee, and SHOU.

Ekin Cheng will play Chen Chia Jen. The actor only recently returned to drama after a 16-year break, which ended with the release of The Brightest of Us. During that time, he has starred in various film roles, including iGirl, Horseplay, Saving General Yang, Rule 1, and The Storm Warriors.

Cheng had the following to say about his role with Netflix:

“When I accepted the role, I already knew that ‘Millionaire’s Mystery’ had been shortlisted for the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion. I was quite interested when I saw the script was about ‘suspenseful mystery.’ I believe that viewers can try watching from different perspectives and will have different viewing experiences.” This makes the story’s development highly anticipated.”

Patty Lee will play Li Hsin Ping. The only Netflix project the actress has starred in so far is the thriller Shards of Her. She is most well known for her roles in dramas such as You Are My Sister and Who Killed the Good Man. Her film roles include My Missing Valentine and My Best Friend’s Breakfast.

Patty Lee also shared her excitement about her upcoming role:

“Seeing my idol Ekin Cheng’s genuine passion is truly amazing. I never thought I’d be able to work with an idol who’s so far away, both physically and mentally. It’s like a dream come true! Acting with Li Ren and Wai Ge also made me feel emotionally connected to my character. It was a very pleasant experience to have such great co-stars.”

SHOU will play Lin Ting Yu, aka You Zi. He is most well known for his music career as a singer and rapper, as a member of the rap groups Ching G Squad and W0LF(S). SHOU has acted in two Netflix projects, Organ Child and I Am the Secret in Your Heart.

SHOU shared a statement with Netflix:

“When I was studying the character, I was actually showing my most annoying side. Because I quite like taking and creating videos, this feels like a certain aspect of myself. If one day I don’t become a singer or actor, I might still be an online video creator, so I’m infinitely amplifying this aspect of myself.”

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Lee Lee Zen.

Kent Tsai as Wei Yan.

Diana Lin as Linda.

Wu Jia Wei as Tie Niu.

Jacob Wang.

Buffy Chen.

Chloe Hsiang.

Zhan Huai Yun.

Ven Kao.

Isaac Yang.

Lyan Cheng.

Chou Ming Yu.

Linda Lin.

What is the episode count?

There will be 8 episodes in total.

All eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

