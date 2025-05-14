Home Netflix News Emily in Paris

Minnie Driver Joins the Cast of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: See Exclusive New Set Pictures

Driver will be playing Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie's who married into a royal family.

Minnie Driver makes her debut on the set of Season 5 of “Emily in Paris” – Picture Credit: Backgrid

What’s on Netflix has learned that British actress Minnie Driver has joined the cast of Emily in Paris season 5. With behind-the-scenes photos of filming ongoing in Rome, Minnie Driver at least has scenes with French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Italian heartthrob Raoul BovaWe’ve got some exclusive behind-the-scenes pics taken from the set on May 12th, 2025. 

Emily in Paris is an American romantic-comedy series created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star. It stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American midwestern girl who moves to Paris, France, to work for a prestigious French Marketing Firm. 

Filming is ongoing for Emily in Paris season 5, which began in early May 2025 and is expected to wrap by late July. Production takes place in Rome, Italy, where behind-the-scenes filming images reveal that Minnie Driver has joined the cast!

In the new exclusive pictures, Driver can be seen with French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie Grateau, and Italian actor Raoul Bova, whose character Giancarlo was introduced in the finale of Emily in Paris season 4. The scenes in question begin with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s character Syvlie and Raoul Bova’s Giancarlo walking down a street in Rome, before kissing each other and being caught in the act by Driver.

Then Driver and Sylvie can be seen on the streets of Rome at a dinner table, chatting, likely two friends catching up after not seeing each other for a long time. Driver will play Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie’s who married into a royal family.

Here’s all the first look new photos from the set:

Driver is a British actress whose career began in 1990. She has starred in dozens of films and television shows. For films, she is most well known as the voice of Jane Porter in Disney’s Tarzan, and as the soprano Carlotta in Joel Schumacher’s The Phantom of the Opera. She also starred in Good Will Hunting, Golden Eye, The Governess, and many more.

Driver is no stranger to television, having starred in episodes of Roseanne, The X-Files, Will & Grace, Modern Family, Our Flag Means Death, and Netflix’s Arcane. She has main roles in The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Serpent Queen, Speechless, About a Boy, and The Deep.

Are you excited for the release of Emily in Paris season 5? The new season is set to debut on Netflix later this year. Let us know in the comments below. 

