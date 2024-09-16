‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for a Fifth Season at Netflix

After another successful season that saw Emily in the Eternal City of Rome, Netflix has already announced that Emily in Paris has been renewed for a fifth season at Netflix.

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris has been one of Netflix’s most successful romantic comedy originals. Although the series was at first met with criticism, that hasn’t stopped the series from amassing a sizeable audience and being watched for hundreds of millions of hours across its four seasons.

Emily in Paris Season 5 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 16/09/2024)

Just over a month after Part 1 of the Emily in Paris season 4 landed on Netflix, the streaming service has already chosen to renew the series for a fifth season.

In its first week the fourth season of Emily in Paris ammassed 19.9 million views, and reaching the top 10 lists of 93 countries. Followed by a further 25.2 million views across the following three weeks. With Part 2 of Emily in Paris only just released, it should be another strong few weeks for the romantic comedy series.

Here’s how the fourth season of Emily in Paris has matched up against other popular Netflix Originals from this year.

Given the performance of part 1, Emily in Paris could be one of the stand out performers of the year when the figures from part 2 are included.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star had the following to say about the renewal;

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!”

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 5?

Emily in Paris Rome?

In the interview with Tudum Darren Star cleared up that Emily’s time in Rome isn’t permanent, and just part of Star’s desire to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places,” and “show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.”

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Emily x Gabriel Marcello?

Move aside Gabriel, there’s a new man in Emily’s life in the form of Marcello.

Lilly Collins was able to go into detail what she expect from Emily’s romance with Marcello in the upcoming season with Good Morning America;

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time. I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season.”

However this doesn’t mean that Gabriel is standing down either, as he finally came to his senses that Emily is the woman for him after all. Unfortunately, Gabriel will be facing the reprecussions of his actions in the upcoming season.

Who is in the cast of Emily in Paris?

Naturally, Lily Collins will return to reprise her role as Emily, and we’d expect to see Eugenio Franceschini and Lucas Bravo to return to reprise their roles as love interests Marcello and Gabriel.

Any new cast members?

As for new cast members, there is no news as of yet. We expect to learn more soon.

What’s the production status of Emily in Paris?

At the time writing the fifth season is in early development. Filming dates have yet to be revealed, and we expect to learn more in the coming weeks and months.

Are you excited for the fifth season of Emily in Paris? Let us know in the comments below!