Emily in Paris is one of those Netflix shows that, season after season, continues to pick up impressive viewership and maintains its global fandom, despite often being the butt of a joke. Season 5 returned for the festive period, and only after a few short weeks, Netflix has announced that Emily in Paris will return for a sixth season. The series will return in 2026, with filming eyed for Q2 2026.

Will Netflix Renew Emily in Paris for Season 6? How well is the show performing?

On January 5th, Netflix confirmed the renewal of Emily in Paris for its sixth season.

Also confirming the news was Lily Collins herself in a promotional video on social media, accompanied by a massive celebratory croissant.

How about viewership? The show continues to put in a strong performance across the board. In its opening week, the show scored 78.2M viewing hours globally and 13.5M views, which was enough to make it the #2 English language show for that week.

Comparing Emily in Paris to other returning shows from the past year, you can see it ranks quite highly, especially since we’ve seen shows wane in popularity much later into their life.

Netflix Viewership Data - 4 Week Analysis Title Cumulative Views (4 weeks) Rank Ginny and Georgia - Season 3 47,400,000 1 The Night Agent - Season 2 40,900,000 2 Emily in Paris - Season 5 34,200,000 3 My Life with the Walter Boys - Season 2 30,900,000 4 YOU - Season 5 29,700,000 5 XO Kitty - Season 2 27,100,000 6 Virgin River - Season 6 25,600,000 7 Nobody Wants This - Season 2 25,400,000 8 The Witcher - Season 4 18,300,000 9 The Diplomat - Season 2 16,800,000 10 The Recruit - Season 2 15,300,000 11 The Diplomat - Season 3 14,300,000 12 Sweet Magnolias - Season 4 8,500,000 13 FUBAR - Season 2 7,300,000 14

Compared with prior seasons (not season 4, given it was split), you can see the show’s fifth entry is lagging behind its prior entries. Even after the festive period, the series has seen a significant drop in viewership compared to the second and third seasons. However, at its current trajectory, the series is likely still on track to exceed 40 million views by week 4, which is still a highly respectable number for the majority Netflix Originals.

What to Expect from Emily in Paris Season 6

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

To understand what comes next in Emily in Paris Season 6, it helps to recap how Season 5 ends briefly. The last season ends in a more decisive place than the earlier chapters of Emily in Paris. The Rome experiment collapses, not because Emily stops trying, but because the situation becomes too complicated to control. When the story returns to Paris, it frames the moment as a second chance: Emily attempts to rebuild with Marcello, while Mindy recommits to Nicolas. At the same time, professional storylines remain unsettled, from the launch of Marcello Muratori’s fashion house to the future of Agence Grateau. And the finale, set in Venice (a setting that remains more muted than expected within the episode), forces the characters to admit what they actually want, not what they can talk themselves into.

Emily’s breakup with Marcello is the cleanest example. It is not framed as a betrayal or a misunderstanding. They love each other, but their futures do not match. Emily has built a life in Paris, and for the first time, she protects it without apologizing. That choice leaves the show with fewer moving parts and one obvious unresolved thread: Gabriel, now physically removed from Paris but quietly back in the center of the story.

Below are Season 6 predictions for each character, based on where the finale leaves them.

Emily and Gabriel

Emily’s arc in Season 5 is the closest the series has come to giving her a full-circle transformation. She is no longer the newcomer who misreads the culture and overcompensates with confidence. She speaks the language. She understands the social rules. She has learned when to push and when to step back. Most importantly, she stops forcing herself into a version of life that does not fit, even when the alternative is painful.

That matters for what comes next with Gabriel. Season 5 keeps them apart for long stretches, but the dynamic that remains between them feels more mature than it has before. They do not chase. They do not sabotage. They let each other go when it seems like the kinder choice. That restraint is a shift for both characters, and it sets up a Season 6 reset where the show can finally test them without the usual chaos.

The finale gives the writers a clear entry point. Gabriel is working as Heatherton’s private chef, and when Heatherton heads to London for several weeks, Gabriel has unexpected time off. He sends Emily the postcard she asked for, with a stamp, and invites her to meet him in Greece.

It is hard to imagine the show introducing that invitation just to ignore it. A short Greece arc would also serve a practical purpose: it would separate Emily from her routine and give her space to make a decision free from work pressure, friends, and Paris noise. Emily may hesitate at first, but the story has already done the emotional prep. Her final conversations with Gabriel this season acknowledge that their bond has outlasted every other relationship path the show has tried.

If Season 6 is aiming for a true endgame pairing, the Greece invitation is the cleanest way to restart them on equal footing. It also gives Lucas Bravo more screen time compared to his few appearances in season 5. Gabriel has finally learned how to step back. Emily has finally learned how to choose. Season 6 can test whether those lessons hold once they are together again.

One important detail in this setup is Sylvie. She is openly team Gabriel, and she acts on it. She is the one who texts him that Emily and Marcello are really over and that Emily is back in Paris for good. That is not neutral behavior. It suggests Season 6 may let Sylvie play a more active role in pushing Emily toward honesty, rather than allowing her to default to avoidance.

Mindy, Alfie, and Nicolas

Season 5 ends with Mindy accepting Nicolas’s proposal, but the show does not treat it as a settled romantic conclusion. It immediately introduces friction, starting with Alfie learning about the engagement and reacting with blunt clarity. He calls Nicolas a mistake and makes a distinction that cuts deeper than jealousy: Nicolas may be great for business, but he is not someone Alfie would trust in his personal life.

The bigger issue is Mindy’s emotional response. The finale leaves her in a position where she cannot convincingly claim she is fully resolved about Alfie. Their history in Italy was not framed as a one-off misunderstanding. It is treated as something both of them felt and then tried to bury. That kind of emotional mess is exactly what this series likes to stretch across a season.

Season 6 will likely push Mindy into the classic pre-wedding spiral: planning a future with one man while quietly questioning whether she is choosing the safe option or the right one. It would be surprising if the season ended with a wedding that went smoothly. The show has never been interested in neat closure, and the triangle remains a useful trope.

A more plausible direction is that Mindy moves forward with engagement logistics while the show keeps tightening the Alfie thread, forcing her to confront what she actually wants. Alfie, for his part, is unlikely to sit back and accept “it was just a fling.” He is written as a character who prefers directness, and he now has evidence that Mindy’s feelings are not fully settled.

Professionally, Mindy is also positioned for a bigger spotlight in Paris. The Moulin Rat voice role may be a joke on its face, but it still counts as work, visibility, and momentum. Season 6 could use that as a stepping stone toward more opportunities that pull Mindy into a higher-profile lane, which would further complicate the relationship choices.

Sylvie, Laurent, and the new Agence Grateau reality

Season 5 puts Sylvie through one of her harshest reversals. Laurent’s debt and financial recklessness nearly take down her business, her home, and her security. The survival of Agence Grateau comes from an external rescue: Princess Gianna, now financially empowered through her late husband’s estate and a major deal involving the palazzo.

That rescue shifts the power dynamics. Sylvie is used to being the stabilizing force. In Season 6, she will have to coexist with a benefactor whose presence is inherently disruptive. Minnie Driver’s Gianna is already written as funny, volatile, and unpredictable, and it is easy to imagine Paris giving her a larger stage. She is the kind of character who can be helpful and destructive in the same scene, which is exactly the energy Agence Grateau thrives on.

With the divorce from Laurent, Sylvie is also newly unmoored. The show will not turn her into Emily. She is not built for romantic fairy tales, and she does not need one. But she does deserve a storyline in which she is not continually punished for choosing passion or for trusting the wrong man.

A smart Season 6 direction would be to shift Sylvie away from messy romance and toward rebuilding boundaries, both personally and professionally. That includes repairing her support system. Her friendship with Yvette breaks again after the revelation involving Yvette’s son, and the fallout leaves Sylvie without a true female peer. Gianna can fill part of that space, but their dynamic will likely be complicated. The more satisfying option is also to deepen Sylvie’s relationships with Emily and the team in a way that feels adult rather than purely hierarchical.

If Emily were to learn that Sylvie had quietly been rooting for her and Gabriel and even helped move things in that direction, it could subtly reshape their relationship. They already function as mentor and mentee, but there is room for something warmer and less hierarchical to emerge. Not quite friendship, and not overtly familial, but a dynamic in which Sylvie operates as a steadier, more protective presence. Given how little the series has explored Emily’s life before Paris, particularly her family context, this shift could add depth without changing the nature of the show. Season 6 leaves room for that shift as Emily becomes more grounded.

What Season 6 needs to answer

Season 5 does not end on a cliffhanger, but on a series of open doors. Emily has chosen Paris. Gabriel has reached out with an invitation. Mindy is engaged but emotionally unsettled. Sylvie’s agency survives, but its power structure has changed.

Season 6 does not need bigger twists. It needs follow-through: characters being forced to live with the choices they made in Season 5, without immediately undoing them for convenience. If the series is heading toward a final chapter, the simplest direction would be to reunite Emily and Gabriel and confront what remains between them.

For the rest of the cast, Season 6 follows through on what has already been put into motion.

What is the production status of Emily in Paris season 6?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

As reported in issue 1484 of Production Weekly, season 6 has been listed as Q2 2026, which would indicate filming will begin sometime between April and June 2026.

When will Emily in Paris season 6 be on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the series will be released in 2026. The news was confirmed during Netflix’s announcement of its 2026 movie and series slate.

You can find all of the announcements made for the year in our preview here.

Will season 6 be the last for Emily in Paris?

At the time of writing, there is nothing to suggest that the language Netflix has used in renewing Emily in Paris indicates it will be the show’s last season.

If the fifth season is an indicator that viewership is starting to decline, then the series may wrap up by season 6. However, it’s more likely the series will reach at least a seventh season at this rate.

Are you happy that Emily in Paris will return for season 6?