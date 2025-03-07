‘Moonrise’ Anime Series: Coming to Netflix in April 2025 & What We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s most exciting new anime projects, Moonrise, is currently in the works. Featuring the character designs of Full Metal Alchemist’s Hiromu Arakawa, and the animation talents of WIT Studio, Moonrise will be the anime to watch on Netflix in April 2025.

Moonrise is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi anime series directed by Masahi Koizuka. The character designs of Moonrise have been drawn by Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of the beloved Full Metal Alchemist franchise.

The anime will be animated by WIT Studio, one of the most popular animation studios in the world right now, thanks to their work on Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Spy x Family, Ousama Ranking, and Great Pretender.

Director Masashi Koizuka had the following to say about working Moonrise:

“This may be WIT Studio’s first space opera. It is our team’s first original work produced with Netflix. There was a real sense of excitement and a sort of madness as we were making it, and I believe that’s visible throughout the series. I’ve looked over the completed footage many times, and it’s clear that the voice actors infused their performances with passion, and the staff elevated the production far beyond what we’d envisioned. I hope everyone will enjoy the results of that synergy.”

When is Moonrise coming to Netflix?

The release of the first teaser trailer initially placed a 2024 release for Moonrise.

However, after a delay, the series has been pushed back to 2025. On March 7th, 2025, Netflix officially announced that Moonrise would be released on April 10th, 2025.

What is the plot of Moonrise?

The synopsis for Moonrise has been sourced from MyAnimeList:

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Who are the cast members of Moonrise?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed.

Chiaki Kobayashi will play Jacob “Jack” Shadow. The actor has starred in several popular anime such as Vinland Saga, SK8 the Infinity, Hell’s Paradise, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and Netflix’s The Great Pretender.

Kobayashi shared his excitement about voicing Jack:

“I am honored to be voicing Jack in the anime Moonrise. I feel extremely honored to be able to work on this project alongside such wonderful people who I respect very much. As this is an original anime, much of the story remains shrouded in mystery, but the powerful and fast-paced action is incredibly appealing. To ensure that we match the intensity of the amazing animation, we, the cast, are giving it our all, shouting and fighting with all our might. I hope you will watch it and feel the passion that this work embodies. Moonrise!”

Yuto Uemura has been cast as Phil Ashe. He has starred in Vinland Saga, My Hero Academia, Re-Main, Bungo Stray Dogs, Boruto, and Attack on Titan.

Uemura had the following to say about his role:

“The dubbing sessions for “Moonrise” took place over a long period of time, and it was a pleasure to feel the energy. I am extremely happy because I have been eagerly waiting for this announcement. The series is full of battle scenes and intense clashes, and Phil is a character who is moving forward with firm convictions and ambitions, but also struggling in the midst of the conflict. I put my all into my performance of Phil. I hope you enjoy the various emotions and stories behind the characters.”

Are you looking forward to the release of Moonrise on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!