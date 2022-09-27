Anime Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

2022 has been a very busy and exciting year for anime on Netflix, however, the future of anime is equally exciting thanks to all of the announced projects arriving in the near future. 2023 is shaping up to be another exciting year as long-anticipated anime will finally be coming to Netflix.

Just like 2021, we’ll continue to regularly update the list of all of the anime coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond. We’ll also be posting monthly previews so you won’t ever miss any of the exciting anime coming to Netflix in 2022.

N = Netflix Original

Below are the anime we know that are coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond:

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2022

Exception (Season 1) N



Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Studio: Bakken Record, 5 Inc.

Netflix Release Date: October 13th, 2022

Certainly one of the most exciting announcements made at Netflix’s TUDUM event, Exception is being helmed by the artist behind Final Fantasy and The Sandman: Dream Hunters illustrator, Yoshitaka Amano.

In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.

Romantic Killer (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Studio: domerica

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2022

Anzu Hoshino pays all of her attention to video games, and all she wants to do is play video games. To her dismay, a wizard from a magical world appears and forces Hoshino to take part in a project to stop his world’s population decline. Finding herself living out her very own dating sim, all Hoshino wants to do is go home for video games, cats, and chocolate.

Lookism (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA*

Studio: Studi Mir

Netflix Release Date: November 4th, 2022

We’ve seen extremely few Korean animated projects on Netflix, and thanks to Studio Mir we’ll see the extremely anime adaptation of the popular webtoon Lookism on Netflix in November.

After spending his life at the bottom of the food chain as an overweight student, Park Hyung Suk gets the shock of his life when one day he wakes up in a brand new body that’s handsome, tall, and can make him popular. The catch? His overweight body still exists, and every time he goes to sleep he changes from one body to the other.

Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022) N

Director: Noriyuki Abe

Studio: Marvy Jack, Alfred Imageworks

Netflix Release Date: December 2022:

The sequel to the Seven Deadly Sins anime also serves as a prequel to the Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Studio: TBA | Episodes: TBA

Army of the Dead has been one of the biggest releases on Netflix in 2021, and with its release began a new expanded universe for creator Zack Snyder. The animated series will take place before the events of the heist of Army of the Dead, and will take place during the downfall of Las Vegas as Scott Ward, and his team of mercenaries tries to evacuate civilians from the zombie-infested city.

Many of the cast members from the film will be returning to reprise their roles, including Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell. We’ll also see the debut of Joe Manganiello in the franchise, who will lead the series as the voice of Rose.

we've got some new faces at the table for the upcoming anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and you might just recognize a few… — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 1, 2020

Anime Coming to Netflix Beyond 2022

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20 (TBA)

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: January 19th, 2023

One of Japan’s most famous horror mangakas, Junji Ito, has a spine-chilling horror anthology coming to Netflix in 2023!

Revealing cast and stills from 4 of the 20 stories in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre The new cast members are: Riho Sugiyama

Daisuke Kishio

Rie Suegara

Yumiri Hanamori

Yuji Mitsuya

Hiro Shimono#TUDUM#TUDUMjapan#JunjiItoManiac pic.twitter.com/6vZ2VSKlkI — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

The Way of the House Husband (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 10*

Studio: J.C. Staff

Netflix Release Date: January 2023

Despite some of its questionable animation, The Way of the House Husband has been one of the funniest and most charming anime shows on Netflix. More episodes will be available in January 2023!

Aggretusko (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50*

Studio: Fanworks

Netflix Release Date: February 2023

The world’s favorite red panda, Retsuko, will return to Netflix in February 2023, but sadly we’ll also be saying goodbye to her for the fifth and final season.

Ready to rage with Retsuko again? Aggretsuko season 5 is on the way!#TUDUM#TUDUMjapan pic.twitter.com/VtSHMHSrlu — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

Ultraman (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 19*

Studio: Production I.G.

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Fans waited a long time for the release of Ultraman season 2, but the wait for the third and final season will be significantly smaller as the anime returns to Netflix sometime in 2023.

“Ultraman! Stand up!” The final season of ULTRAMAN premieres worldwide on Netflix in 2023. pic.twitter.com/Nq4ZdeeT9U — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

Kengan Ashura (Season 2/Part 3) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Stduio: Larx Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: 2023

We always knew that Kengan Ashura would return to Netflix someday, and while the wait is ongoing, and won’t conclude till 2023, at the very least there are some epic fights headed our way.

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12*

Studio: Yumeta Company

Netflix Release Date: 2023

There was a mixed reception for the first season of Record of Ragnarok, however, expect some interesting changes to the animation of season 2 as the studio changes from Graphinica to Yumeta Company.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2

Scheduled for 2023! ✨More: https://t.co/Mzz1LsfNXi pic.twitter.com/qTlchW9BVP — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 19, 2022

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Not only will Blood of Zeus be returning for season 2, but it has already been confirmed that the anime will also receive a third season at Netflix.

In the world’s beginning the Gods of Olympus, led by Zeus, defeated the Titans. In the wake of their victory, the last Titan cursed the Gods and unleashed the Giants on the world. Many years later, an army from the East, using the essence of fallen giants to fuel their army’s power, descend upon Greece. On the outskirts of Greece, a commoner, Heron, learns of his heritage as the son of Zeus, and his destiny to save the world.

Moonrise (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Studio: Studio Wit

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Featuring the character designs of Full Metal Alchemist’s Hiromu Arakawa, Moonrise will be one of Netflix’s most exciting animated projects.

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Beat & Motion (Season 1) N

Studio: TBA

Winner of Shonen Jump+’s “Million Tag” competition, manga author Naoki Fujita’s breakout manga serialization is being adapted into an anime for Netflix. Very little else is known about the adaptation but we can’t wait to learn more soon.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N

Studio: Bobbypills

Netflix is fast becoming no stranger to adapting works of others into anime series. Receiving the next anime adaptation is the Far Cry franchise, which will be centered around Dolf Lazerhawk, a cyborg super soldier who resides in a world of synth-wave dystopia full of corporate control and oppression.

ANNOUNCING – Captain Laserhawk, A Blood Dragon Remix, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game is in production with Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/kJyp8PuRXh — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Devil May Cry (Season 1) N

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Easily one of the most requested anime adaptations ever, fans of the Devil May Cry franchise are desperate to see an anime adaptation worthy of Dante and Neo. According to producer Adi Shankar, production on the series will begin in 2022.

Lady Napoleon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 13

Studio: Zero-G

Lady Napelon has been in development since early 2020, so we heavily suspect that we’ll learn more about the anime soon, and potentially a reveal of a release date in either 2022 or 2023.

The action fantasy anime follows Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon and leader of the Lady Napoleon organization, who fights for world domination. With her butler, named Butler, and the martial artist master Guy, Sophie travels around the world to collect the three sacred treasures left by Napoleon

https://twitter.com/NetflixJP_Anime/status/1432614219355066372

Skull Island (Season 1) N

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Set in the same universe as Legendary Pictures Kong and Godzilla, Skull Island will explore the mythos of Kong further, and the creatures that inhabit the island all while a shipwrecked crew try their best to survive.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (Season 1) N

Studio: Sun Creature

Fans of John Wick will be excited to learn that creator Derek Kolstad is currently developing a Splinter Cell anime series for Netflix.

Given the fact that we’ve not seen a new Splinter Cell game since 2013, fans of the franchise will be more than excited to see where the series goes next.

Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell animated series, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game. Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, is onboard to write the series.

#GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c3vjJV0wfR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Tomb Raider (Season 1) N

Studio: Powerhouse Animation Studios

Very little is currently known about the upcoming Tomb Raider anime series, but given the franchise’s 17 game history, there are many stories ready to be told about the adventures of Lara Croft.

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N

Studio: Stone Quarry Animation

Zack Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder are the ones behind Netflix’s latest anime based around the mythos of the ancient Norse world. We’re still waiting for more details surrounding the plot of the anime, but given how it’s based around the Norse gods, we expect to see a story based around Ragnarok.

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What exciting new anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments below!