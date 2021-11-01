‘Mystery Girl’ Dark Horse Netflix Adaptation: What We Know So Far

Netflix has a long and successful working relationship with Dark Horse Comics after the massive success of The Umbrella Academy as well as other adaptations. Now the streamer is diving further into the Dark Horse libraries and one of its new adaptations will be Mystery Girl starring Tiffany Haddish.

Netflix’s adaptation of Mystery Girl will be directed by McG, whose credits include Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation, The Babysitter, Rim of the World, and many more. The script for Mystery Girl is being written by Hayes Davenport (Family Guy, Dickinson, Vice Principals) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, Captain Marvel).

Haddish, under her She Ready Productions label, will produce the film. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce the pic for Dark Horse Entertainment, which currently has a first-look deal with the streamer. McG and Mary Viola are also producing on behalf of Wonderland Sound and Vision. Melanie Clark of She Ready Productions will serve as executive producer. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Mystery Girl:

What’s the plot of Mystery Girl?

Netflix’s Mystery Girl will be based on the Dark Horse graphic novel of the same name. Created by Paul Tobin and Alberto Alburquerque, Mystery Girl was published in four volumes from 2015 to 2016. Here is a synopsis for the story:

A woman with unexplained psychic abilities teams up with a hapless cop to solve crimes and find the origins of her peers. Trine Hampstead (Haddish) is a Los Angeles woman who woke up one day four years ago with no memory, and a strange Voice in her head that feeds her information about everything and everyone she sees. She’s been living in relative seclusion until she crosses paths with cop Dave Cooper, who is aware of her abilities and wants her help solving a homicide. Deeming him trustworthy, she agrees to team up with him if he’ll help her get to the bottom of how she got her powers, and how to turn them off. The two wind up falling for each other, and Cooper help Trine realize that if she has such superhuman abilities, she should use them for good rather than waste them. Trine eventually crosses paths with Kelvin, who reveals that she herself is a scientist named Natasha Petrov who invented a technology that hooks the brain directly to the internet. Kelvin wants to take control of Trine’s mind and turn her into a weapon, but Cooper helps free her from Kelvin’s clutches. Now in full control of her powers – and able to turn it off at will – Trine beings a romance with Cooper.

Who is cast in Mystery Girl?

It has been announced in March 2021 that Tiffany Haddish will portray Trine Hampstead and lead Netflix’s Mystery Girl. Emmy-winner Haddish recently wrapped on Apple TV’s The Afterparty. She can next be seen in Netflix’s Bad Trip as well as The Card Counter.

What’s the production status of Mystery Girl?

As of November 2021, Netflix’s Mystery Girl still has no filming dates in sight, but we will find them out sooner than later.

Director McG is currently directing Uglies for Netflix and will not be available for a few months so production for Mystery Girl can’t begin until 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date for Mystery Girl?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Mystery Girl, but it would be logical to assume a late 2022 or 2023 release.