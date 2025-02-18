‘BET’ Netflix’s English Live Action ‘Kakegurui’ Adaptation Coming in 2025

Netflix has a mixed track record for its live-action anime and manga adaptations. However, the streamer has seen recent success thanks to adaptations of One Piece and Avatar. Next on the list is the adaptation of Kakegurui, with Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry at the helm. Coming to Netflix in 2025, here’s everything we know so far about the series.

The series is from Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry. While Warrior Nun was canceled at Netflix and revived later with a different team, Barry has moved on to BET, the American live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Kakegurui by author Homura Kawamoto. Jeff F. King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell are joining him as producers. Barry is also directing.

BET is set in an elite boarding school where everything, including the pecking order, is determined by gambling. The boarding school’s hierarchy is upturned when Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student from Japan, arrives with a dark secret and a gambling prowess that puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council. Ultimately, her revenge quest threatens to entirely upend the school’s status quo.

Who are the cast of BET?

The cast of BET includes Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

According to IMDb, Laura Afelskie has been added to the cast of BET. The name of her role has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, James Burke will play Raymond Rowe.

So far, the only names of characters we have are;

Miku Martineau as Yumeko

as Yumeko Dorian Giordano as Chad.

as Chad. Rami Khan as Rex.

as Rex. Piyal Sarker as Kylie.

as Kylie. Erin Agostino as Enza.

as Enza. James Burke as Raymond Rowe.

as Raymond Rowe. Shane Daly as Mattias.

as Mattias. Isaac Kragten as Ricky.

as Ricky. Alexandra Chaves as Amanda.

Given that the show is an American adaptation, we expect all characters, except Yumeko, to be renamed for English audiences.

What is the production status of BET?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

At the time of publishing, filming for BET had just concluded. Filming began on May 21st, 2024, in Toronto, Canada, and ended on July 30th, 2024.

What is the episode count?

It’s our understanding that BET will have a total of ten episodes.

When will BET be released on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed in their series slate that BET will be released sometime in 2025. A release window hasn’t been given, but we expect to learn more soon.

