Netflix News Next on Netflix 2025

‘BET’ Netflix’s English Live Action ‘Kakegurui’ Adaptation Coming in 2025

Netflix live-action adaptation of Kakegurui recently finished filming.

Tigran Asatryan What's on Netflix Avatar

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Bet Netflix Kakegurui Adaptation Preview

Picture: Miku Martineau (left) and Yumeko (right)

Netflix has a mixed track record for its live-action anime and manga adaptations. However, the streamer has seen recent success thanks to adaptations of One Piece and Avatar. Next on the list is the adaptation of Kakegurui, with Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry at the helm. Coming to Netflix in 2025, here’s everything we know so far about the series.

The series is from Warrior Nun creator Simon BarryWhile Warrior Nun was canceled at Netflix and revived later with a different team, Barry has moved on to BET, the American live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Kakegurui by author Homura Kawamoto. Jeff F. King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell are joining him as producers. Barry is also directing.

Simon Barry

Creator, writer and director Simon Barry

BET is set in an elite boarding school where everything, including the pecking order, is determined by gambling. The boarding school’s hierarchy is upturned when Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student from Japan, arrives with a dark secret and a gambling prowess that puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council. Ultimately, her revenge quest threatens to entirely upend the school’s status quo.

Who are the cast of BET?

The cast of BET includes Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

‘The Beast In Me’ Netflix Limited Series Starring Claire Danes: Filming Over, 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Bet Series Cast

L-R: Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo and Ryan Sutherland

According to IMDb, Laura Afelskie has been added to the cast of BET. The name of her role has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, James Burke will play Raymond Rowe.

So far, the only names of characters we have are;

  • Miku Martineau as Yumeko
  • Dorian Giordano as Chad.
  • Rami Khan as Rex.
  • Piyal Sarker as Kylie.
  • Erin Agostino as Enza.
  • James Burke as Raymond Rowe.
  • Shane Daly as Mattias.
  • Isaac Kragten as Ricky.
  • Alexandra Chaves as Amanda.
Miku Martineau And Yumeko Bet Netflix Kakegurui Adaptation

Picture: Miku Martineau (left) and Yumeko in Kakegurui (right)

Given that the show is an American adaptation, we expect all characters, except Yumeko, to be renamed for English audiences.

What is the production status of BET?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

At the time of publishing, filming for BET had just concluded. Filming began on May 21st, 2024, in Toronto, Canada, and ended on July 30th, 2024.

What is the episode count?

It’s our understanding that BET will have a total of ten episodes.

When will BET be released on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed in their series slate that BET will be released sometime in 2025. A release window hasn’t been given, but we expect to learn more soon.

Are you excited about Netflix’s BET? Let us know in the comments!

What's on Netflix AvatarContains additional contributions by Jacob Robinson

More on Next on Netflix 2025


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News

Netflix's First Medical Drama Series 'Pulse' Set for April 2025 Release - First Looks Revealed Article Teaser Photo

Netflix's First Medical Drama Series 'Pulse' Set for April 2025 Release - First Looks Revealed
Netflix Lines Up Its New Spanish Period Drama 'The Lady’s Companion' For March 2025 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Lines Up Its New Spanish Period Drama 'The Lady’s Companion' For March 2025
'Untamed' Netflix Crime Drama: 2025 Release & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Untamed' Netflix Crime Drama: 2025 Release & What We Know So Far
‘The Beast In Me’ Netflix Limited Series Starring Claire Danes: Filming Over, 2025 Release & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

‘The Beast In Me’ Netflix Limited Series Starring Claire Danes: Filming Over, 2025 Release & What We Know So Far