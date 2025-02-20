‘Wolf King’: Netflix Animated Series Based on Wereworld Books Releasing in March 2025

Netflix is bringing the world of Curtis Jobling’s Wereworld into a CG series called Wolf King. Now confirmed to be released in late March 2025, Wolf King is an epic adventure fantasy series and a coming-of-age story produced by Lime Pictures with animation by Jellyfish Pictures.

Netflix’s Wolf King is directed by Tom Brass, whose VFX and animation credits include Captive State, The Innocents, Nova, and more. The writing team for Wereworld includes Celia Morgan (Eastenders, Jamie Johnson) and Andrew Burrell (Disenchantment, Eastenders).

Jellyfish Pictures is behind the series’ animation. They have previously worked on How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, Spirit: Untamed, The Boss Baby, The Bad Guys, and Kung Fu Panda. For Netflix, the team is currently working hard on the 2025 Roald Dahl adaptation, The Twits. Tom Haines (Glow-Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star) will compose the music for the series. Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, Curtis Jobling, and Barry Quinn produced the series for Lime Pictures.

The series is due to touch down on Netflix in full globally on March 20th, 2025:

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Wolf King?

Netflix’s Wolf King is based on Curtis Jobling’s Wereworld book series. The series contains five books that were published from 2011 to 2013.

Here’s the official Netflix logline for Wolf King, which is described as an epic fantasy adventure with a dash of horror and aimed at a 12-13+ age group:

“Wereworld is an epic fantasy adventure series that follows Drew Ferran, as he comes of age and discovers he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves, and rightful (yet reluctant) ruler of a land governed by Werelords. Drew must fight to abolish the tyranny of the Lionlords and reclaim the throne.”

It has not been confirmed whether the first season will only adapt the first novel or try to adapt the first two, but if the series is a success, it’s possible that Netflix would want to carry it out in the classic “one season – one book” formula. On Curtis Jobling’s website, he states he’s “adapting all six novels as lead writer and associate producer.”

Who is in the voice cast of Wolf King?

We’ve finally got the full list of who’s going to be lending their voice to Wolf King! Let’s begin with the names we’ve known for a while and who they’ll be playing before diving into the remaining full list:

Louis Landau (The Serpent Queen) will voice Trent Ferran, Drew Ferran’s adoptive brother. Nina Barker-Francis (House of the Dragon) will voice Whitley, a friend of Drew’s. Kim Adis (Shadow Land) will lend her voice to the series, too, playing the role of Erin. In addition, we can report that David Dawson (The Last Kingdom) has joined the voice cast of Wereworld as Count Vega, a flamboyant and charming pirate, and a Wireshark.

Rounding out the voice cast are:

Ceallach Spellman (Cold Feet, White Lines)

(Cold Feet, White Lines) Georgia Lock (Sadie J, The Evermoor Chronicles)

(Sadie J, The Evermoor Chronicles) Chris Lew Kum Hoi (Strangers, Ghosts)

(Strangers, Ghosts) Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, Uncle)

(White Lines, Uncle) Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, Vigil)

(Peep Show, Vigil) Colin Ryan (Final Fantasy XVI, Doctor Who: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos)

(Final Fantasy XVI, Doctor Who: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos) Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who, Another Life)

(Doctor Who, Another Life) Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Shaun of the Dead)

(The Tick, Shaun of the Dead) Rasmus Hardiker (Thomas & Friends, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham)

(Thomas & Friends, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham) Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones)

(The Witch, Game of Thrones) Rob Rackstraw (Bob the Builder, The Octonauts)

(Bob the Builder, The Octonauts) Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Macbeth (2010))

(Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Macbeth (2010)) Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Doctor Strange, Zog and the Flying Doctors)

What’s the production status of Wolf King?

As far as we can tell, Netflix’s Wereworld has been in production since at least June 2022. Animated projects are all behind closed doors and very different from live-action productions, where pre-production, filming, and post-production stages are clearly divided and visible to the public.

How many episodes will be in Wolf King?

We’ve learned that Wereworld gave an upfront order of 16 episodes (that could be split into two seasons of eight episodes each), each around 22 minutes long.

Here’s more of the first looks at the upcoming Wolf King series:

Are you looking forward to Wolf King on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.