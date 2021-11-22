Netflix Anime Prequel ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’: Everything We Know So Far

Army of the Dead is one of Netflix’s biggest releases in 2021, and with it, a brand new cinematic universe has been born. Helmed by Zack Snyder, fans of the movie can look forward to watching the animated prequel series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which is coming to Netflix in 2022.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is an upcoming Netflix Original action-horror anime series, developed by Jay Olivia. The anime is a prequel to the feature-length action-horror movie Army of the Dead.

Zack Snyder is apart of the project as both an executive producer and as a director. It has also been confirmed that Snyder will be directing only two episodes, while at least two further episodes will be directed by the showrunner, Jay Olivia.

When is the Netflix release date for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

An official release date hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, however, we do know that the prequel series is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.

What is the plot of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

Before Las Vegas fell completely to the undead, Scott Ward and his rescue team of mercenaries were sent into the hordes of the Sunset Strip as they attempt to rescue the civilians struggling to survive.

Who are the cast members of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

So far, the cast members that have been announced have us excited for the upcoming anime prequel.

Providing their voices for series are the likes of Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), and Yetide Badaki (American Gods).

Further cast members have also been announced for the anime series are; beloved voice actor Nolan North (Uncharted), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), and Netflix rising star Anya Chalotra (The Witcher).

Will the cast of the movie be reprising their roles in the anime series?

It has already been confirmed that five cast members, including Dave Bautista will be returning to reprise their roles from the film.

Joining Bautista in reprising their roles are; Ana De La Reguera (Narcos), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass), and Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter).

Below is the full list of cast members for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas:

Role Cast Member Kate Ward Ella Purnell Scott Ward Dave Bautista Lucilia Anya Chalotra Zeta Jena Malone Cruz Ana de la Reguera Willow Vanessa Hudgens Torrance Christian Slater Rose Joe Manganiello Marianne Peters Tig Notaro Vanderohe Omari Hardwick Chen Ross Butler Meagan Monica Barbaro Clemenson Nolan North Boorman Harry Lennix Queen Meeru Yetide Badaki Nicole Christina Wren

What is the episode count for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

It has now been confirmed that Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will have a total of six episodes.

Are you excited for the release of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!