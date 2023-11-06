‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’ Not Dead at Netflix, According to Zack Snyder

Is Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas happening? That’s been the question lingering for the past two years, as Netflix has been radio silent on the spin-off anime series. Zack Snyder has offered a little more clarity that the project isn’t “dead dead.”

As a quick catch-up: Army of the Dead is the zombie movie that Zack Snyder produced and released on Netflix back in May 2021. A follow-up movie called Army of Thieves served as a spin-off and was released in October of the same year.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas was a new spin-off anime series envisioned as a “story that bridged the live-action movies.”

Zack Snyder last offered an update on the series back in March 2023, saying on the podcast The Nerd Queens: “I will say that there’s been a slight stall on the Lost Vegas animated thing. For technical reasons, it went off the rail a little bit,” but he said, “Twilight of the Gods, on the other hand, has been forging ahead incredibly well and is looking amazing.”

Ahead of Rebel Moon’s brand-new trailer dropping as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, Snyder has been speaking to outlets, including TotalFilm, about the upcoming sci-fi movie and his other projects at Netflix.

In his wide-ranging chat with the outlet, Snyder revealed that Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon share the same universe. This revelation led to confusion around the cancellation of the anime because he specifically said, “There’s actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never completed.”

Snyder further added, “We did all the scripts and the animatics for Dead Vegas, and all the voices are recorded. So, you could watch it, even in its rough animatic form—you can watch the entire run.”

That’s essentially all that was said in the interview that was published by the outlet, and then confusion set in. Naturally, given the past tense usage and the fact that it implied nothing was moving forward, it seemed it wasn’t happening.

Snyder Says Lost Vegas Isn’t Dead

Thankfully, Snyder took to Vero (an algorithm-free social network) to respond to a user asking if the show was “dead dead,” to which he replied, “No.”

So, where we stand with Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is unclear as of November 2023. The show isn’t dead and gone forever, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it’s being actively worked on or is close to release.

We conducted a quick review of LinkedIn profiles and found that most of the individuals who had worked on the project at some point had left Meduzarts Animation Studio by the end of 2021.

We’ll update our preview on Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas in the coming weeks to include any new snippets of information we’ve gathered over the past year, as well as any additional comments Snyder may make to the press. But for now, we return to waiting.

Are you excited about Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas? Let us know in the comments.