New Zack Snyder Movies & Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

Zack Snyder is working with Netflix almost exclusively in the coming years with all-new movie and TV projects. He’s already released a couple of titles onto the platform but what is the prolific director and writer working on next for Netflix? Here’s his upcoming slate as of 2023.

Before we dig in, let’s rewind a little bit.

Zack Snyder is a writer and director who debuted onto the scene back in 2004 with the release of Dawn of the Dead. Since then, he’s mostly worked with Warner Bros. on projects with most in recent years existing in the DC Extended Universe.

Among the 24 credits attached to the director includes:

Justice League

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Watchmen

Man of Steel

Sucker Punch

300

Dawn of the Dead

In July 2021, Netflix and Zack Snyder officially tied the knot with an overall deal struck with his production company, The Stone Quarry.

Zack Snyder Movies and Shows on Netflix

Army of the Dead

Type: Movie

Snyder’s Role: Director, Cinematographer, Writer, Producer

Released on Netflix: May 21st, 2021

Zack returned to the genre where his career really kicked off. Zombies.

With an all-star cast, the movie sees a bunch of misfits head to Las Vegas which is zombie-infested to rob a vault.

The movie was originally set at Warner Brothers who eventually passed on the project and is described as a spiritual successor to Dawn of the Dead. In its first 28 days on Netflix, Army of the Dead was watched in 75 million households, totaling a viewership of 186.54 million hours.

Snyder’s role in the film included directing, producing, and writing the screenplay. Perhaps most unique is that he also was the cinematographer for the movie too.

Once you’ve wrapped up the main movie, Netflix also added a making-of documentary on the same day as the movie but went underreported.

Army of Thieves

Type: Movie

Snyder’s Role: Writer, Producer

Released on Netflix: October 29th, 2021

Releasing towards the end of 2021 was a prequel to Army of the Dead which will follow safecracker Ludwig Dieter conducting another heist early on during the zombie apocalypse.

Snyder won’t be directing this live-action title, however. That role has fallen to Matthias Schweighöfer who starred in Army of the Dead as Dieter and will be the primary character in this title.

Between October 24th and November 21st, 2021 it picked up 154,070,000 million hours watched on Netflix globally.

Upcoming Zack Snyder Netflix Projects

Rebel Moon – Part 1 and 2

Type: Live-action Movie

Snyder’s Role: Writer, Director, and Producer

Coming to Netflix: December 22nd, 2023

Rebel Moon is set to be Snyder’s most ambitious project to date with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that Rebel Moon is set to be an “intergalactic adventure”.

Writers from Snyder’s past projects will be contributing to the new movie too. Both Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad are on board to pen the script.

The movie seems to be pitched on the same scale as Star Wars which would support further expansion (just like Army of the Dead) in the future. Interestingly, this movie originally began as a Star Wars pitch.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“The people of a galaxy sends a young woman to seek out warriors from other planets to help them from the tyrannical armies that are terrorizing their peaceful colony.”

We’ve got more in our preview for the movie which is going to be told over at least two movies with the second scheduled to film in 2023.

Planet of the Dead

Type: Movie

Sndyer’s Role: Producer and Director

First announced in September 2021, Planet of the Dead is a new spin-off movie that’s set to be written by Shay Hatten and will see the return of Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Type: Animated Series

Snyder’s Role: Director, Executive Producer

Army of the Dead is set to be a big franchise on Netflix with the already-released follow-up movie Army of Thieves and an animation series in development.

The animation series will feature the voices of some familiar characters in the movie. Tig Notaro will be back to voice Marianne Peters for instance.

Elsewhere, Yetide Badaki, Monica Barbaro, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Vanesa Hudgens, Jena Malone, Joe Manganiello, and Christian Slater will all lend their voices to the movie too.

Although Zack is involved, Jay Oliva is c0-directing the series with Snyder. Shay Hatten and Jay Oliva are heading up the writing team.

Lex & Otis Animation is the studio behind the new animated series.

No release date has been set for the series but it was originally thought to be released in 2021 naturally, we’re now in 2023 and most speculate its release is imminent.

You can read more about Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas in our full preview for the series where we’ve included the first-look picture that Zack Snyder provided.

Twilight of the Gods

Type: Animated Series

Snyder’s Role: Writer, Producer

The second animation project Snyder is currently working on with Netflix is Twilight of the Gods.

Jay Oliva is spearheading the project too with his previous credits including both live-action superhero titles such as Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok to working on animated titles such as Justice League, Young Justice, and Ben 10.

The show will feature a ginormous cast with voices being contributed by Corey Stoll, Lauren Cohan, Jamie Chung, Peter Stormare, Sylvia Hoeks, John Noble, and Jamie Clayton.

The last official thing we heard about the project was via Eric Carrasco in 2022 where the writer said:

“I will only say that animation is one of our very best art forms, and it takes a lonnnng time, and we’ve got wall-to wall perfectionists on this to boot. I think you’ll be blown away by the level of artistry.”

That’s all the Zack Snyder projects currently in the works for Netflix, let us know which one you’re most excited about in the comments.