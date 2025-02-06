Netflix Christmas Rom-Com ‘My Secret Santa’ Adds Four to Cast Including Ryan Eggold and Tia Mowry

Filming is underway on My Secret Santa, a brand-new live-action romantic comedy that will likely be part of Netflix’s 2025 Christmas lineup. To celebrate, Netflix has announced four new cast members.

The news of the four new cast members comes just a week after we reported that Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge had joined the cast and would be filming ahead of Virgin River season 7, starting its shoot in Canada a few weeks later and filming officially kicked off on the movie in Kamloops, BC, on February 3rd, with a scheduled wrap for February 27th. Mike Rohl, who worked with Netflix on The Princess Switch and its two sequels, directs. Howard Braunstein Films is producing with the script put together by Carley Smale and Ron Oliver.

Netflix has also released a new synopsis for the film:

“My Secret Santa follows a vivacious single mom who, in need of a job, disguises herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. When she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications sure do ensue.”

So, who’s joining Breckenridge? Let’s dive in:

Ryan Eggold is perhaps best known for his TV role on New Amsterdam (currently streaming on Netflix in most countries except the US, where it just departed) and his movie roles in titles like Fathers & Daughters and BlacKkKlansman.

Tia Mowry is a star best associated with the 90s sitcom Sister, Sister and the rom-com series The Game in the late 2000s.

Next is the newcomer Madison MacIsaac, who has only a few credits, including 2023’s Elevator Game and the Christmas TV movie Never Been Chris’d.

Finally, Diana Maria Riva rounds out the major new announcements today, having appeared in Netflix’s hit series Dead to Me as Detective Ana Perez. Other credits include What Women Want, Love & Mercy, and McFarland, USA.

No roles were announced for the cast, which will be announced in the coming months.

The production is actively looking for filming extras, with King Leo Agency putting a call out on Instagram last week.

Netflix didn’t confirm a release date for the movie today, although we’d bet a lot on it being part of the Christmas 2025 movie slate, meaning it should be on your screens in November 2025 or, at the very latest, sometime in December. For the most part, though, Netflix drops most of its live-action Christmas rom-coms ahead of Thanksgiving.

=Are you looking forward to My Secret Santa on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.