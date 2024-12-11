Netflix Removing ‘New Amsterdam’ In The US (But Adding A New Season Elsewhere)

We’ve got good and bad news for fans of New Amsterdam, but whether it’s good or bad depends on where you live. For those in the United States, you’re going to be losing the series in January, but those in other regions will be getting the fifth and final season.

The show in question here is the NBC medical drama series led by Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, and Freema Agyeman, which aired on the network between 2018 and 2023.

Over the past few years, the series has cycled off and on Netflix in many countries. The show has been a big viewership driver for Netflix, with the Netflix Engagement Reports confirming that it gets millions of views each year.

Why is New Amsterdam leaving Netflix in the United States?

First, let’s take a look back on how New Amsterdam was added to Netflix US. We first got word that Netflix would be picking up multiple seasons of the show in December 2022, with seasons 1 and 2 touching down on January 1st, 2023. Then, just a month later, the third and fourth seasons were added. Thankfully, those in the US didn’t have to wait long for the fifth and what would be the show’s final season, with those final episodes coming in September 2023.

Now, as part of the New on Netflix newsletter sent to the press, the streamer confirms it’s set to lose all five seasons come January 16th (your last day to watch will be January 15th).

Why is the show leaving? The underlying rights are owned by NBC Universal, which has clearly opted to purposely license the show to Netflix for a fixed period only. They either didn’t want to or couldn’t come to an agreement with Netflix to keep it streaming. The show will remain streaming in full on both Peacock with ads and its premium tier, so their calculated guess is that you’ll be willing to watch it there.

Sadly, this isn’t the only major Netflix Original show leaving in December. Netflix will begin the year losing Longmire, along with other licensed series, including Last Tango in Halifax and The Magicians, both of which are leaving in full.

Season 5 of New Amsterdam drops on Netflix Internationally On New Year’s Eve

We have some better news for Brits, Australians, and plenty of others. You will not be losing New Amsterdam (at least not in January), but you will be picking up the fifth and final season. We understand that in all these regions (we’ve double-checked the UK), you’ll get all 13 episodes on December 31st, 2024.

The exception here is Canadians, as you already have all five seasons. The series will remain on Netflix until at least July 2025. Seasons 1-2 were removed in early 2023, but things reversed later that year when all five seasons were licensed in November.

Are you disappointed to see New Amsterdam leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.