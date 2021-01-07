Netflix Eyes Billy Bob Thornton & Alfre Woodard for ‘The Gray Man’

The Gray Man is one of Netflix’s biggest feature films to date with a huge $200M budget and future sequels already being mapped out. Now we’ve learned that the already impressive cast is set to be bolstered with Billy Thornton and Alfre Woodard.

Based on the novels by Mark Greaney, the action thriller is set to see two killers dueling it out around the globe. It’s being compared to the likes of James Bond and the Bourne Identity in scale and is being helmed by The Russo Brothers.

The Gray Man already boasts one of the most impressive casts Netflix has ever assembled include Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the leading roles as Lloyd Hansen and Court Gentry respectively. Jessica Henwick from Netflix’s Iron Fist and Wagner Moura from Narcos are also set to star with other names attached currently including Ana de Armas, Julia Butters, and Dhanush.

Now, we’re hearing two more names are set to soon join the cast with Alfre Woodard set to play Maurice Cahil and Billy Bob Thornton as Sir Donald Fitzroy. Neither actor has been confirmed by Netflix as of the time of publishing.

Billy Bob Thornton has been busy in recent years over at Amazon Studios on the show Goliath which will be returning for its fourth and final season in 2021. He’s perhaps more commonly known for his roles in movies such as Sling Blade, Armageddon, and the holiday comedies, Bad Santa.

Alfre Woodard has been in a myriad of films and television series over the past decade. Her recent TV credits include roles in See, Luke Cage and Empire whereas on the movie side, she’s perhaps best known for 12 Years a Slave and Star Trek: First Contact. Woodard also featured in the Netflix Original movie Juanita in 2019.

The sprawling production is set to be filmed from January 18th, 2021 in multiple locations including Los Angeles, Budapest, Thailand, and France. The movie will wrap some time in May 2021.

We should have confirmation of both castings in due course and we’ll keep you updated with all things The Gray Man right here on What’s on Netflix.