‘Tomb Raider Reloaded’ Scheduled For Removal From Netflix Games

2025 was a big year for Netflix Game removals, with dozens of titles removed from the service as they readjust their offerings and change direction. 2026’s first major removal from the Netflix Games mobile catalog will be Tomb Raider Reloaded, two years after it first touched down.

“You’re Lara Croft,” reads the official description of the single-player action game, continuing, “Discover ancient relics, dodge hidden traps, and wield her iconic twin pistols against fierce enemies in this globe-trotting adventure.”

Emerald City Games and CDE Entertainment are bheind this particular port with Netflix’s iteration having controller support, albeit no offline play despite being a single-player game. The game has a reported install range of 500,000 to 1 million on the Google Play Store and receives less than 10K new downloads per month, according to SensorTower.

As displayed on the game page, a leaving banner will soon appear, noting that your “Last day to play” is on February 12th, with the actual removal scheduled for February 13th. That date is purposeful, as it aligns exactly two years after the game dropped on Netflix on February 14th, 2023.

Unlike some of the Netflix Games that have departed in recent years, you thankfully won’t be completely unable to play the game anymore, given that a free-to-play equivalent (albeit with in-app purchases) is available from Deca Games on the Google and Apple app stores. Sadly, there is no way of importing your characters from the Netflix app, nor will there likely be any intention to do so down the line. As we’ve seen before, when games do find a new life, your Netflix saves are locked to Netflix.

Tomb Raider lives on, but beyond Netflix now, with the animated show having wrapped up in December with its second and final season (even if the creator insists there was more story to be told). More games are planned, and Prime Video is helming a new TV series, with the first look revealed just recently, featuring Sophie Turner in the iconic role.

Looking ahead to 2026, not much is known about Netflix’s upcoming game slate. The streamer has had recent success with Best Guess Live, which sees tens of thousands of Americans (the game isn’t available outside the US) tune in for the chance to win real money. At Next on Netflix 2026, they only previewed a single title, the upcoming FIFA title coming this Summer to coincide with the World Cup.

