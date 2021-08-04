Netflix Horror Limited Series ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’: What We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix this August is the exciting new horror limited series, Brand New Cherry Flavor. Starring Alita: Battle Angel’s Rosa Salazar, there’s a great chance that Brand New Cherry Flavor could be the sleeper hit of the Summer for Netflix. We have everything you need to know about the Original, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Brand New Cherry Flavor is an upcoming Netflix Original horror limited series created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion and based on the novel of the same name by author Todd Grimson. Production of the Original was handled by Eat the Cat and Universal Content Productions.

When is the Brand New Cherry Flavor Netflix release date?

Subscribers won’t have to wait long for the Original as Brand New Cherry Flavor arrives on Friday, August 13th, 2021.

All eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

What is the plot of Brand New Cherry Flavor?

The official synopsis for Brand New Cherry Flavor has been provided by Netflix:

Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles, embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge that gets nightmarishly out of control.

Who is in the cast of Brand New Cherry Flavour?

Star of Alita: Battle Angel, Rosa Salazar stars in her first Netflix Original since Bird Box, and her very first Original series for the streaming service.

The following is the list of confirmed cast members for Brand New Cherry Flavor:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lisa Nova Rosa Salazar Alita: Battle Angel | Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials | Bird Box Pierre Mark Acheson Elf | The Chronicles of Riddick | Reindeer Games Jonathan Daniel Doheny The Package | Alex Strangelove | Adventures in Public School TBA Catherine Keener Being John Malcovich | Capote | The 40-Year Old Virgin Lou Burke Eric Lange Escape at Dannemora | Narcos | Lost Christine Woods Hannah Levien The Magicians | Supernatural | Siren Denise-Zombie Crystal Albert *Debuting in Brand New Cherry Flavor* Joe Darcy Laurie Chaos | The Chronicles of Riddick | Walking Tall Mary Gray Siena Werber GTA V Faceless Woman Kenya Jordan The 100 | Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist | The Babysitters Club Zelda Skylar Radzion Riverdale | Supernatural | The 100

When and where did filming take place for Brand New Cherry Flavor?

Principal photography for Brand New Cherry Flavor took place between November 25th, 2019, and March 2nd, 2020.

Filming took place in;

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The Bridge Studios, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Los Angeles, California, USA

Can we expect to see a second season of Brand New Cherry Flavor?

For anyone expecting to see a second season will be sorely disappointed. This is because Brand New Cherry Flavor has been listed as a limited series, which means only one season was planned to be produced.

It’s not impossible, however unlikely a second is. It would take something extremely special for a second season to happen and considering worldwide phenomenon Queen’s Gambit didn’t receive a second season, we don’t hold much hope for Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Are you looking forward to the release of Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!