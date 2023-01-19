‘Ballerina’ K-Drama Thriller: Coming to Netflix in 2023 and What We Know So Far

Filming recently wrapped on Ballerina in November 2022, Lee Chung Hyun’s second k-drama thriller for Netflix. The feature will see Money Heist: Korea actors Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon work together again, and will be released on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Ballerina is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original revenge thriller movie directed and written by Lee Chung Hyun. The feature is the second Netflix directed by Lee Chung Hyun, who previously directed the South Korean horror movie The Call. Choi Ji-young (The Gangster) is a producer of the film, with Byun Seung-Min (Bargain) as the executive producer.

What is the plot of Ballerina?

The first synopsis for Ballerina we have is from Asianwiki:

Ok Ju used to work as a bodyguard. She excels in physical activities like martial arts, sword fighting, gunmanship, and motorcyle riding. Ok Ju is friends with Min Hee, who is a ballerina. Min Hee asks Ok Ju for a favor. She wants Ok Ju to take revenge on Pro Choi. Ok Ju soon risks her life for Min Hee.

The second synopsis is shorter and simpler:

Driven by revenge, former bodyguard Ok-Joo takes vengeance and shows how ruthless she can be as she risked her life for her dear friend.

Who are the cast members of Ballerina?

Ballerina will see two cast members from the Korean adaptation of Money Heist, Jeon Jong Seo, and Kim Ji Hoon, reunite for another Netflix project.

Jeon Jong Seo has been cast in the role of Ok Joo. Netflix subscribers will recognize the actress as Tokyo from Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. She also starred in the Netflix horror movie The Call in the role of Oh Yeong Sook. Outside of Netflix, Jeon Jon Seo starred in the k-drama Bargain and movies such as Nothing Serious and Burning.

Kim Ji Hoon has been cast in the role of Choi Pro. Like his co-star, Kim Ji Hoon also starred in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, in the role of Denver. Other Netflix projects he has starred in are Behind Every Star in a guest role, and will also star in the upcoming k-drama series Love to Hate You. Outside of Netflix, Kim Ji Hoon is known for his roles in dramas such as Rich Family’s Son, Bad Thief, Good Thief, and Flower of Evil.

Park Yoo Rim has been cast in the role of Min Hee. This will be Park Yoo Rim’s first leading role in a drama since her debut in the series Dxyz in 2017. The actress has starred in multiple Netflix Originals in guest and supporting roles, such as My First First Love, Kingdom, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

What is the production status of Ballerina?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 17/11/2022)

Principal photography began on Ballerina in June 2022. Filming recently came to an end in late October 2022.

When is the Ballerina Netflix release date?

With filming coming to an end so late in the year, we definitely won’t see Ballerina on Netflix before the end of 2022.

We expect to see Ballerina on Netflix in the Summer or Fall of 2023.

