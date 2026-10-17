‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2, ‘Solo Leveling’ & More To Feature at Netflix Korea’s 10th Anniversary Event

Netflix is gearing up for another 10-year anniversary regional celebration: a two-day festival in Seoul celebrating 10 years in South Korea. It’s primarily an in-person event but also promises that those not attending will find it packed with major previews for All of Us Are Dead Season 2, Solo Leveling, and brand-new Korean originals.
Following massive 10-year milestone celebrations around the globe—including slate-expanding anniversary announcements in Japan (which brought three high-profile new series), South Africa (unveiling a sprawling multi-title local pipeline), and Italy—Netflix Korea is rolling out the red carpet with its own flagship festival: “Netf-Janchi” (넷플잔치 / Netflix Feast).
Scheduled for October 24–25, 2026, at Seoul’s Oil Tank Culture Park (문화비축기지), the event promises exclusive first-look reveals, cast panels, musical performances, and creator retrospectives. Here is everything you need to know about what Netflix is showcasing and how to tune in.
What is ‘Netf-Janchi’?
- Dates: Saturday, October 24 – Sunday, October 25, 2026
- Location: Oil Tank Culture Park, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul
- Format: Free in-person fan festival (sold out across two rounds via Naver Booking) with global live streaming on YouTube for major showcases.
The festival marks a decade since Netflix launched its streaming service in South Korea in January 2016. Over the past ten years, South Korea has evolved into one of Netflix’s most lucrative creative powerhouses, with more than 210 titles entering the global Top 10 lists since tracking began.
The Main Event: “What Next?” Upcoming Slate Showcase
For most, including us, the marquee attraction is the “What Next? + Finale Performance” stage scheduled for Saturday, October 24.
Following the precedent set by Netflix’s 10-year celebrations in Tokyo, Johannesburg, and Rome, where the streamer dropped massive production slates, Netflix Korea will use the What Next? stage to showcase, according to local outlets, exclusive first looks, cast appearances, and production updates for its most anticipated upcoming releases:
- All of Us Are Dead (Season 2): The headline reveal for zombie and K-drama enthusiasts. Cast and creatives are confirmed to appear on stage to discuss the highly anticipated second season, with, hopefully, teasers or production sneak peeks expected ahead of its 2027 return.
- Solo Leveling: The live/screen adaptation projects tied to the blockbuster webtoon and anime sensation are scheduled to be featured.
- Grand Galaxy Hotel (그랜드 갤럭시 호텔): The anticipated fantasy drama project.
- Possible Love (가능한 사랑): The buzzy new project from acclaimed auteur Lee Chang-dong, which generated waves at the Busan International Film Festival.
- Tantara / Slowly, Intensely (천천히 강렬하게): High-profile romantic/dramatic series on the upcoming slate coming in Q4.
- Beauty in the Beast (늑대, 소녀): Upcoming original production set to be officially detailed.
10-Year Retrospective: The Casts of Netflix’s Biggest Global Hits
Before turning the page to the future, Saturday’s schedule includes “Netflix 10 Years, Mind-Blowing Net!” (넷플 10년, 미쳤넷!), hosted by comedian and television host Kim Shin-young.
Stars, directors, and creators behind the titles that put K-content on the global streaming map will reunite on stage to reflect on iconic moments, behind-the-scenes stories, and the past decade of K-drama history:
- Squid Game
- D.P.
- Hellbound
- Mask Girl
- Physical: 100
- Culinary Class Wars
- KPop: Demon Hunters
In addition, Netflix’s popular YouTube variety show will run a live anniversary spin-off—”Yes, I came here to promote”—hosted by Yoo Byung-jae and Jonathan, with guest appearances by Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), Yoon Kyung-ho, comic Lee Chang-ho, and streamer Calmdown Man (Chimchakman).
Stage Schedule & Entertainment Lineup
Beyond the series panels, the weekend is packed with interactive shows and live concert sets:
Day 1: Saturday, October 24
- Ultimate Physiques Sports Day: Hosted by Lee Jae-yool, featuring MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun and Physical: 100 Season 2 winner Amotti.
- The Ultimate Netflix Brain: A game theory and puzzle challenge featuring Go Grandmaster Lee Se-dol, science communicator Gwedo (The Devil’s Plan), and host Lee Hye-sung.
- Live Musical Performances: Bada, Choi Baek-ho, Kyuhyun (Super Junior), and hip-hop star Zico.
Day 2: Sunday, October 25
- All of Us Are Dance School: Street dance battle and stage showcase featuring dance icons Aiki and Gabee, hosted by Jaejae.
- The World’s Hottest Dating Paradise: Live talk panel on Netflix’s reality dating series (Single’s Inferno, Nineteen to Twenty) featuring Lee Eun-ji and Jaejae.
- 10th Anniversary Grand Gift Feast: Fan-story competition and giveaways hosted by Yoo Byung-jae and Jonathan.
- Closing Concert & Grand Finale: Live sets from Rain, Kwon Jin-ah, Car, the garden, and AKMU (Akdong Musician).
How to Watch Worldwide
While physical admission at the Oil Tank Culture Park was snapped up via Naver Booking within minutes of release, global fans won’t miss the major announcements.
- YouTube Livestream: The headline panels—including “Netflix 10 Years, Mind-Blowing Net!”, the “Finale Performance”, and the pivotal “What Next?” upcoming slate showcase—will be streamed live on the official Netflix Korea YouTube Channel.
- 10th Anniversary Archive: On October 23, the day prior to the festival kickoff, Netflix will publish a dedicated digital archive showcasing the decade-long journey of South Korean creators and cast members.