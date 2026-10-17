‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2, ‘Solo Leveling’ & More To Feature at Netflix Korea’s 10th Anniversary Event

Netflix is gearing up for another 10-year anniversary regional celebration: a two-day festival in Seoul celebrating 10 years in South Korea. It’s primarily an in-person event but also promises that those not attending will find it packed with major previews for All of Us Are Dead Season 2, Solo Leveling, and brand-new Korean originals.

Following massive 10-year milestone celebrations around the globe—including slate-expanding anniversary announcements in Japan (which brought three high-profile new series), South Africa (unveiling a sprawling multi-title local pipeline), and Italy—Netflix Korea is rolling out the red carpet with its own flagship festival: “Netf-Janchi” (넷플잔치 / Netflix Feast).

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Scheduled for October 24–25, 2026, at Seoul’s Oil Tank Culture Park (문화비축기지), the event promises exclusive first-look reveals, cast panels, musical performances, and creator retrospectives. Here is everything you need to know about what Netflix is showcasing and how to tune in.

What is ‘Netf-Janchi’?

Dates: Saturday, October 24 – Sunday, October 25, 2026

Saturday, October 24 – Sunday, October 25, 2026 Location: Oil Tank Culture Park, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Oil Tank Culture Park, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Format: Free in-person fan festival (sold out across two rounds via Naver Booking) with global live streaming on YouTube for major showcases.

The festival marks a decade since Netflix launched its streaming service in South Korea in January 2016. Over the past ten years, South Korea has evolved into one of Netflix’s most lucrative creative powerhouses, with more than 210 titles entering the global Top 10 lists since tracking began.

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