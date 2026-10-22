‘Tantara’ Netflix Period K-Drama Series Officially Confirmed for December 2026 Release

An exciting cast, led by The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo and Squid Game’s Gong Yoo, stars in Netflix’s post-Korean War drama Tantara. The streaming service has officially confirmed that Tantara will be released on Netflix on December 11, 2026. Here is everything we know so far.

Tantara (formerly titled Show Business and also known as Slowly and Instensely) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original period drama directed by Lee Yoon Jung (Argon) and written by screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung (Our Blues). Longtime collaborators Studio Dragon and GTist will produce the series.

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When will Tantara be released on Netflix?

We’ve known since the start of the year that Tantara would be released in Q4, and a preliminary date of December 11, 2026, has been set for several months.

Netflix has officially confirmed that Tantara will be released on December 11, 2026.

What is the plot of Slowly and Intensely?

Netflix has released a new synopsis for the K-drama:

The story revolves around Min-ja (Song Hye-kyo), who enters the music business after surviving an impoverished childhood in which she took on any job to endure. Beside her stands Dong-gu (GONG YOO), her childhood friend who fights alongside her to protect her dreams. They are joined by Min-hui (Kim Seol-Hyun), a bold talent with a captivating voice who becomes their very first artist, and Seok Gil-yeo (Cha Seung won), the era’s top hitmaker, capable of turning rookies into megastars. Rising from the bottom of society through severe hardships, they pursue their ambitions with passion, set to resonate deeply with viewers around the world.

Who are the cast members of Show Business (WT)?

There are five confirmed leads for the K-drama: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Cha Seung Won.

Song Hye Kyo was last seen on Netflix’s wildly popular revenge thriller The Glory as Moon Dong Eun. She will return to Netflix soon as a guest in All the Love You Wish For. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in K-dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, and Full House. She will play Song Hye Kyo.

Gong Yoo is most well known for his role as the salesman in Squid Game, which he will be reprising the role in season 2. He also starred in the sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea. Arguably, he is best known for starring in the fantasy romance drama Goblin and the iconic South Korean horror Train to Busan. He will play Dong Gu.

Lee Ha Nee was last seen on Netflix in 2019 as a guest in Be Melodramatic. However, the actress will be in her first leading role on Netflix in Aema, which premieres in 2025. She will play Min Hui. She plays Yang Ja.

Kim Seol Hyun was last seen on Netflix in the historical K-drama My Country the New Age. Since then, she has led the K-dramas Awaken, The Killer’s Shopping List, Summer Strike, and Light Shop. She plays Min Huu.

Cha Seung Won’s last lead role on Netflix was in the K-drama Our Blues. He has since appeared in a guest role in The Trunk and will appear in the upcoming series Mercy for None. He will play Gil Yeo.

Kim Jeong Woo recently played Father Peter in seasons 2 and 3 of Sweet Home. He will play a supporting role in the series.

What is the production status of Show Business (WT)

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Show Business began on December 12th, 2024. Filming was scheduled to wrap by December 22, 2025, but the K-drama wrap party was held recently.

Are you looking forward to watching Show Business (WT) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!