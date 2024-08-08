Netflix Leaks Extend Beyond Animation With ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Shared Online

Earlier today, we reported on the widespread leaks about Netflix’s slate of upcoming animated titles. Over the past few hours, Arcane Season 2 was among the titles leaked, and the leaks have now extended to live-action titles, with seven episodes of Heartstopper being shared online.

As is the case with the animated projects that have been leaked, we will not share key details on where you can find said leaks and would highly discourage searching for them. Hundreds of actors and crew members come together to put a show together, and watching their work in an unfinished state is not only a poor experience but, worse, disrespectful to the blood, sweat, and tears that go into bringing you your favorite shows.

The source of the leaks is still unknown, although we’re told it’s from an external vendor. The videos are then uploaded to forum boards and temporary video hosting sites. Most of the videos we’ve seen are hosted on one website in particular, which notes in its FAQs that it’s prohibited to “upload entire episodes of anime or full-length episodes of TV shows to its service.”

None of the cast and crew have commented publicly on the leaks yet, but we’ll update this post if that changes.

Netflix declined to publicly comment when we reached out earlier today.

Given these leaks, we’d probably suggest muting certain keywords on your favorite social media apps ahead of Heartstopper’s season 3, October 3rd, 2024, release date to avoid any spoilers.

Whether more leaks are coming down the track is unclear.

Again, we’d advise taking suitable measures to avoid any unnecessary spoilers in the weeks before release.