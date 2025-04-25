Netflix Looking For ‘Stranger Things’ Super Fans For Event On Same Date As TUDUM

Netflix is prepping for a big couple of months for Stranger Things! With the fifth and final season imminent, we’ve just been notified that the streamer is looking for super fans to attend an event in late May 2025.

“We’re looking for Stranger Things fans for an undisclosed event opportunity!” reads the website 1iota, which serves as a ticket distributor for recordings of scripted and unscripted television. On the website right now, for instance, they’re currently offering tickets to attend live tapings of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney and the upcoming Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom Leanne. They also provide tickets to screenings and premieres, such as Netflix’s upcoming Vince Vaughn movie, Nonnas, and fan experiences like the one now offered for Stranger Things.

The fan search page continues, “[We’re] looking for fans who have been there from the beginning! We’re seeking those who can quote lines from every season, love chocolate pudding, keeping the curiosity door open, and who know every word to “Running up that Hill”. Basically, we are looking for members of the Hellfire Club!”

It concludes, “Must be comfortable in front of an audience. On-camera experience is a bonus, but not required.” It also adds that you must be available in Los Angeles for the last week of May and willing to travel. At the top of the event, it lists Friday, May 30th as the day of the event, which happens to coincide with Netflix’s TUDUM LIVE.

Netflix has yet to officially release a lineup for TUDUM, a 1.5-hour live stream for those unable to attend the event in Los Angeles, California. Stranger Things is very much considered part of the lineup, however, with first-look footage and possibly even a release date reveal on the horizon. The event streams live from 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. Per Netflix, “This must-see event will feature Netflix’s biggest stars, can’t-miss performances, jaw-dropping reveals, and unforgettable moments.”

You can apply for the “Stranger Things Fan Search” on the 1iota website, as long as you are over 18 years of age.

It’s a busy time for Stranger Things fans. While we still don’t have any actual footage of the new season, there’s plenty of movement going on elsewhere with the franchise. The London play The First Shadow has now opened on Broadway and just this week, we got word that the animation series, which will run for at least two seasons, now has a name: STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ‘85 with showrunner Eric Robles set to debut a world-exclusive first look at the upcoming Annecy International Film Festival on June 11th.

As we first reported earlier this year (and later backed up by subsequent leaks), Stranger Things is considering a split release in both October and November of this year. In recent communications, Netflix has been insistent that “launch dates have not been locked yet.”

Hat tip to Tom ( ChaseStein_ on X) for the heads up on the superfan search.