Netflix Suffers ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Leak With Assets, New Details and Potential Release Dates Shared

2025 is off to a bad start on the leak front, with Stranger Things being the primary target for a new leak that’s been taking place over the last week stemming from an internal Netflix website meant for third-party vendors. The leak has seen photos of the upcoming season, other visual assets, and new details being released.

Much like last year’s leaks, we will not share or distribute copyrighted material in this article or on our social media. Netflix has started pursuing legal action against the original leaker and filing DMCA takedowns on anyone caught sharing leaked copyrighted materials.

These leaks are very different from last year’s, which stemmed from the localization company Iyuno (who no longer lists themselves as a verified Netflix Partner), which had a vulnerability that allowed someone to create an account and raise their privileges to access otherwise locked-down video assets. That leak resulted in high-profile animated titles, including Arcane season 2 and Fairly Odd Parents! A New Wish leaked in addition to the third season of Heartstopper.

What’s been leaked? Over the past few days, we understand over 400 individual assets were accessed and downloaded, including a style guide with 90 pages of confidential Season 5 information. Some of these assets and documents have been shared with What’s on Netflix. The leaks range from actual images from the new season to character guides, artwork, logos, and artwork from various artists working with Netflix on the final season.

This leak is believed to have occurred on one of Netflix’s many internal platforms, albeit accessible from the internet but locked down unless you have specific credentials. We believe this specific platform is built for sharing assets with third-party vendors and partners external to Netflix, such as clothing companies, toy manufacturers, and others planning to collaborate for the upcoming season 5 launch. It is similar to the Netflix Media Center, albeit the assets on this website are not meant for public consumption or the press. It remains unclear who the identity of the person who gained access to this material was and whether the individual who accessed this tool was authorized or not.

Several Stranger Things X accounts have been sharing key details leaked, including pictures (although these have mostly been deleted or been DMCA’d), with Stranger Things News (@UpsideDownScoop) and Stranger Things Spoilers being the most notable. Posts sharing copyrighted material will almost certainly be taken down through a DMCA takedown request or pursued legally to obtain their identity, as in the case of last year’s leaker.

Some documents reveal a Q4 2025 release window for the final season, with others also backing up our recent reporting that the show will be split into two volumes in October and November. Other dates include October 1st for merchandise releases, October 10th as a potential release for Volume 1, and November 27th (a date that Netflix’s media center was presenting for S5) for Volume 2. Naturally, all these dates are subject to change and are not finalized. Volume 1 is reportedly six episodes, with volume 2 concluding with episodes 7 and 8. Season 4 had a similar front-loaded two-volume release.

Here are a couple of new potential scoops for #StrangerThings5: – Robin and Steve are running the new WSQK radio station. – Vecna, in his human form, goes by the name “Mr. Whatsit.” – Murray is working undercover at Bradley’s using the alias “Austin.” – Karen Wheeler has… pic.twitter.com/ilKWMQOYqG — Stranger Things News (@UpsideDownScoop) February 20, 2025

Squid Game was another show impacted by this round of leaks, and assets about season 3 storylines and characters were included.

Netflix has yet to comment publicly on this incident. We will update you should they do.