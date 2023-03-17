‘The Out-Laws’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with Happy Madison (Adam Sandler’s production company) for another comedy move. The streamer is producing The Out-Laws, an action-comedy in the spirit of Meet the Parents starring Adam DeVine and former Agent 007 Pierce Brosnan. The movie follows a bank manager who is about to meet his future parents-in-law, but in a surprising turn of events, his bank is held hostage by the same people.

Netflix’s The Out-Laws will be directed by Tyler Spindel, who has previously worked on such projects as Father of the Year, Deported, The Wrong Missy, and more. The script for the movie was primarily written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove (Sherlock Gnomes, Tooth Fairy 2). We’re told Jen D’Angelo was also on the writing team.

The Out-Laws has been developing the feature since 2019, when it was first reported as an upcoming Netflix project with lead star Adam DeVine already attached. We’re also hearing this won’t be the last Spindel project at Netflix but we can’t reveal any more at the present time.

Devine will produce the movie with Happy Madison, Adam Sandler’s production company. Isaac Horne and Brendan O’Brien are also producing.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Out-Laws:

What’s the plot of The Out-Laws?

Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming movie, but Netflix has released a logline:

The story follows Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Earlier in 2019, the movie was described to be in the spirit of Meet the Parents that starred Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Who is cast in The Out-Laws?

It was announced in July 2021 that Netflix’s The Out-Laws would be led by Adam DeVine, who will play Owen Browning, and Pierce Brosnan, who will be playing Billy McDermott.

Devine is best known for his roles in such projects as Modern Family, Pitch Perfect, Green Eggs and Ham, and more. Owen Browning is described as a big-hearted man who works as the bank manager, the youngest in the history of the branch, and takes his role incredibly seriously.

Brosnan is one of the more famous of the latest James Bonds and has recently wrapped filming Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson. Billy, his character, is described as a ruggedly handsome, lifelong bank robber.

More cast members were announced once filming began. However, it’s still unclear which actress has been tied to the roles of Lily McDermott. Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Ellen Barkin, Richard Kind, Julie Hagerty, Lil Rel Howery, Poorna Jagannathan, and Blake Anderson have been cast in unnamed roles.

The role of Babayan has been filled by Reyn Doi of Side Hustle and Nickelodeon’s Drama Club. The character of Babayan has been described as a “weird and interesting looking boy famous for ribbon dancing to weird music.”

What’s the production status of The Out-Laws?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 17/12/2021)

Principal photography began on The Out-Laws on October 22nd, 2021. Filming lasted for almost two months before concluding on December 18th, 2021.

The production for the movie is taking place entirely in Atlanta, Georgia.

What’s the age rating for Netflix’s The Out-Laws?

On March 15th, the MPA gave the movie an R rating (this will likely translate to TV-MA in the app).

It’s rated R for language throughout, violence, sexual material, and brief drug use.

What’s the Netflix release date of The Out-Laws?

No official release date has yet been set for The Out-Laws, but its recent rating suggests it could be coming to Netflix at some point in Spring/Summer 2023.

Officially, Netflix has only confirmed the movie will release in 2023, including it in the 2023 movie slate unveiling.

Are you looking forward to watching The Out-Laws on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.