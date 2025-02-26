Netflix Releases List of Most Watched Movies and Series of Second Half of 2024

For data nerds – it’s our favorite time of the year – the second half of 2024 viewing data has just been released! We’ve got a lot more to come, but what are the most-watched movies and series of the second half of the year? Let’s dive straight in.

What are the key points that Netflix has cited as being the most important for this data drop? Netflix reiterated that Engagement (time spent watching) is the best metric to gauge member satisfaction and that this data drop covers ~99% of all video watch time on Netflix and that no single title accounts for more than 1% of total Netflix viewing.

Squid Game S2 had the most hours viewed (0.7% of total viewing), and their total watch time for this period of July to December 2024 was 94B hours (5% increase YoY). Their most-viewed series was Squid Game S2 (87M views) despite premiering only 6 days before year-end.

Most Watched Series on Netflix(July to December 2024)

Squid Game: Season 2 – 86,500,000 views The Perfect Couple: Season 1 – 75,100,000 views Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – 69,700,000 views Emily in Paris: Season 4 – 57,800,000 views Nobody Wants This: Season 1 – 56,800,000 views La Palma: Limited Series – 52,200,000 views Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson – 48,900,000 views The Accident: Season 1 – 41,200,000 views Black Doves: Season 1 – 38,800,000 views Cobra Kai: Season 6 – 38,300,000 views American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 – 37,400,000 views Outer Banks: Season 4 – 35,700,000 views The Madness: Limited Series – 34,800,000 views Supacell: Season 1 – 34,500,000 views The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 – 32,500,000 views Prison Break: Season 1 – 31,900,000 views The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – 27,400,000 views Deceitful Love: Limited Series – 27,200,000 views Worst Ex Ever: Season 1 – 26,100,000 views A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1 – 25,400,000 views Beauty in Black: Season 1 – 24,900,000 views Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – 24,500,000 views Arcane: Season 2 – 23,900,000 views Prison Break: Season 2 – 23,800,000 views The Cage: Season 1 – 23,100,000 views

Most Watched Movies on Netflix(July to December 2024)

Carry-On – 137,300,000 views The Union – 131,100,000 views Rebel Ridge – 129,000,000 views Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – 97,100,000 views Our Little Secret – 81,300,000 views Sing: Thriller – 77,000,000 views A Family Affair – 74,200,000 views Uglies – 72,100,000 views Don’t Move – 69,400,000 views Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – 66,500,000 views Trolls Band Together – 60,700,000 views That Christmas – 60,100,000 views Sing (2016) – 58,200,000 views The Deliverance – 56,800,000 views Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – 55,600,000 views Minions: The Rise of Gru – 51,800,000 views Meet Me Next Christmas – 48,500,000 views Find Me Falling – 48,400,000 views Paw Patrol: The Movie – 48,100,000 views Time Cut – 48,000,000 views Incoming – 46,400,000 views The Emoji Movie – 46,200,000 views The Platform 2 – 45,900,000 views The Super Mario Bros. Movie – 45,800,000 views Kingsman: The Secret Service – 43,100,000 views

Top-Performing Content

Animated Films Dominate (10 of the Top 25 films were animated):

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – 67M views

Trolls Band Together – 61M views

That Christmas – 60M views

Sing – 58M views

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – 56M views

True Crime Remains Popular:

The Menendez Brothers – 39M views

American Murder: Laci Peterson – 37M views

Worst Ex Ever – 26M views

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – 25M views

The Lost Children – 22M views

Non-English Content Represents Nearly 1/3 of Viewing

Norway: La Palma – 52M views

La Palma – 52M views Mexico: The Accident – 41M views

The Accident – 41M views France: Family Pack – 41M views

Family Pack – 41M views Germany: The Empress S2 – 19M views

The Empress S2 – 19M views Brazil: Senna – 15M views

Senna – 15M views Colombia: One Hundred Years of Solitude – 9M views

Regional Highlights

Japan:

Tokyo Swindlers – 12M views

Drawing Closer – 8M views

Jujutsu Kaisen – 8M views

South Korea:

Officer Black Belt – 40M views

Mission: Cross – 23M views

Love Next Door – 20M views

Culinary Class Wars – 17M views

India:

Maharaja – 25M views

Do Patti – 20M views

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack – 12M views

You can find the full spreadsheet via Google Sheets here. Netflix notes that these reports will be published bi-annually alongside Q2 and Q4 earnings results moving forward.

More to come…