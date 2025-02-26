Netflix Releases List of Most Watched Movies and Series of Second Half of 2024

For data nerds – it’s our favorite time of the year – the second half of 2024 viewing data has just been released! We’ve got a lot more to come, but what are the most-watched movies and series of the second half of the year? Let’s dive straight in.
What are the key points that Netflix has cited as being the most important for this data drop? Netflix reiterated that Engagement (time spent watching) is the best metric to gauge member satisfaction and that this data drop covers ~99% of all video watch time on Netflix and that no single title accounts for more than 1% of total Netflix viewing.
Squid Game S2 had the most hours viewed (0.7% of total viewing), and their total watch time for this period of July to December 2024 was 94B hours (5% increase YoY). Their most-viewed series was Squid Game S2 (87M views) despite premiering only 6 days before year-end.
Most Watched Series on Netflix(July to December 2024)
- Squid Game: Season 2 – 86,500,000 views
- The Perfect Couple: Season 1 – 75,100,000 views
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – 69,700,000 views
- Emily in Paris: Season 4 – 57,800,000 views
- Nobody Wants This: Season 1 – 56,800,000 views
- La Palma: Limited Series – 52,200,000 views
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson – 48,900,000 views
- The Accident: Season 1 – 41,200,000 views
- Black Doves: Season 1 – 38,800,000 views
- Cobra Kai: Season 6 – 38,300,000 views
- American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 – 37,400,000 views
- Outer Banks: Season 4 – 35,700,000 views
- The Madness: Limited Series – 34,800,000 views
- Supacell: Season 1 – 34,500,000 views
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 – 32,500,000 views
- Prison Break: Season 1 – 31,900,000 views
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – 27,400,000 views
- Deceitful Love: Limited Series – 27,200,000 views
- Worst Ex Ever: Season 1 – 26,100,000 views
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1 – 25,400,000 views
- Beauty in Black: Season 1 – 24,900,000 views
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – 24,500,000 views
- Arcane: Season 2 – 23,900,000 views
- Prison Break: Season 2 – 23,800,000 views
- The Cage: Season 1 – 23,100,000 views
Most Watched Movies on Netflix(July to December 2024)
- Carry-On – 137,300,000 views
- The Union – 131,100,000 views
- Rebel Ridge – 129,000,000 views
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – 97,100,000 views
- Our Little Secret – 81,300,000 views
- Sing: Thriller – 77,000,000 views
- A Family Affair – 74,200,000 views
- Uglies – 72,100,000 views
- Don’t Move – 69,400,000 views
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – 66,500,000 views
- Trolls Band Together – 60,700,000 views
- That Christmas – 60,100,000 views
- Sing (2016) – 58,200,000 views
- The Deliverance – 56,800,000 views
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – 55,600,000 views
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – 51,800,000 views
- Meet Me Next Christmas – 48,500,000 views
- Find Me Falling – 48,400,000 views
- Paw Patrol: The Movie – 48,100,000 views
- Time Cut – 48,000,000 views
- Incoming – 46,400,000 views
- The Emoji Movie – 46,200,000 views
- The Platform 2 – 45,900,000 views
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie – 45,800,000 views
- Kingsman: The Secret Service – 43,100,000 views
Top-Performing Content
Animated Films Dominate (10 of the Top 25 films were animated):
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – 67M views
- Trolls Band Together – 61M views
- That Christmas – 60M views
- Sing – 58M views
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – 56M views
True Crime Remains Popular:
- The Menendez Brothers – 39M views
- American Murder: Laci Peterson – 37M views
- Worst Ex Ever – 26M views
- Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – 25M views
- The Lost Children – 22M views
Non-English Content Represents Nearly 1/3 of Viewing
- Norway: La Palma – 52M views
- Mexico: The Accident – 41M views
- France: Family Pack – 41M views
- Germany: The Empress S2 – 19M views
- Brazil: Senna – 15M views
- Colombia: One Hundred Years of Solitude – 9M views
Regional Highlights
Japan:
- Tokyo Swindlers – 12M views
- Drawing Closer – 8M views
- Jujutsu Kaisen – 8M views
South Korea:
- Officer Black Belt – 40M views
- Mission: Cross – 23M views
- Love Next Door – 20M views
- Culinary Class Wars – 17M views
India:
- Maharaja – 25M views
- Do Patti – 20M views
- IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack – 12M views
You can find the full spreadsheet via Google Sheets here. Netflix notes that these reports will be published bi-annually alongside Q2 and Q4 earnings results moving forward.
More to come…